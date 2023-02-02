ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kind Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky Made a $220 Million Mistake—It Turned His Startup Into a $5 Billion Company

By Tom Huddleston Jr.,CNBC
NBC San Diego
 5 days ago
NBC San Diego

Plant-Based Salmon Startup Capitalizes on Rising Interest in Fake Seafood

While the plant-based burger wars have been waging for several years now, plant-based fish is just in its infancy. But that is about to change, as new contestants enter the mix with various types of faux fish offerings, and investors rush in to fund them. In the U.S. alone, investment...
NBC San Diego

Microsoft Will Let Companies Create Their Own Custom Versions of ChatGPT, Source Says

Microsoft plans to release technology to help big companies launch their own chatbots using the OpenAI ChatGPT technology, a person familiar with the plans told CNBC. Companies would be able to remove Microsoft or OpenAI branding when they release chatbots developed with the software. Microsoft is working on incorporating ChatGPT...
NBC San Diego

SoftBank's Vision Fund Posts Fourth Straight Quarter of Losses as Tech Slump Hits Japanese Giant

SoftBank's flagship investment arm, the Vision Fund, posted its fourth straight quarterly loss on Tuesday as a slump in technology valuations continues to hit the Japanese giant. Some of SoftBank's worst-performing investments were Chinese artificial intelligence firm SenseTime and Indonesian technology group GoTo, both of which have seen shares plummet...
NBC San Diego

Microsoft Likely to Reveal ChatGPT-Related Service at Event on Tuesday

Microsoft on Monday announced plans to host a news event Tuesday that could be related to the AI chatbot ChatGPT. The company confirmed the event minutes after rival Google announced its own answer to ChatGPT, called Bard. Microsoft's event follows the company's January announcement regarding its new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment...
REDMOND, WA
NBC San Diego

Facebook Co-Founder Moskovitz Funds Research Into Cooling the Earth With Sunlight Reflection

Sunlight reflection or solar geoengineering involves releasing aerosols into the atmosphere to temporarily cool the Earth. The Degrees Initiative, a nonprofit research organization, just announced a $900,000 round of funding to grant scientists in Benin, Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mali, Nigeria, Pakistan, South Africa, Thailand and Uganda to study its effects.
NBC San Diego

Mark Mobius: Adani Had ‘Big Problems' That Put Me Off, But India Still Looks Appealing

Investor Mark Mobius said fraud accusations against Indian conglomerate Adani should be viewed in isolation and could in fact alert people to the size and opportunities in the Indian market. Short-selling firm Hindenburg Research on Jan. 24 accused Adani Group, one of India's biggest companies, of accounting fraud and stock...
NBC San Diego

Kelly Evans: How Can Margins NOT Collapse?

Here's the problem with the blockbuster January jobs report: if it's for real, corporate profits are in trouble. And if it's not, then the economy is slowing. Either outcome bodes poorly for the business cycle, which is why I can't get on board with those demanding more Fed rate hikes in response. But if we take it at face value that indeed the labor market is still this strong right now, it may well trigger its own demise, much like the old saw in commodities markets that "the cure for higher prices is higher prices."
NBC San Diego

Bitcoin Struggles Around $23,000 Level as New-Year Rally Loses Steam

The price of bitcoin dipped below $23,000 over the weekend as investors digested the latest U.S. employment numbers and looked toward a batch of Federal Reserve member speeches. Bitcoin fell as low as $22,655 early Monday morning, its lowest level since Jan. 31, according to Coin Metrics, after breaking through...
NBC San Diego

Bed Bath & Beyond Lines Up Funding in a Last-Ditch Bid to Avoid Bankruptcy

Bed Bath & Beyond has so far failed to find buyers, prompting it to propose a stock offering that could infuse more than $1 billion into the company. The cash-strapped, debt-laden home goods retailer will receive $225 million from the offering up front and $800 million over time, the company said.
NBC San Diego

Ebay Plans to Lay Off 500 Employees, About 4% of Its Workforce

Ebay on Tuesday announced plans to cut 500 jobs, or about 4% of its workforce, according to a filing with the SEC. CEO Jamie Iannone said the company decided to do layoffs after examining the global macroeconomic environment over the past several months. He said the cuts will strengthen eBay's...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Chegg, Baidu, Bed Bath & Beyond, Hertz and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Chegg — Shares dropped 22.7% following its earnings report Monday . The company gave first-quarter and full-year revenue guidance that was below analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv. Chegg noted subscriber growth challenges and concerns related to the health of the broader economy.

