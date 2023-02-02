Jesse Bannister, owner of the property at 319 N. Main Street. in Madison, reported to Town Council on Thursday night that plans are in place to remove the large tree in his front yard on Monday. The town previously had concerns that the 97-foot-tall tree’s roots are deteriorating the retaining wall next to the sidewalk. Fant’s Tree Service of Leon will remove the tree, and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will control the closure of one lane of traffic on that block, carefully timing the work between school bus runs. Simultaneously, VDOT has scheduled a closure of Washington Street on Monday and Tuesday, to repair, replace, and install sidewalks. Only vehicles of persons residing on Washington Street will be allowed to pass.

MADISON, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO