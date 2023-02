The Coastal Discovery Museum on Hilton Head Island will present a new exhibition, "Binya: Faces ob de Gullah Geechee," opening March 4 and featuring more than 30 portraits and related objects from the 1960s to the present related to stories and individuals across the Gullah Geechee corridor. As co-curator Angela...

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO