The Golden State Warriors haven’t had the 2022-23 season they were hoping for, as their 27-26 record sees them sitting in just eighth place in the Western Conference right now. Admittedly, they are only two-and-a-half games behind the third place Sacramento Kings, but things are going to be even harder for them now that Stephen Curry is going to be forced to miss time with a left leg injury.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO