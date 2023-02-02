Particles tend to behave differently once there are a lot of them. The microscopic models that describe their behavior quickly become very hard to calculate, because of the increasing complexity and the sheer volume of the data. This presents a challenge to researchers who are interested in the dynamics of macroscopic systems, such as nature, populations or tumors. By taking the number of particles to infinity, mathematician Jasper Hoeksma has developed a way to come up with mathematical equations that work at both levels. He successfully defended his thesis at the department of Mathematics and Computer Science on Friday, February 3.

15 HOURS AGO