SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Climbs Over 950% in 2023 — What’s Propelling The AI Crypto?
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — SingularityNET (AGIX), a blockchain-based AI marketplace, enjoyed massive gains in the first week of Feb 2023. AGIX price surged more than 182% to form a daily high near $0.48 on Feb 6. Moreover, the AI crypto token has jumped nearly 967% YTD to 2023. The uptrend...
VOLT INU Price Spikes 144% In A Week, Buoyed By Token Burns And Polygon Listing News
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — Play-to-earn (P2E) gaming platform Volt’s native token Volt Inu’s price spiked more than 144% in the first week of Feb to reach a daily high of $0.00000157 on Feb 7. The VOLT token price rallied as Volt developers proposed to burn 44.85 trillion VOLT tokens.
BTC price struggles below $23K – enter Bitcoin Ordinal NFTs
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin (BTC) price struggled just below the $23,000 line on Feb 7 after charting sideways since Jan 21. While the flagship crypto still faced headwinds from the broader economy, the controversy came from an unexpected angle – Ordinal Bitcoin NFTs. Bitcoin Price At Risk of...
Aptos (APT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Climb In Price, While Bitcoin (BTC) Targets 25K Resistance
This week has been a roller coaster for investors in the crypto space, as many crypto assets soared to new heights. While Bitcoin (BTC) climbed above $22k and is now aiming for $25k, Aptos (APT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) have also seen impressive gains. >>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<. Aptos (APT)
OCEAN Price Prediction: Rallies 25%, Why Ocean Protocol Token Could Pump Further
Ocean price rallied over 25% and surpassed the $0.50 resistance. OCEAN/USD is following a key bullish trend line with support at $0.48 on the 4-hours chart. The price could rise further unless there is a close below the $0.45 support. New Delhi(CoinChapter): Ocean protocol token price rallied over 25% and...
Litecoin (LTC) and BudBlockz (BLUNT) Withstand the Bear Market’s Onslaught, Securing a Bright Future for Investors
If there is anything to learn from the last few months, timing is paramount to achieving success. Several investors joined the crypto market at the height of its flex, paying exuberantly for tokens in the hope that prices would keep rising, only for them to plummet. Others sold their stake during the crypto winter, believing that the market was going to the dogs, but now there are signs that the market is picking back up.
World of Dypians Announces Whitelisting for Genesis Land NFTs at Knockdown Price
The whitelisting process ends on February 17 and gives users immediate access to one of the most promising metaverse projects and all its benefits. WoD Genesis Land is located in a prime area within the game, and a plot is available at a knockdown price of only $1,200 (0.73 ETH). These NFTs reward owners with early access to the World of Dypians and its RPG-style game.
Volt Inu (VOLT) Already Making Crazy Returns Before The Bull Run
With Volt Inu still under a $100M market cap, many investors are interested in this rapidly growing project. The story of an early investor in VOLT brings to light the potential of this project. This is especially true as many compare this project to the story of Shiba Inu ($SHIB).
Shiba Inu Coin Braces for Incoming 20-30% SHIB Price Crash by March 2023
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin price has rallied nearly 80% year-to-date (YTD), thus turning out to be one of the best-performing crypto assets entering 2023. Nonetheless, its wild upside does not guarantee continuation owing to a mix of alarming fundamental and technical indicators. Buy-the-Rumor Shiba Inu...
Coinbase-Backed DeSo Unveils MegaSwap, a “Stripe for Crypto” product, with Over $5 Million in Volume
Los Angeles, United States, 7th February, 2023, Chainwire. DeSo is excited to announce the launch of MegaSwap – a revolutionary, cross-chain smart service that enables users to securely and easily swap coins between different blockchains with a frictionless zero-login. MegaSwap solves various critical pain points, including onboarding new users and liquidity to any web3 application across any blockchain ecosystem.
11 Warning Signs That You Suffer Bitcoin and Crypto Addiction
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Cryptocurrency, particularly Bitcoin, has been around enough to provoke growing adoption and a passion that can turn into crypto addiction, sometimes bordering on obsession. So is crypto counseling the solution?. In reality, complex problems require complex solutions, so here is an attempt to dismantle the problem...
The Pros and Cons of Betting on Cycling With Crypto
Cryptocurrency is a form of payment that is slowly taking the world by storm. The global adoption appears to be on the rise, with some of the richest people on the planet endorsing it (think Elon Musk and others). Moreover, entire countries like El Salvador are beginning to adopt it as a viable currency. Given everything, cryptocurrencies are unlikely to be forgotten anytime soon.
Revolutionary Crypto Trading Platform $ALERT Launches with Real-Time Notifications and Mobile Compatibility
A new player has entered the cryptocurrency trading market with the launch of $ALERT, a platform designed for traders and investors to stay informed and make more informed investment decisions. $ALERT offers real-time notifications when a token of a user’s choosing has exceeded or crossed below a certain market cap...
Why Cryptocurrency And Gaming Work Hand In Hand
When cryptocurrency and the technology behind it came on the scene, it was initially viewed as something new that would change the way we pay for stuff. However, there has always been more to crypto than meets the eye, and it’s been able to work hand in hand with other industries to provide an array of benefits.
Decentraland (MANA) and Monero (XMR) Pump; Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Sets its Sights On 60x Returns
The cryptocurrency market has lately been heating up, with Decentraland (MANA) and Monero (XMR) experiencing significant surges. However, one blockchain project that has caught the attention of analysts and investors is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). This revolutionary project uses fractionalized and equity-backed NFTs to revamp venture capital and crowdfunding. Many experts believe that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) could be the best presale of 2023, with some even predicting that it could reach a price of $0.24, resulting in a staggering 60x return for early investors. With the potential for such high returns, it’s no wonder that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is generating so much excitement in the crypto community.
Price Predictions: Cardano (ADA) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Set To Hit All Time Highs In 2023
January has been a welcome change for the cryptocurrency industry. While some projects have continued to struggle, much of the market has bounced back, with price increases of over 50% in just a few weeks. This has helped boost investor confidence after a difficult year in which few projects offered good returns.
