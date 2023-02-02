ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

mountain-topmedia.com

Two arrested on multiple drug charges

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after seizing more than a half-pound of various types of drugs. Elijah Eugene Hall, 32, of Williamson, and Kyree Diangilo Prather, 24, of Cincinnati, were arrested on Friday, after they were allegedly found in possession of meth, fentanyl, adderall and xanax, along with guns and a large amount of cash.
WILLIAMSON, WV
peakofohio.com

Jeffersonville woman arrested on felony drug charge; meth recovered

A Jeffersonville woman was arrested on a felony drug charge Sunday afternoon just before 4 o’clock in West Liberty. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office stopped Amber Heilman, 36, for no functional headlights. She seemed very anxious and was making quick movements. Heilman was asked to step out of...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
Fox 19

Man tried to stab deputies at NKY hotel, sheriff’s office says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released surveillance video shows a man pull a knife on another man at a Northern Kentucky hotel bar in just minutes into the new year. It happened at the Marriot Cincinnati Airport hotel in Hebron. Thomas Lemker is the suspect, according to the Boone...
HEBRON, KY
Fox 19

Springdale police seek person of interest in shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Springdale police are investigating a shooting Monday and searching for a person of interest. Police say they did not find out about the shooting at the time it happened about 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike because it was reported after the fact.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Coroner identifies 1 of 2 Middletown fatal shooting victims

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of two people found shot to death in a Middletown home early Saturday morning. The coroner said one of the victims is Daniel Fitzgerald, 25. The cause of death is homicide. Fitzgerald and another man, identified by family members...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police seeking help investigating Over-the-Rhine shooting

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Over-the-Rhine this weekend and is asking for camera footage in the area. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. District One investigators are asking for citizens near the...
CINCINNATI, OH

