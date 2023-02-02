Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyMichigan State
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Judge denies Kwame Kilpatrick's request to end court supervision, citing 'lavish lifestyle,' significant amount of restitution still owed
A federal judge has denied a request from former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick to be released from court supervision, citing in part his “lavish lifestyle.”
‘This is not over’: Here’s why a federal judge won’t reinstate suspended prosecutor Andrew Warren
A federal judge criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis' suspension of Hillsborough County's ousted State Attorney, Andrew Warren Friday.
Court allows execution-by-firing squad lawsuit to go forward
The federal appeals court in Atlanta is allowing a man on death row to continue pursuing a lawsuit in which he seeks to ...
Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's entire legal team seeks to withdraw from case
Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's is asking a federal judge to withdraw from representing the former prosecutor in a federal case.
Doc convicted of painkiller scheme gets years in prison
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area doctor convicted of one of the "most egregious" health-care frauds in U.S. history was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison Monday and ordered to pay $30 million.Frank Patino was accused of leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller injections and write prescriptions for millions of opioids."Over the course of approximately five years, Patino steadily increased the potency of the opioids he prescribed, ultimately making him the top prescriber of 30 milligram oxycodone within the state of Michigan," Justice Department attorney Steven Scott said in a court filing.The result: Patino and other doctors got rich while patients became addicted or further addicted to opioids, Scott said.The government said the fraud scheme lasted years and was "one of the most egregious in United States history."Patino declared his innocence in court. His new attorney, Martin Crandall, is seeking a new trial, claiming Patino's trial lawyer botched his defense.Crandall said Patino has traveled the world to give medical care to the poor."It just doesn't fit for him to be involved in philanthropy for all these years and to be committing these crimes," Crandall said.
Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny
In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims
MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
Millionaire Chicago mayor candidate Willie Wilson says police should ‘hunt’ people like a ‘rabbit’ if they flee
A controversial Chicago candidate called for police faced with fleeing suspects to “hunt them down like a rabbit” during the first mayoral debate ahead of February city elections.“Somebody run, chase somebody by foot or car, that police officer should be able to chase them down and hunt them down like a rabbit,” Willie Wilson said on Thursday during the debate.Mr Wilson, a two-time failed mayoral candidate, prominent local businessman and philanthropist, previously attracted headlines for giving away over $1m worth of gasoline to Chicago residents.During the debate, he hammered incumbent Lori Lightfoot, urging the Democrat to “take the handcuffs...
Florida man who bought mansion, Maserati using COVID funds sentenced to prison
A Florida man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for obtaining more than $7 million in COVID relief funds
Trump ordered to pay Hillary Clinton $171,631 in legal fees over bogus lawsuit
One day after the sanctions, Trump withdrew his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James.
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a Check
71-year-old Lizzie Pugh won a five-figure slot machine jackpot on a church outing. But what started as a financial win ended in tears when tellers at the Fifth Third Bank refused to cash the check or give it back to the retired teacher. Pugh said they were openly racist and said the prize she won at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort was fraudulent.
Miami woman’s Bentley purchase got the feds’ attention. She’s charged with PPP fraud
The 31-year-old is in custody — accused of stealing $381,000 from the federal government’s COVID-19 loan programs intended for businesses struggling during the pandemic.
The Person Who Leaked The Supreme Court Abortion Decision May Have Gotten Away With It — For Now
Investigators have been unable to identify the culprit behind the historic leak of last year’s Supreme Court draft opinion overturning abortion rights nationwide, the court’s marshall said Thursday, although the hunt continues. A report from the top US court’s Office of the Marshal released Thursday detailed how they...
NYPD captain accused of raping subordinate at Yankee Stadium fired
An NYPD captain who was accused in a lawsuit of raping a subordinate “nearly every game day” for a year at Yankee Stadium has been fired, according to internal documents obtained by The Post this week. Former Capt. Jeffrey Brienza, 49, was canned in October after he pleaded guilty to six administrative charges, including discrimination, fraternization, violation of patrol rules and unauthorized searches through department databases, the records show. Brienza was accused in a December 2021 lawsuit of repeatedly raping a since-retired cop while the two were assigned to the cushy Yankee Stadium detail. Gillian Roberts said the alleged abuse by Brienza, then her...
NYPD officer goes to court over punishment for Trump patch, says she left judge 'speechless'
NYPD Sgt. Dana Martillo asked a judge to overturn lost pay over a pro-Trump patch worn on duty, alleging her administrative trial was "very biased and politically motivated."
Judge Dismisses Former Charlottesville Police Chief’s Racial Discrimination Suit
RaShall Brackney, Charlottesville’s first Black woman police chief, and the person hired to head the department after the deadly Unite the Right rally, saw her $10 million wrongful termination lawsuit dismissed Friday by a federal judge. The Washington Post reported that Brackney, who claimed that her 2021 termination was...
Elizabeth Holmes still shows 'no remorse to her victims' and continues to live on an estate costing $13,000 a month, prosecutors say
Elizabeth Holmes' estate costs $13,000 a month to maintain, according to her cash flow statements, prosecutors said in a court filing.
Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS Investigation
A Missouri man has been sentenced to 235 months in federal prison for his involvement in a drug ring following an investigation by the IRS and other government agencies. The ring specialized in trafficking methamphetamine.
Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons
Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin his 12-year sentence — and he couldn’t have asked for a better place to serve. FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, has been labeled as one of the “cushiest” in America. The facility, which opened in 1988, is usually reserved for white-collar crime that includes wire fraud, mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Prominent defense attorney, Allan Ellis, described the prison as a “pretty laid-back experience,” and idles more along the lines of a “camp.” Former US Rep. Chris Collins, who served New York’s 27th congressional...
Man threatens to crack Marjorie Taylor Greene's skull with a baseball bat
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) A man who told Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) he'd pay somebody $500 to "take a baseball bat and crack your skull" has pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls.
