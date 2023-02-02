ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

New horizons for organoboron and organosilicon chemistry with triple elementalization

In recent years, organic chemicals containing boron (B) and silicon (Si) have found applications in various fields, including optoelectronics and pharmaceuticals. Moreover, they can also serve as building blocks for complex organic chemicals. As a result, scientists are actively looking for new ways to leverage these versatile chemical tools as well as produce more kinds of organosilicon and organoboron compounds.
New statistical models speed up process of estimating leaf traits across functional groups

To understand how plants respond to and influence their environments, ecologists often use a series of standardized measurements called functional traits. For example, a plant's capacity to do photosynthesis is influenced by traits like leaf nitrogen concentration. But measuring such traits can be very time-consuming, which limits how much information...
Mathematician develops equations that seek to bridge the micro and macro realms

Particles tend to behave differently once there are a lot of them. The microscopic models that describe their behavior quickly become very hard to calculate, because of the increasing complexity and the sheer volume of the data. This presents a challenge to researchers who are interested in the dynamics of macroscopic systems, such as nature, populations or tumors. By taking the number of particles to infinity, mathematician Jasper Hoeksma has developed a way to come up with mathematical equations that work at both levels. He successfully defended his thesis at the department of Mathematics and Computer Science on Friday, February 3.

