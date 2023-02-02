Read full article on original website
Mass State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team Arrests Framingham Man
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) team arrested a Framingham man on drug charges and a dozen outstanding warrants from a handful of communities on Friday morning, February 3. Police arrested Sean P. Driscoll, 23, of 1630 Worcester Road of Framingham...
Webster man charged in October killing on Burncoat Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Webster man is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street in October. Berny A. Calderon Jr., 25, is being charged with murdering Andrew T. Barley of Worcester. Calderon made his first appearance in court Jan. 4,...
Worcester PD to Launch Body Camera Program on Feb. 27
WORCESETER - The Worcester Police Department will launch its body worn camera program at a commencement event on Feb. 27., according to information set to be presented to city councilors on Tuesday. The police department began researching adoption of body cameras in 2018. From May to November 2019, twenty officers...
Police locate body after search for missing man along Westfield River
The Massachusetts State Police are searching along the Westfield River on Tuesday for a man who they say ran away from police during a traffic stop.
Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts
EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For February 10, 2023
I've said it before, and I'll say it again(probably numerous times), the Mass State Police(MSP) are very serious this year concerning impaired(meaning alcohol and/or drugs) drivers and getting them off the roads. I know that these sobriety checkpoints also piss off a lot of people, but this is one of...
Police arrest Westport man after reports of several stolen packages, shoplifting
Police have arrested a Westport man on several charges after reports of multiple thefts. According to Westport Police, on Monday, Detectives executed a search and an arrest warrant at Cornell Road. John A. Taylor III, 51 years old, was placed under arrest without incident. Since November 2022, officers had been...
36-year-old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges
WORCESTER - A report of gunshots led to the arrest of a local man on gun charges on Friday. Police responded to Oxford Street around 4:45 AM and discovered evidence that shots we fired at that location. No victims were found. While conducting the search for victims, they saw Jesus...
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Serve 5 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between January 24, 2023 to January 31, 2023. Carlos Henrique Lousada-Rocha (East Boston, 26) was served a summons for Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. (8:23am) Thursday, January 26, 2023. None. Friday, January...
Police ID hiker found dead in Burrillville pond
Police say she is a practicing child psychologist in Holliston, Mass.
Stabbing in Roxbury leaves person injured
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was injured in a stabbing in Roxbury Monday night, according to the Boston Police Department. Police said the stabbing happened just after 8 p.m. on Roxbury Street. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. An investigation was ongoing as of Monday night. (Copyright...
5 loaded guns seized during Coventry traffic stop
Coventry police stopped George Blais, 55, for motor vehicle violations around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 29. According to officials, the officer spotted weapon accessories under a blanket in the car.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of 13-Year-Old Tyler Lawrence In Boston: Officials
An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Boston two weekends ago, officials said.Csean Skerritt, age 34, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killed Tyler Lawrence on Sunday, Feb. 5, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced on Monday. Skerritt is …
Man to be charged in shooting death of 13-year-old in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood
BOSTON — A Boston man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Massachusetts boy in Mattapan last week, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday. Tyler Lawrence, of Norwood, was shot and killed just before noon on Jan. 29 near the intersection of Fremont...
Fall River child molester sentenced to over a decade in prison
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced to a decade in prison last week for molesting his girlfriend’s daughter. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said 36-year-old Hans Joachim pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14.
