Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Related
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
NBC Philadelphia
‘When It's All Said and Done': Super Bowl Hero Foles Discusses His Retirement Plans
Eagles legend Nick Foles discusses his retirement plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles great and Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles was back in Philadelphia last week to testify in court on behalf of former teammate Chris Maragos. Unsurprisingly, some Philly reporters managed to grab Foles for a...
NBC Philadelphia
Five Interesting Facts About Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni
Five interesting facts about Eagles coach Nick Sirianni originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The 41-year-old coach is taking the team to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history after boasting a 14-3 regular season...
NBC Philadelphia
Madden Simulation Predicts Eagles Beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
Madden simulation predicts Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., were instant classics. If EA Sports’ Super Bowl LVII prediction plays out on the field, this year’s game will be more of a dud.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Owner Jeff Lurie on Jalen Hurts: ‘He's Just What We're Looking for'
PHOENIX — It’s been obvious for a while now that Jalen Hurts is the Eagles’ long-term solution at quarterback. He’s only the eighth quarterback to lead a team to a Super Bowl before his 25th birthday with the chance Sunday to become only the fourth to win one at that young an age.
NBC Philadelphia
PGA Tour Champ Justin Thomas Interviews Eagles' Jalen Hurts at Super Bowl Opening Night
Justin Thomas interviews Jalen Hurts at Super Bowl Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Golf star Justin Thomas put his downtime ahead of the Phoenix Open to good use. The 15-time PGA Tour champion paid a visit to Super Bowl LVII Opening Night in Arizona and even got...
NBC Philadelphia
Sixers at Knicks: Sixers Squander Hot Start, Fall at Madison Square Garden
NEW YORK — Despite a dream start, the Sixers suffered their first road loss of 2023 Sunday night at Madison Square. They dropped to 34-18 on the season with a 108-97 defeat to the Knicks. Joel Embiid had 31 points and 14 rebounds. James Harden posted 12 points and...
NBC Philadelphia
How Unknown Nick Sirianni Won Over the Eagles' Locker Room So Fast
PHOENIX — They had no idea who he was. They didn’t know anything about him. He wasn’t a hot coaching candidate, and he wasn’t a big-name veteran. Most of the Eagles had never heard of Nick Sirianni. So when Jeff Lurie introduced him as the Eagles’...
NBC Philadelphia
‘I'm Ambivalent About the Poles': Philly Mayor Talks Greased Poles, Super Bowl Plans
Kenney talks Super Bowl celebration plans, parade, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. With five days to go until the Eagles face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney took some Birds-related questions Tuesday and managed to avoid giving Kansas City any bulletin board material. Kenney,...
Comments / 0