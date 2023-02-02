Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Police identify woman's body found at Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville
(WJAR) — Police have identified the woman’s body found in a pond in Burrillville over the weekend. On Tuesday, the Burrillville Police Department identified the victim as 67-year-old Jane Finkelstein of Harrisville. Her body was found in Little Round Top Pond, 20 feet from the shore on Sunday.
Turnto10.com
Suspect in deadly shooting of Providence landlord has bail reduced
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A man accused of shooting and killing a Providence landlord was back in court on Tuesday and had his bail reduced. Rufus Watson, 36, is facing multiple felony charges connected to a deadly shooting last month on Prudence Avenue. Police said the victim, 35-year-old Jennie...
Turnto10.com
Easton offers community support services after officer-involved shooting
(WJAR) — The town of Easton is offering community support services after an officer-involved shooting over the weekend. Authorities say 56-year-old Marianne Griffiths threatened to kill herself and police during a wellness check on Sunday. Officers responded to the home on Spooner Street after Griffiths' son called authorities requesting...
Turnto10.com
Westport man accused of stealing packages since before the holidays
WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — A Westport resident is accused of stealing mail from the neighborhood he lives in and shoplifting at a local market. Westport police said they received several reports for months of mail and packages stolen from mailboxes along Cornell Road, Judges Way, and Perseverance Lane. Police...
Turnto10.com
Police officer on paid leave after fatally shooting armed woman in Easton home
EASTON, Mass. (WJAR) — An Easton Police Officer is on paid leave after shooting and killing an armed woman on Sunday. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said the woman threatened to kill police and herself after overdosing on insulin. According to the DA's office, 56-year-old Marianna Griffith's...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out at West Warwick laundromat
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR ) — Firefighters were called to Tumble Town 2 in West Warwick on Tuesday night where officials say a fire broke out. West Warwick Fire Chief Jeffrey Varone said crews responded to the laundromat on Main Street for a small dryer fire. Firefighters were able...
Turnto10.com
Investigators say little about discovery of woman's body in Burrillville pond
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — Burrillville police are investigating after a body was recovered from a partially-frozen pond this weekend, an incident that neighbors told NBC 10 News is rare. Police said the woman's body was found partially submerged in the water at Little Round Top Pond. "This is a...
Turnto10.com
Overnight shooting in Pawtucket sends 1 to hospital
One person was shot in Pawtucket just after midnight on Sunday. Pawtucket police say a male suffered a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. A shell casing was located at the scene on Chandler Avenue. The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Police have yet to name...
Turnto10.com
Officer fires shot at armed woman later found dead in Easton home
EASTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts authorities are investigating after a woman died after a standoff with police in Easton on Sunday. Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said an Ashland resident called 911 at about 11:30 a.m. asking for a well-being check on a relative at a home on Spooner Street in Easton.
Turnto10.com
Attleboro police search for suspects in diner theft
(WJAR) — Attleboro police are searching for suspects involved in a theft at Morin's Diner. Police said a walk-in cooler at the diner was broken into around 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 2. The suspects stole an estimated $500 worth of items from the cooler, according to police. Police said...
Turnto10.com
Man accused of illegally possessing, transporting loaded weapons in Coventry
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — A man is accused of illegally possessing and transporting loaded weapons in Coventry last week. A Coventry officer reportedly pulled over a white Cadillac Escalade at about 4:45 p.m. last Sunday after they saw some driving violations. The officer said they saw weapon accessories partially...
Turnto10.com
Wanted man arrested in suspected cocaine trafficking
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A man with an active warrant out of Sanford, Maine was arrested by New Bedford police detectives in connection to cocaine trafficking on Saturday. Police said officers were patrolling in the city's south end when they pulled over a vehicle with an expired inspection...
Turnto10.com
Duxbury mother accused of killing her kids ordered to stay at hospital until discharged
(WJAR) — The Duxbury mother accused of killing her children was ordered by a Plymouth District Court judge to stay at the hospital where she is receiving treatment until she gets medically-cleared to go to a 24-hour rehabilitation facility. Lindsay Clancy, 32, was remotely arraigned Tuesday from her hospital...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police launch body-worn camera program
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department launched its body-worn camera program on Tuesday. The department bought 102 Axon body-worn cameras as part of the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program. They will be assigned to frontline patrol officers and sergeants, traffic officers, and two K9 officers. The department members...
Turnto10.com
Johnston police say report of porch pirate unfounded
(WJAR) — Johnston police said Monday that a report of porch pirate turned out to be unfounded. "Further information provided about this incident revealed that the woman pictured was not involved in any crime, and that this was a case of a package being delivered to the wrong house. We appreciate the public's assistance with this matter," police said in a Facebook post.
Turnto10.com
Search underway for boy, 13, last seen in Providence
(WJAR) — A search is underway for a teenager last seen in Providence in early January. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 13-year-old Ramon Figueroa was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7. The organization describes Figueroa as 5 feet, 1 inches tall with brown...
Turnto10.com
Fire at Brockton Hospital forces evacuation of 160 patients
BROCKTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire in the transformer room at Brockton Hospital prompted a massive response Tuesday. Power to the entire building had to be cut, and all 160 patients evacuated. "As we were fighting the fire on this side, we basically cut the building in half and...
Turnto10.com
Providence man found guilty of murder in shooting over drug dispute
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A man was found guilty of the 2021 murder of a Smithfield man following a drug transaction in Providence County Superior Court, Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Monday. Johnny Xaykosy, 32, of Providence, was found guilty of second-degree murder after a week-long jury trial. He...
Turnto10.com
East Providence police offer anti-theft devices after recent rash of thefts
(WJAR) — The East Providence Police Department is teaming up with Kia America to provide free anti-theft devices to Kia owners after a recent rash of Kia vehicle thefts. Police will offer residents a free anti-theft lock to those who own a Kia. Kia is among a couple of...
Turnto10.com
First responders help horse unable to stand up on his own
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — First responders in Raynham were called in to help free a stuck horse at Lonesome Dove Stables on Monday. "I woke up to him laying on the ground this morning and he could not get up,” said the horse’s owner Timothy McCabe. George...
