Cranston, RI

Turnto10.com

Suspect in deadly shooting of Providence landlord has bail reduced

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A man accused of shooting and killing a Providence landlord was back in court on Tuesday and had his bail reduced. Rufus Watson, 36, is facing multiple felony charges connected to a deadly shooting last month on Prudence Avenue. Police said the victim, 35-year-old Jennie...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Easton offers community support services after officer-involved shooting

(WJAR) — The town of Easton is offering community support services after an officer-involved shooting over the weekend. Authorities say 56-year-old Marianne Griffiths threatened to kill herself and police during a wellness check on Sunday. Officers responded to the home on Spooner Street after Griffiths' son called authorities requesting...
EASTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Westport man accused of stealing packages since before the holidays

WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — A Westport resident is accused of stealing mail from the neighborhood he lives in and shoplifting at a local market. Westport police said they received several reports for months of mail and packages stolen from mailboxes along Cornell Road, Judges Way, and Perseverance Lane. Police...
WESTPORT, MA
Turnto10.com

Police officer on paid leave after fatally shooting armed woman in Easton home

EASTON, Mass. (WJAR) — An Easton Police Officer is on paid leave after shooting and killing an armed woman on Sunday. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said the woman threatened to kill police and herself after overdosing on insulin. According to the DA's office, 56-year-old Marianna Griffith's...
EASTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out at West Warwick laundromat

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR ) — Firefighters were called to Tumble Town 2 in West Warwick on Tuesday night where officials say a fire broke out. West Warwick Fire Chief Jeffrey Varone said crews responded to the laundromat on Main Street for a small dryer fire. Firefighters were able...
WEST WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Overnight shooting in Pawtucket sends 1 to hospital

One person was shot in Pawtucket just after midnight on Sunday. Pawtucket police say a male suffered a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. A shell casing was located at the scene on Chandler Avenue. The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Police have yet to name...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Officer fires shot at armed woman later found dead in Easton home

EASTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts authorities are investigating after a woman died after a standoff with police in Easton on Sunday. Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said an Ashland resident called 911 at about 11:30 a.m. asking for a well-being check on a relative at a home on Spooner Street in Easton.
EASTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Attleboro police search for suspects in diner theft

(WJAR) — Attleboro police are searching for suspects involved in a theft at Morin's Diner. Police said a walk-in cooler at the diner was broken into around 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 2. The suspects stole an estimated $500 worth of items from the cooler, according to police. Police said...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Man accused of illegally possessing, transporting loaded weapons in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — A man is accused of illegally possessing and transporting loaded weapons in Coventry last week. A Coventry officer reportedly pulled over a white Cadillac Escalade at about 4:45 p.m. last Sunday after they saw some driving violations. The officer said they saw weapon accessories partially...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Wanted man arrested in suspected cocaine trafficking

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A man with an active warrant out of Sanford, Maine was arrested by New Bedford police detectives in connection to cocaine trafficking on Saturday. Police said officers were patrolling in the city's south end when they pulled over a vehicle with an expired inspection...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick police launch body-worn camera program

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department launched its body-worn camera program on Tuesday. The department bought 102 Axon body-worn cameras as part of the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program. They will be assigned to frontline patrol officers and sergeants, traffic officers, and two K9 officers. The department members...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Johnston police say report of porch pirate unfounded

(WJAR) — Johnston police said Monday that a report of porch pirate turned out to be unfounded. "Further information provided about this incident revealed that the woman pictured was not involved in any crime, and that this was a case of a package being delivered to the wrong house. We appreciate the public's assistance with this matter," police said in a Facebook post.
JOHNSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Search underway for boy, 13, last seen in Providence

(WJAR) — A search is underway for a teenager last seen in Providence in early January. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 13-year-old Ramon Figueroa was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7. The organization describes Figueroa as 5 feet, 1 inches tall with brown...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire at Brockton Hospital forces evacuation of 160 patients

BROCKTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire in the transformer room at Brockton Hospital prompted a massive response Tuesday. Power to the entire building had to be cut, and all 160 patients evacuated. "As we were fighting the fire on this side, we basically cut the building in half and...
BROCKTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence man found guilty of murder in shooting over drug dispute

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A man was found guilty of the 2021 murder of a Smithfield man following a drug transaction in Providence County Superior Court, Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Monday. Johnny Xaykosy, 32, of Providence, was found guilty of second-degree murder after a week-long jury trial. He...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

First responders help horse unable to stand up on his own

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — First responders in Raynham were called in to help free a stuck horse at Lonesome Dove Stables on Monday. "I woke up to him laying on the ground this morning and he could not get up,” said the horse’s owner Timothy McCabe. George...
RAYNHAM, MA

