Pac-12 commissioner making SMU move amid expansion desires

The Pac-12 will be unrecognizable in 2024 following the departures of conference staples USC and UCLA, but that does not mean it will fold. Commissioner George Kliavkoff is meeting with SMU Wednesday as he continues to search for alternatives to outright obliteration. The Pac-12 is in desperate need of more members if they are to […] The post Pac-12 commissioner making SMU move amid expansion desires appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move Blazers would regret

The Portland Trail Blazers have shown glimpses of becoming a playoff contender this season, like many other Western Conference teams. However, they’ve generally been very inconsistent. The NBA trade deadline is coming this week, and the Blazers are well outside the playoff picture. However, they could be ready to make other roster adjustments before the deadline. Here we will look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Blazers would regret.
3 trades Warriors must make after Stephen Curry’s leg injury

The Golden State Warriors haven’t had the 2022-23 season they were hoping for, as their 27-26 record sees them sitting in just eighth place in the Western Conference right now. Admittedly, they are only two-and-a-half games behind the third place Sacramento Kings, but things are going to be even harder for them now that Stephen Curry is going to be forced to miss time with a left leg injury.
