ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
coinchapter.com

BTC price struggles below $23K – enter Bitcoin Ordinal NFTs

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin (BTC) price struggled just below the $23,000 line on Feb 7 after charting sideways since Jan 21. While the flagship crypto still faced headwinds from the broader economy, the controversy came from an unexpected angle – Ordinal Bitcoin NFTs. Bitcoin Price At Risk of...
coinchapter.com

OCEAN Price Prediction: Rallies 25%, Why Ocean Protocol Token Could Pump Further

Ocean price rallied over 25% and surpassed the $0.50 resistance. OCEAN/USD is following a key bullish trend line with support at $0.48 on the 4-hours chart. The price could rise further unless there is a close below the $0.45 support. New Delhi(CoinChapter): Ocean protocol token price rallied over 25% and...
coinchapter.com

Litecoin (LTC) and BudBlockz (BLUNT) Withstand the Bear Market’s Onslaught, Securing a Bright Future for Investors

If there is anything to learn from the last few months, timing is paramount to achieving success. Several investors joined the crypto market at the height of its flex, paying exuberantly for tokens in the hope that prices would keep rising, only for them to plummet. Others sold their stake during the crypto winter, believing that the market was going to the dogs, but now there are signs that the market is picking back up.
coinchapter.com

World of Dypians Announces Whitelisting for Genesis Land NFTs at Knockdown Price

The whitelisting process ends on February 17 and gives users immediate access to one of the most promising metaverse projects and all its benefits. WoD Genesis Land is located in a prime area within the game, and a plot is available at a knockdown price of only $1,200 (0.73 ETH). These NFTs reward owners with early access to the World of Dypians and its RPG-style game.
coinchapter.com

Volt Inu (VOLT) Already Making Crazy Returns Before The Bull Run

With Volt Inu still under a $100M market cap, many investors are interested in this rapidly growing project. The story of an early investor in VOLT brings to light the potential of this project. This is especially true as many compare this project to the story of Shiba Inu ($SHIB).
coinchapter.com

Shiba Inu Coin Braces for Incoming 20-30% SHIB Price Crash by March 2023

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin price has rallied nearly 80% year-to-date (YTD), thus turning out to be one of the best-performing crypto assets entering 2023. Nonetheless, its wild upside does not guarantee continuation owing to a mix of alarming fundamental and technical indicators. Buy-the-Rumor Shiba Inu...
coinchapter.com

Coinbase-Backed DeSo Unveils MegaSwap, a “Stripe for Crypto” product, with Over $5 Million in Volume

Los Angeles, United States, 7th February, 2023, Chainwire. DeSo is excited to announce the launch of MegaSwap – a revolutionary, cross-chain smart service that enables users to securely and easily swap coins between different blockchains with a frictionless zero-login. MegaSwap solves various critical pain points, including onboarding new users and liquidity to any web3 application across any blockchain ecosystem.
coinchapter.com

11 Warning Signs That You Suffer Bitcoin and Crypto Addiction

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Cryptocurrency, particularly Bitcoin, has been around enough to provoke growing adoption and a passion that can turn into crypto addiction, sometimes bordering on obsession. So is crypto counseling the solution?. In reality, complex problems require complex solutions, so here is an attempt to dismantle the problem...
coinchapter.com

The Pros and Cons of Betting on Cycling With Crypto

Cryptocurrency is a form of payment that is slowly taking the world by storm. The global adoption appears to be on the rise, with some of the richest people on the planet endorsing it (think Elon Musk and others). Moreover, entire countries like El Salvador are beginning to adopt it as a viable currency. Given everything, cryptocurrencies are unlikely to be forgotten anytime soon.
coinchapter.com

Why Cryptocurrency And Gaming Work Hand In Hand

When cryptocurrency and the technology behind it came on the scene, it was initially viewed as something new that would change the way we pay for stuff. However, there has always been more to crypto than meets the eye, and it’s been able to work hand in hand with other industries to provide an array of benefits.
coinchapter.com

Decentraland (MANA) and Monero (XMR) Pump; Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Sets its Sights On 60x Returns

The cryptocurrency market has lately been heating up, with Decentraland (MANA) and Monero (XMR) experiencing significant surges. However, one blockchain project that has caught the attention of analysts and investors is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). This revolutionary project uses fractionalized and equity-backed NFTs to revamp venture capital and crowdfunding. Many experts believe that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) could be the best presale of 2023, with some even predicting that it could reach a price of $0.24, resulting in a staggering 60x return for early investors. With the potential for such high returns, it’s no wonder that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is generating so much excitement in the crypto community.

Comments / 0

Community Policy