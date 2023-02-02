Kind Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky Made a $220 Million Mistake—It Turned His Startup Into a $5 Billion Company

Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Plant-Based Salmon Startup Capitalizes on Rising Interest in Fake Seafood
While the plant-based burger wars have been waging for several years now, plant-based fish is just in its infancy. But that is about to change, as new contestants enter the mix with various types of faux fish offerings, and investors rush in to fund them. In the U.S. alone, investment...
As Meat Shortages Loom, Supermarket Chain Will Stop Selling Meat Products and Move to Plant-Based Options
In 2023, it is anticipated that the availability of beef will decrease, leading Americans to seek alternative sources of protein and dietary staples. The USDA projects that the average American will consume 5.6% less beef in 2023, marking the largest decrease in consumption in almost four decades, as reported by Beef Magazine.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
NBC San Diego
Microsoft Will Let Companies Create Their Own Custom Versions of ChatGPT, Source Says
Microsoft plans to release technology to help big companies launch their own chatbots using the OpenAI ChatGPT technology, a person familiar with the plans told CNBC. Companies would be able to remove Microsoft or OpenAI branding when they release chatbots developed with the software. Microsoft is working on incorporating ChatGPT...
NBC San Diego
Winklevoss Twins' Crypto Exchange Gemini to Contribute $100 Million to Genesis Bankruptcy Recovery
Crypto exchange Gemini will contribute $100 million in cash to a recovery plan for bankrupt crypto lender Genesis. The exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins, said the funds would be reserved for its Earn users, who had about $900 million of assets frozen when Genesis paused withdrawals. Crypto exchange Gemini...
NBC San Diego
Google CEO Issues Rallying Cry in Internal Memo: All Hands on Deck to Test ChatGPT Competitor Bard
Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a companywide memo viewed by CNBC that it will need all employees to test its AI chatbot, Bard, "in the spirit of an internal hackathon." Pichai also said the company would soon begin enlisting developers and enterprises to test an API based on...
NBC San Diego
SoftBank's Vision Fund Posts Fourth Straight Quarter of Losses as Tech Slump Hits Japanese Giant
SoftBank's flagship investment arm, the Vision Fund, posted its fourth straight quarterly loss on Tuesday as a slump in technology valuations continues to hit the Japanese giant. Some of SoftBank's worst-performing investments were Chinese artificial intelligence firm SenseTime and Indonesian technology group GoTo, both of which have seen shares plummet...
NBC San Diego
Microsoft Likely to Reveal ChatGPT-Related Service at Event on Tuesday
Microsoft on Monday announced plans to host a news event Tuesday that could be related to the AI chatbot ChatGPT. The company confirmed the event minutes after rival Google announced its own answer to ChatGPT, called Bard. Microsoft's event follows the company's January announcement regarding its new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment...
NBC San Diego
Facebook Co-Founder Moskovitz Funds Research Into Cooling the Earth With Sunlight Reflection
Sunlight reflection or solar geoengineering involves releasing aerosols into the atmosphere to temporarily cool the Earth. The Degrees Initiative, a nonprofit research organization, just announced a $900,000 round of funding to grant scientists in Benin, Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mali, Nigeria, Pakistan, South Africa, Thailand and Uganda to study its effects.
NBC San Diego
A Prominent UK Cybersecurity Stock Is Under Attack From Short Sellers. Here's What You Need to Know
Cybersecurity firm Darktrace was last week targeted in a short seller report from New York-based asset manager Quintessential Capital Management. QCM said it found alleged flaws in Darktrace's accounting and raised concerns over its connections to Mike Lynch, a tech tycoon facing U.S. criminal fraud charges. In response, Darktrace CEO...
NBC San Diego
Mark Mobius: Adani Had ‘Big Problems' That Put Me Off, But India Still Looks Appealing
Investor Mark Mobius said fraud accusations against Indian conglomerate Adani should be viewed in isolation and could in fact alert people to the size and opportunities in the Indian market. Short-selling firm Hindenburg Research on Jan. 24 accused Adani Group, one of India's biggest companies, of accounting fraud and stock...
NBC San Diego
3 Ways to Make Money Off Things You Already Own—One of Them Brings in Up to $39,000 a Month
Not all side hustles require an artistic eye or MBA. For some, all you need is a backyard. More than ever before, today's lucrative side hustles focus less on blue-collar work and delivery jobs, and more on the idea that you can make money off skills you already have and things you already own.
NBC San Diego
Kelly Evans: How Can Margins NOT Collapse?
Here's the problem with the blockbuster January jobs report: if it's for real, corporate profits are in trouble. And if it's not, then the economy is slowing. Either outcome bodes poorly for the business cycle, which is why I can't get on board with those demanding more Fed rate hikes in response. But if we take it at face value that indeed the labor market is still this strong right now, it may well trigger its own demise, much like the old saw in commodities markets that "the cure for higher prices is higher prices."
NBC San Diego
French Bank BNP Paribas Reports Bumper Profit for 2022, Boosts Stock Purchase Plan
The French lender said it now aims to grow its net income by more than 9% between 2022 and 2025. It said it will execute share buybacks each year — particularly in 2023, when its share buyback program will total 5 billion euros. BNP Paribas reported Tuesday a 7%...
NBC San Diego
When It Makes Sense to Buy Extra Paper Series I Bonds With Your Tax Refund, According to Experts
If you’re trying to max out the yearly purchase limit for Series I bonds, you can buy an extra $5,000 paper I bonds with your tax refund. While I bonds are currently paying 6.89% annual interest through April, the rate may decline in May as inflation eases, making alternatives more attractive.
NBC San Diego
Bitcoin Struggles Around $23,000 Level as New-Year Rally Loses Steam
The price of bitcoin dipped below $23,000 over the weekend as investors digested the latest U.S. employment numbers and looked toward a batch of Federal Reserve member speeches. Bitcoin fell as low as $22,655 early Monday morning, its lowest level since Jan. 31, according to Coin Metrics, after breaking through...
NBC San Diego
U.S. Is ‘Absolutely' Behind on Supply Chain Independence From China, Biden Advisor Says
"This is a major concern for the U.S. and I think for the rest of the world," Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein told CNBC. China controls roughly 60% of the world's production of rare earth minerals and materials, according to a recent report by Rice University's Baker Institute. For the...
NBC San Diego
Bed Bath & Beyond Lines Up Funding in a Last-Ditch Bid to Avoid Bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond has so far failed to find buyers, prompting it to propose a stock offering that could infuse more than $1 billion into the company. The cash-strapped, debt-laden home goods retailer will receive $225 million from the offering up front and $800 million over time, the company said.
NBC San Diego
Ebay Plans to Lay Off 500 Employees, About 4% of Its Workforce
Ebay on Tuesday announced plans to cut 500 jobs, or about 4% of its workforce, according to a filing with the SEC. CEO Jamie Iannone said the company decided to do layoffs after examining the global macroeconomic environment over the past several months. He said the cuts will strengthen eBay's...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Chegg, Baidu, Bed Bath & Beyond, Hertz and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Chegg — Shares dropped 22.7% following its earnings report Monday . The company gave first-quarter and full-year revenue guidance that was below analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv. Chegg noted subscriber growth challenges and concerns related to the health of the broader economy.
