Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
New Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Next Door to a WalmartJoel EisenbergXenia, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Related
mountain-topmedia.com
Two arrested on multiple drug charges
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after seizing more than a half-pound of various types of drugs. Elijah Eugene Hall, 32, of Williamson, and Kyree Diangilo Prather, 24, of Cincinnati, were arrested on Friday, after they were allegedly found in possession of meth, fentanyl, adderall and xanax, along with guns and a large amount of cash.
Springfield man charged with shooting, killing 53-year-old grandmother
Springfield Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a woman.
Teen charged with being 'contract killer' at 14, will be prosecuted as adult
A teen who was 14 in 2021 when he was charged with four murders in Cincinnati will be prosecuted as an adult. A juvenile court judge made the ruling on Monday.
WLWT 5
Prosecutors believe 14-year-old charged in four murders was proving himself as a hired killer
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Hamilton County 14-year-old who prosecutors said wanted to be a hired killer is now charged as an adult in four murders. “I believe he’s auditioning. Look at me, Hamilton County. Look at me. I’m open for business,” Hamilton County juvenal prosecutor Linda Scott told the court.
Moore indicted for human trafficking
Dylan Scott Moore, 32, of Winchester, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 26 on one count of tra
peakofohio.com
Jeffersonville woman arrested on felony drug charge; meth recovered
A Jeffersonville woman was arrested on a felony drug charge Sunday afternoon just before 4 o’clock in West Liberty. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office stopped Amber Heilman, 36, for no functional headlights. She seemed very anxious and was making quick movements. Heilman was asked to step out of...
Fox 19
Man tried to stab deputies at NKY hotel, sheriff’s office says
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released surveillance video shows a man pull a knife on another man at a Northern Kentucky hotel bar in just minutes into the new year. It happened at the Marriot Cincinnati Airport hotel in Hebron. Thomas Lemker is the suspect, according to the Boone...
Fox 19
Springdale police seek person of interest in shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Springdale police are investigating a shooting Monday and searching for a person of interest. Police say they did not find out about the shooting at the time it happened about 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike because it was reported after the fact.
1 victim ID’d after fatal Middletown shooting
One person died at the scene from their injuries. The other was taken to Atrium Medical Center to receive medical treatment, however, they later died.
Fox 19
Woman accused of stabbing, hitting victim after allegedly taking his ID card in Roselawn
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman is accused of stabbing a man and hitting him multiple times after allegedly taking the victim’s identification card in Roselawn on Thursday, according to a Hamilton County Municipal Court affidavit. Beverly Hamilton, 61, knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to the victim by...
WKRC
Coroner identifies 1 of 2 Middletown fatal shooting victims
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of two people found shot to death in a Middletown home early Saturday morning. The coroner said one of the victims is Daniel Fitzgerald, 25. The cause of death is homicide. Fitzgerald and another man, identified by family members...
Fox 19
Police search for surveillance footage of suspect in connection with OTR shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are asking the public if anyone has surveillance footage in connection with a possible shooting that happened in Over-the-Rhine late Friday night. Officers say the shooting occurred around 11:41 p.m. at 13th and Walnut Streets. Police are asking the public for footage in the 1300 block...
1 of 2 people killed in Middletown shooting identified
One of the two people shot and killed in Middletown over the weekend has been identified.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police seeking help investigating Over-the-Rhine shooting
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Over-the-Rhine this weekend and is asking for camera footage in the area. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. District One investigators are asking for citizens near the...
UPDATE: Police searching for 3 suspects after shooting in Dayton
Dayton police are searching for three suspects after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Police ID 53-year-old woman killed in Springfield shooting
A woman who was killed in a shooting in Springfield early Sunday morning has been identified.
Fox 19
Woman punched by 21-year-old man after confrontation over milk, court docs say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is accused of punching and threatening to kill a woman at the University of Cincinnati, an affidavit said. According to court documents, 21-year-old Reilly Allwerdt was in Scioto Hall on Sunday when he allegedly punched a woman several times after she got upset with him for drinking the rest of her milk.
WKRC
Man accused of murdering his father, shooting a second person appears in court
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man accused of killing his own father was arraigned Monday. Gregory Durham, Jr. is charged with murder and felonious assault. Police were called to Bevis Avenue near Dana Sunday afternoon. They found Gregory Durham, Sr., 60, dead. His son shot and killed him during a family...
Drugs, guns, and over $100K seized after Middletown search warrants
Middletown Police executed two search warrants that yielded narcotics, a stolen gun, and over $100,000 in cash.
‘Rest easy good boy’: Middletown Police K-9 Koda passes away
Koda was a 7.5-year-old Dutch shepherd. He graduated from the Middletown Police K-9 Academy and started patrol with the Middletown Division of Police in 2017 where he served alongside his partner, Seargent Dennis Jordan, for the last 6.5 years.
Comments / 2