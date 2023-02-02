Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Photonic fibers borrow from butterfly wings to enable invisible, indelible sorting labels
Less than 15% of the 92 million tons of clothing and other textiles discarded annually are recycled—in part because they are so difficult to sort. Woven-in labels made with inexpensive photonic fibers, developed by a University of Michigan-led team, could change that. "It's like a barcode that's woven directly...
Phys.org
New horizons for organoboron and organosilicon chemistry with triple elementalization
In recent years, organic chemicals containing boron (B) and silicon (Si) have found applications in various fields, including optoelectronics and pharmaceuticals. Moreover, they can also serve as building blocks for complex organic chemicals. As a result, scientists are actively looking for new ways to leverage these versatile chemical tools as well as produce more kinds of organosilicon and organoboron compounds.
Phys.org
Improving accuracy of land change imagery with a new algorithm for image compositing
A cloudy day can ruin a trip to the beach, a scenic picnic, and lots of other outdoor activities. But clouds in satellite imagery are also a big issue for remote sensing and land change scientists. When scientists want to study how land surface is changing, they often use composite...
Phys.org
New statistical models speed up process of estimating leaf traits across functional groups
To understand how plants respond to and influence their environments, ecologists often use a series of standardized measurements called functional traits. For example, a plant's capacity to do photosynthesis is influenced by traits like leaf nitrogen concentration. But measuring such traits can be very time-consuming, which limits how much information...
Phys.org
Mathematician develops equations that seek to bridge the micro and macro realms
Particles tend to behave differently once there are a lot of them. The microscopic models that describe their behavior quickly become very hard to calculate, because of the increasing complexity and the sheer volume of the data. This presents a challenge to researchers who are interested in the dynamics of macroscopic systems, such as nature, populations or tumors. By taking the number of particles to infinity, mathematician Jasper Hoeksma has developed a way to come up with mathematical equations that work at both levels. He successfully defended his thesis at the department of Mathematics and Computer Science on Friday, February 3.
Comments / 0