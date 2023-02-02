ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southborough, MA

Worcester PD to Launch Body Camera Program on Feb. 27

WORCESETER - The Worcester Police Department will launch its body worn camera program at a commencement event on Feb. 27., according to information set to be presented to city councilors on Tuesday. The police department began researching adoption of body cameras in 2018. From May to November 2019, twenty officers...
Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts

EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
Arrest made in connection with shooting death of 13 year old in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect already in custody for allegedly selling fentanyl will soon face murder and weapons charges for the shooting death of a teenager in Mattapan, according to officials. At a news conference on Monday, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said that Csean Skerritt, 34, will be...
36-year-old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges

WORCESTER - A report of gunshots led to the arrest of a local man on gun charges on Friday. Police responded to Oxford Street around 4:45 AM and discovered evidence that shots we fired at that location. No victims were found. While conducting the search for victims, they saw Jesus...
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Serve 5 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between January 24, 2023 to January 31, 2023. Carlos Henrique Lousada-Rocha (East Boston, 26) was served a summons for Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. (8:23am) Thursday, January 26, 2023. None. Friday, January...
Stabbing in Roxbury leaves person injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was injured in a stabbing in Roxbury Monday night, according to the Boston Police Department. Police said the stabbing happened just after 8 p.m. on Roxbury Street. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. An investigation was ongoing as of Monday night. (Copyright...
Easton Woman Killed in Police Shooting Identified

EASTON — The Easton woman shot and killed by local police on Sunday has been identified as 56-year-old Marianne Griffiths. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said state police are actively investigating the fatal shooting, which allegedly took place while Griffiths was holding a pump action BB gun during a home welfare check.
Fall River child molester sentenced to over a decade in prison

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced to a decade in prison last week for molesting his girlfriend’s daughter. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said 36-year-old Hans Joachim pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14.
