CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is accused of punching and threatening to kill a woman at the University of Cincinnati, an affidavit said. According to court documents, 21-year-old Reilly Allwerdt was in Scioto Hall on Sunday when he allegedly punched a woman several times after she got upset with him for drinking the rest of her milk.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO