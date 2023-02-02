Read full article on original website
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over homeRoger MarshSan Jose, CA
9 Best Haunted Places in America - Your Ultimate Guide to the Scariest SpotsPPSan Jose, CA
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurSan Jose, CA
Black-Owned Coffee Shop Expands to Bring Bold Flavors to San JoseTiffany T.San Jose, CA
How 3 Self-Care Tips Helped Peter Back on His Feet After Losing His Wife to Cancer 6 Months AgoDr. Adam TabrizSan Jose, CA
Pac-12 commissioner making SMU move amid expansion desires
The Pac-12 will be unrecognizable in 2024 following the departures of conference staples USC and UCLA, but that does not mean it will fold. Commissioner George Kliavkoff is meeting with SMU Wednesday as he continues to search for alternatives to outright obliteration. The Pac-12 is in desperate need of more members if they are to […] The post Pac-12 commissioner making SMU move amid expansion desires appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Fat and lazy, undefeated’: Ohio State football player reveals why team wanted all the smoke with Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs football team went 15-0 and won its second-straight national championship during the 2022 college football season, but it seems some schools were not as afraid to play Georgia despite its dominant run over the last two seasons, specifically Ohio State football player Dawand Jones. “We felt like...
Alabama 5-star’s reaction to Kevin Steele return will hype up fans
Kevin Steele is returning to Tuscaloosa as the Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, and it’s got Alabama football 5-star Yhonzae Pierre all excited (via Joseph Hastings of On3 Sports). “Being back for the Tide, he’s going to make a statement,” Pierre said about Steele coming back to be the...
UConn basketball news: Tristen Newton’s epic Huskies feat that even Kemba Walker could never reach
The UConn Huskies are on the rise once again. After beating lowly Big East teams in its previous two games, UConn basketball made sure it gains the respect it deserves on Tuesday when the Huskies walloped the No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles at home to the tune of an 87-72 score.
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic goes full Peaky Blinders with wild fit before Wolves clash
Denver Nuggets star and two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic looked like a man who could get things done upon entering Ball Arena for a meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday night. Sporting an outfit straight out of the popular drama “Peaky Blinders,” Jokic had a swagger about him that would...
What potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move Blazers would regret
The Portland Trail Blazers have shown glimpses of becoming a playoff contender this season, like many other Western Conference teams. However, they’ve generally been very inconsistent. The NBA trade deadline is coming this week, and the Blazers are well outside the playoff picture. However, they could be ready to make other roster adjustments before the deadline. Here we will look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Blazers would regret.
RUMOR: The Jazz player most likely to be traded ahead of deadline
The Utah Jazz are among the teams to watch out for ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, which hits at 3 pm ET this coming Thursday. In a recent piece by Shams Charania of The Athletic, it’s revealed that Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt has the biggest potential to get moved.
3 trades Warriors must make after Stephen Curry’s leg injury
The Golden State Warriors haven’t had the 2022-23 season they were hoping for, as their 27-26 record sees them sitting in just eighth place in the Western Conference right now. Admittedly, they are only two-and-a-half games behind the third place Sacramento Kings, but things are going to be even harder for them now that Stephen Curry is going to be forced to miss time with a left leg injury.
