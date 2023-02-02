ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville Tomorrow

A new City Council member will be chosen mostly behind closed doors, but here’s what the candidates told us about their positions

Charlottesville’s appointed City Council member will make important decisions this year. In 2023, this Councilor will vote on a new zoning ordinance that broadly increases housing density across Charlottesville; how to spend additional money the city may receive from housing assessments surging; and whom to hire for Charlottesville’s next city manager.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Why a crossing guard will suggest Charlottesville’s City Council install speed cameras near schools

Next Monday, I’ll appear before City Council to represent the Charlottesville City Schools crossing guards to appeal for a pilot program to enforce speed limits by camera. It’s a new intervention legalized by the Virginia General Assembly in 2020. We hope to pilot three critical high traffic, high speed and high risk areas: one at Clark Elementary, soon to be officially renamed “Summit,” one at Buford Middle School on Cherry Avenue, and also at yet-to-be-renamed Johnson Elementary.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

City Council is choosing around 5 finalists out of the 20 people who applied to be appointed

Charlottesville’s City Council plans to hear from four to six candidates of the 20 who applied for the vacant seat. “We are planning to narrow down to four to six candidates over the next couple of days. Then we’ll ask those candidates to come speak at the meeting on Monday,” said Council member Juandiego Wade. The speakers, he said, will be given more than the three minutes speakers typically get at Council meetings.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Appomattox courthouse burns

February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
APPOMATTOX, VA
wina.com

Verizon Wireless service out areawide

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash

MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday.The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.There were five men in the vehicle, all 19-year-old students at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, the sheriff's office said. Three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and another passenger were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. The statement didn't indicate the hospital where they...
HARRISONBURG, VA
C-Ville Weekly

Yes in my backyard

Syleethia Carr, a graduate of the Public Housing Association of Residents’ internship program, says affordable housing is not being built fast enough in Charlottesville. Photo by Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

JMU students involved in fatal accident have been identified

Five sophomores from James Madison University (JMU) were involved in a single vehicle accident in Hardy County West Virginia Feb 2. Three of the 5 were pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. The driver of the vehicle and another passenger were airlifted to the hospital both in critical...
HARRISONBURG, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Madison’s Main Street will be congested on Monday

Jesse Bannister, owner of the property at 319 N. Main Street. in Madison, reported to Town Council on Thursday night that plans are in place to remove the large tree in his front yard on Monday. The town previously had concerns that the 97-foot-tall tree’s roots are deteriorating the retaining wall next to the sidewalk. Fant’s Tree Service of Leon will remove the tree, and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will control the closure of one lane of traffic on that block, carefully timing the work between school bus runs. Simultaneously, VDOT has scheduled a closure of Washington Street on Monday and Tuesday, to repair, replace, and install sidewalks. Only vehicles of persons residing on Washington Street will be allowed to pass.
MADISON, VA
WSLS

Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Residence struck in 10th Street NW shots fired incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Another shots fired incident in the city, this time no one hit — but a residence was struck. Charlottesville Police responded shortly after 10 Thursday night to the 200 block of 10th Street NW — which is near Wertland — and found shell casings at the scene, but no injuries.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County structure fire remains under investigation

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) -Assistant Fire Marshall Capt. Todd Spitzer with Rockingham County Fire Rescue said they responded to reports of a structure fire around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. He said when they arrived to the two-story structure on 1400 block of Turleytown Road, fire was visible near the back, but...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WSET

Most Wanted: Nelson Co. deputies looking for Afton man

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a wanted Afton man. The Sheriff's Office said they are looking for John Wesley Mitchell in their Most Wanted Monday post. Mitchell has been wanted since August 2022 for the following...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Founded in 2005, Charlottesville Tomorrow is a hyperlocal journalism nonprofit with a mission to expand civic engagement and foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

