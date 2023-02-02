Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Get super full: A student’s restaurant guide to Super Bowl LVIIThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney return to practice ahead of Super Bowl LVII
The Chiefs returned to practice on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. And after leaving the AFC Championship Game a little banged up, the Chiefs are apparently on track to field a healthy team. “We’re all doing well here,” Chiefs coach...
Wichita Eagle
Peyton Manning Applauds Titans’ Hiring of Former Teammate Ran Carthon as GM
NASHVILLE — Peyton Manning had a big role in the NFL’s Pro Bowl Weekend, serving as a coach for the AFC squad, but the Hall of Famer and former University of Tennessee quarterback took some time to comment on the Tennessee Titans' recent hiring of Ran Carthon as general manager.
Wichita Eagle
How is a Super Bowl organization built? Chiefs CEO shares his blueprint in new podcast
Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said he learned a few big lessons some 12-15 years ago, when things weren’t going well for the Chiefs, that led him to make philosophical changes in the organization. Those changes helped pave the way for the sustained success that the Chiefs enjoy...
Wichita Eagle
Urgent Raiders Issues #2: Coaching Up Players
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a critical year two of the Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler regime. As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, the Raiders are facing critical systemic issues that can be addressed now. We are discussing the five most significant in this series of articles. Yesterday...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles-Chiefs: Super Bowl LVII Positional Breakdown
In many ways Super Bowl LVII is like the famed Spiderman meme. On paper there are so many similarities between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s a little freaky. Both teams are 16-3 and entered the postseason as the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences. Through the 17 games of the regular season, each team scored exactly 564 points and had six All-Pro selections, a group that included their starting quarterbacks and a Kelce brother.
Wichita Eagle
Takeaways From Andy Reid’s Tuesday Media Availability
The Kansas City Chiefs have just a handful of days until their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles and on Monday night, both teams took the stage for Opening Night festivities and answered plenty of questions about various topics. Head coach Andy Reid provided some updates at the time, with some of his players speaking about their health while also sharing some thoughts on their respective seasons and also Sunday's game.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy Reflects on Losing Out on Head Coaching Jobs
Eric Bieniemy has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator for the past five years, but it hasn’t yet led to a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. That is despite five straight AFC championship game appearances and playing a part in developing quarterback Patrick Mahomes. On Monday night, Bieniemy explained that even...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Make Different 2022 Second-Round Pick In Latest Re-Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made one change in the latest 2022 re-draft. ESPN redid the first two rounds of last year's draft and still had Dax Hill going to Cincinnati in the first round, but the Bengals selected a running back in the second round. Washington's Brian Robinson was...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Saints Receive Raiders’ Permission to Interview Derek Carr
The Saints reportedly received permission to invite Raiders quarterback Derek Carr for a visit on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Carr’s visit to New Orleans comes as the Las Vegas reportedly gave the four-time Pro Bowler permission on Friday to speak with teams that agreed to meet the terms that the team is seeking in a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Wichita Eagle
2022 NFL Re-Draft: Commanders Change It Up; Where’s WR Jahan Dotson?
The Washington Commanders rookies are recovering after their first season in the NFL. The 2022 rookie class was a mixed bag in Washington. While first-round wide receiver Jahan Dotson and third-round running back Brian Robinson Jr. flashed a lot of potential, there were others who still hold a cloud of mystery in injured second-round defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis and fifth-round tight end Cole Turner.
Wichita Eagle
Doug Williams: If I Had to Win One Game Today, This Is the QB I’d Pick
(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to the Doug Williams interview, fast-forward to 17:56 of the following link: https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/eyetestfortwo?selected=BRCM8892311157) It was 35 years ago that former Washington quarterback Doug Williams made Super Bowl history, but you probably know that. He was the first African-American quarterback to start a Super Bowl …...
Wichita Eagle
The Extra Point: The X-Factor for Super Bowl Sunday
As Super Bowl Sunday is a few yards away, we can speculate that this matchup between two powerhouses should be one that we'll never forget. In years passed, the big game has seen lesser-known players make plays that the world has not forgotten. NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts will be...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Can’t Make Second Wrong Call at QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to spend a good bit of time trying to figure out their backup quarterback situation, and while it seems like an unimportant position of need, it's the complete opposite. The Steelers saw first-hand what a backup quarterback could do for a team this...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys in the NFL Pro Bowl: How to Watch
It's Pro Bowl time again as the Super Bowl approaches, and this year the NFL returns to Las Vegas. But things will look a little different, as the Pro Bowl has been reimagined. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition kicked off on Thursday with the top NFL Pro Bowl players...
Wichita Eagle
Alex Smith shares inside details on taking Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes under his wing in KC
On April 27, 2017, quarterback Alex Smith knew his time with the Chiefs likely would be coming to an end sooner rather than later. That was the day the 2017 NFL Draft started, and by the 10th overall pick, Smith’s fate with the Chiefs was sealed. The Chiefs traded...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Hunt ponders ‘self-fulfilling prophecy’ in Bieniemy quest to be NFL head coach
Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt once shared his disappointment that offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy hadn’t yet secured an NFL head-coaching position elsewhere. Hunt expressed that sentiment at Super Bowl LIV. And three seasons later, Hunt’s disappointment remains. “I wouldn’t say it’s grown,” Hunt said Tuesday, “because I...
Wichita Eagle
New Trade Details Emerge from Bills, Colts Nyheim Hines Deal
The Buffalo Bills made a buzzer-beating trade right before the deadline on Nov. 1, acquiring running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for running back Zack Moss and a 2023 conditional sixth-round pick. But per reports from WGR 550 in Buffalo, the draft pick the Bills sent...
Wichita Eagle
8 Browns Free Agent Targets That Won’t Break the Bank
The Cleveland Browns have a number of needs to address, almost all of which will be on the defensive side of the ball. In his tenure as general manager, Andrew Berry has used free agency to address the vast majority of the team's holes, allowing the team to use the NFL Draft to focus on adding talent.
Wichita Eagle
Details Emerge About Lou Anarumo’s Next Interview For Cardinals Head Coaching Job
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is a finalist for the Cardinals head coaching job. He'll have his second interview with the club on Friday according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. Anarumo is one of two known finalists. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is also in the mix.
Comments / 0