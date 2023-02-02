Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
The importance of annual wellness screenings
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Medical screenings are important for early detection or to even simply learn more about your medical condition if any. Joining us now with more on why you shouldn't avoid routine screenings is Dr. Hilary Schroeder from Southwest Medical.
news3lv.com
Voiceover artist Melissa Moats talks turning passion into opportunity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Turning your passion into opportunity -- that's the message from Melissa Moats. Melissa is a successful voiceover artist and founder of the Voice Actors Studio in Las Vegas. She's now pursuing a new passion, and she joined us to talk more about it.
news3lv.com
The Wedding Capital of the World!
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is known as The Wedding Capital of the World and what better way to celebrate love than with a wedding!. Joining me now with more is Clark County Clerk, Lynn Marie Goya.
news3lv.com
Things to do: Where to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Pizza Day is February 9 and restaurants across the valley will be celebrating with multiple offers. Known as ‘Vegas’ biggest house party,” Superfrico is Spiegelworld’s debut F&B concept that continues to be the talk of the town. The psychedelic Italian American concept serves up unconventional takes on a classic pizza including the Pistachio Mortadella Square made with pistachio pesto, house mortadella, house stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano and pistachio or the Lobster “Thermidor” Square made with butter poached lobster, thermidor sauce, parmesan, cheddar, lemon zest, and herb salad.
news3lv.com
Report: Las Vegas ranks 4th best city to celebrate Valentine's Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Spending Valentine's Day in Las Vegas comes with some great and affordable options, according to a new report. WalletHub recently released its 2023 Best Places for Valentine's Day, ranking Las Vegas 4th overall. The website compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 26 key...
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas valley restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 pizza spots
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two restaurants in the Las Vegas valley made Yelp's new rankings of the 100 best pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada. Manizza's Pizza in Las Vegas ranked No. 37, while Pizza by Biaggio in Henderson finished at 98. Yelp says they searched through North...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas cosmetics company hosts relationship safety panel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local female-owned businesses are coming together to highlight safe and healthy relationships during the month of love. Las Vegas company Esoes Cosmetics teamed up with Parasol Aesthetics Dermatology & Wellness to kick off their 'Kysse & Tell: What True Love Is' event on Sunday. Multiple...
news3lv.com
Mental Health Matters: Local psychologist shares his healing journey
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In honor of Black History Month, a Las Vegas psychologist shared his story of overcoming the odds and breaking barriers. He says he sees the future of mental health as more inclusive than it's ever been. Dr. Sheldon Jacobs has spoken to us before on...
news3lv.com
Shark-ish returns to inspire entrepreneurs to think big for underrepresented communities
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Shark-ish is back!. It's the tech biz pitch contest from All-In Recruiting, meant to inspire founders and aspiring entrepreneurs to think big and solve issues for underrepresented communities. Lauren Anderson, Logan Brown and Mark Jackson joined us to share all of the details.
news3lv.com
Local nonprofit Project 150 to add second Las Vegas location
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit that helps students across the valley is adding a second location to meet growing demand. Thanks to donations from the Engelstad Foundation and others, Project 150 will add a second building near Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive on the east side of town.
news3lv.com
Testing indicates norovirus to blame for illness outbreak at Las Vegas school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Initial lab testing indicates norovirus is to blame for the outbreak of gastrointestinal illness at a Las Vegas school. The Southern Nevada Health District said Monday that it's still working with the Clark County School District on the investigation at Tanaka Elementary School. Officials have...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs announce Wayne Gretzky jersey giveaway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have announced the team's first jersey giveaway planned for next month. A limited-edition Wayne Gretzky Desert Dogs jersey will be given to the first 3,500 fans on Saturday, March 11, for the game against Vancouver. Pinkbox Doughnuts is the presenting...
news3lv.com
Carlos Santana announces fall residency dates at House of Blues Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Carlos Santana finished up a string of sold-out shows at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Sunday night. Santana and House of Blues announced additional performances of "An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM," are scheduled to take place this fall.
news3lv.com
LA Rams running back Ronnie Rivers wins $500k jackpot while in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Los Angeles Rams player had scored big while visiting LAs Vegas over the weekend. Running back Ronnie Rivers hit the jackpot worth $514,837 while playing Three Card Poker at Caesars Palace on Saturday, February 4. MORE ON NEWS 3 | PHOTOS: Mandalay Bay hosts...
news3lv.com
Circus Circus Las Vegas hosting job fair for several positions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas is hosting a job fair to fill more than 100 line-level and management positions ahead of the spring season. The job fair will be hosted inside Circus Circus’ Convention Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
news3lv.com
Health district commemorates National Black HIV and AIDS Awareness Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — To commemorate National Black HIV and AIDS Awareness Day, the Southern Nevada Health District is providing free testing and other resources. It is an opportunity to highlight efforts to address HIV stigma in black and African American communities. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Formula 1...
news3lv.com
Van Morrison announces 2023 Las Vegas shows at Zappos Theater
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock legend and Grammy award-winner Van Morrison is coming to Las Vegas. The show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino will run for three nights, Sept. 6, 8, and 9, and is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. American Express Card Members...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Aviators unveil 40th Anniversary logo ahead of 2023 season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators are gearing up for the beginning of the season, which will mark a major milestone for the franchise. On Tuesday, the team unveiled its logo commemorating its 40th Anniversary during the upcoming 2023 season, marking the organization as being Nevada’s longest-enduring professional sports franchise.
news3lv.com
5th annual Walk4Friendship fundraiser to feature fun walk and community carnival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Friendship Circle Las Vegas, a nonprofit organization for individuals with special needs, will hold its 5th annual Walk4Friendship Las Vegas community fundraiser. The event will be on Sunday, March 26, at the Las Vegas Sports Park located at 1400 N. Rampart Blvd. to raise...
news3lv.com
Traffic alert: Week-long closure coming to east Las Vegas road
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced an upcoming closure that will impact one east Las Vegas road for several days. Monday, February 13, at 8:00 p.m., Stewart Ave. will be closed between Pecos Road and Sandhill Road and is set to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Friday, February 17.
