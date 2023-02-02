Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A new City Council member will be chosen mostly behind closed doors, but here’s what the candidates told us about their positions
Charlottesville’s appointed City Council member will make important decisions this year. In 2023, this Councilor will vote on a new zoning ordinance that broadly increases housing density across Charlottesville; how to spend additional money the city may receive from housing assessments surging; and whom to hire for Charlottesville’s next city manager.
Why a crossing guard will suggest Charlottesville’s City Council install speed cameras near schools
Next Monday, I’ll appear before City Council to represent the Charlottesville City Schools crossing guards to appeal for a pilot program to enforce speed limits by camera. It’s a new intervention legalized by the Virginia General Assembly in 2020. We hope to pilot three critical high traffic, high speed and high risk areas: one at Clark Elementary, soon to be officially renamed “Summit,” one at Buford Middle School on Cherry Avenue, and also at yet-to-be-renamed Johnson Elementary.
City Council is choosing around 5 finalists out of the 20 people who applied to be appointed
Charlottesville’s City Council plans to hear from four to six candidates of the 20 who applied for the vacant seat. “We are planning to narrow down to four to six candidates over the next couple of days. Then we’ll ask those candidates to come speak at the meeting on Monday,” said Council member Juandiego Wade. The speakers, he said, will be given more than the three minutes speakers typically get at Council meetings.
WHSV
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A group of people in Waynesboro are trying to find another place to live after they were given a week to leave the property they had been staying on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Waynesboro’s Mayor, Lana Williams said the Waynesboro Police Department assisted a property owner with...
This Beautiful Virginia City has Recently Been Named Among the Best Places to Live in the U.S.
Every year, Livability compiles a list of the best places to live in the United States. They look at data from 2,300 different metropolitan areas and analyze key points to determine which towns and cities are desirable.
pagevalleynews.com
Appomattox courthouse burns
February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
wina.com
Verizon Wireless service out areawide
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash
MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday.The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.There were five men in the vehicle, all 19-year-old students at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, the sheriff's office said. Three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and another passenger were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. The statement didn't indicate the hospital where they...
C-Ville Weekly
Yes in my backyard
Syleethia Carr, a graduate of the Public Housing Association of Residents’ internship program, says affordable housing is not being built fast enough in Charlottesville. Photo by Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and...
WSLS
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
theriver953.com
JMU students involved in fatal accident have been identified
Five sophomores from James Madison University (JMU) were involved in a single vehicle accident in Hardy County West Virginia Feb 2. Three of the 5 were pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. The driver of the vehicle and another passenger were airlifted to the hospital both in critical...
NBC 29 News
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
STANARDSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “I’m what they call legally blind,” Roberta Carrier said. “Histoplasmosis is a fungus,” Doctor Amy Mathers said. A fungus that changed Carrier’s life: “It can cause fungus growing in your lungs, and in your eyes. It can can cause scars on the back of the retina,” she said.
Madison’s Main Street will be congested on Monday
Jesse Bannister, owner of the property at 319 N. Main Street. in Madison, reported to Town Council on Thursday night that plans are in place to remove the large tree in his front yard on Monday. The town previously had concerns that the 97-foot-tall tree’s roots are deteriorating the retaining wall next to the sidewalk. Fant’s Tree Service of Leon will remove the tree, and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will control the closure of one lane of traffic on that block, carefully timing the work between school bus runs. Simultaneously, VDOT has scheduled a closure of Washington Street on Monday and Tuesday, to repair, replace, and install sidewalks. Only vehicles of persons residing on Washington Street will be allowed to pass.
WSLS
Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
JMU students killed in crash identified
Multiple James Madison University students were killed in a crash, the university confirmed in a letter to the JMU community.
Everyone in Virginia Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Amish communities began to form in Virginia as far back as the late 1800s. Today, there are still a few thriving and located along the borderlands of the northern and central region, you’ll find one of Virginia's best Amish markets located within the town of Culpeper.
wina.com
Residence struck in 10th Street NW shots fired incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Another shots fired incident in the city, this time no one hit — but a residence was struck. Charlottesville Police responded shortly after 10 Thursday night to the 200 block of 10th Street NW — which is near Wertland — and found shell casings at the scene, but no injuries.
969wsig.com
Three JMU Students Perish in Fatal Car Crash in Hardy County, West Virginia
HARDY COUNTY, WV – A single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in West Virginia has claimed the lives of three James Madison University students. Hardy County authorities say the crash happened at around 10:30 pm on Route 259 not far from the Rockingham County line. The vehicle was traveling south...
WHSV
Rockingham County structure fire remains under investigation
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) -Assistant Fire Marshall Capt. Todd Spitzer with Rockingham County Fire Rescue said they responded to reports of a structure fire around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. He said when they arrived to the two-story structure on 1400 block of Turleytown Road, fire was visible near the back, but...
WSET
Most Wanted: Nelson Co. deputies looking for Afton man
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a wanted Afton man. The Sheriff's Office said they are looking for John Wesley Mitchell in their Most Wanted Monday post. Mitchell has been wanted since August 2022 for the following...
Charlottesville Tomorrow
Charlottesville, VA
1K+
Followers
907
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2005, Charlottesville Tomorrow is a hyperlocal journalism nonprofit with a mission to expand civic engagement and foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.http://www.cvilletomorrow.org/
Comments / 2