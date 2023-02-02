Read full article on original website
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, OhioIsla ChiuEastlake, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
Earth Fare closing Fairview Park store
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – Earth Fare announced it is closing its Fairview Park store and will begin a liquidation sale Wednesday, Feb. 8. The sale at the store, which is located at 3450 West Gate Mall, will include all items priced at 25 percent off. It will continue while supplies last, the store said in a release.
Belden Village Mall | Shopping mall in Canton, Ohio
Belden Village Mall is a shopping mall in Jackson Township, Stark County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Canton. Its current anchor tenants are Dave & Buster's (in the upper level of the former Sears), Dillard's (formerly Higbee's), and Macy's (formerly O'Neil's, later May Company Ohio, then Kaufmann's). Belden Village...
Smoke still clearing on Cleveland Heights backyard pizza oven verdict
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local couple was settling back down at ground zero this week after their backyard pizza oven finally had its day in court. It actually turned out to be four days in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, for a lawsuit filed in July 2021 -- although the dispute over air quality goes back years before that.
5 Ohio places make top 100 most romantic restaurants in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pier W has been named one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the nation, according to the folks at OpenTable. The list – which encompasses more than 40 cities - includes five restaurants in Ohio. Say the folks at the reservation site: “Food is...
Construction firm in North Royalton proposes new home on Abbey Road near Ohio 82
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A North Royalton business owner wants to build an 11,700-square-foot multi-tenant industrial office on the east side of Abbey Road, about a quarter-mile north of Ohio 82. Thomas Denk, owner of the construction firm Fred W. Denk Co., said he would move his company’s office into...
Proposed rezoning of 7.5 acres on Ohio 82 in Strongsville remains in limbo
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A family’s request to rezone a 7½-acre parcel on Ohio 82 from industrial to residential is in limbo. Linda Acierno and James Erskine of Brook Park applied for the rezoning in August after they inherited the parcel from a family member, according to city and Cuyahoga County Fiscal Office records.
With visions of valentines dancing and dreaming: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Elvis sang it well: “Are you lonely tonight?”. I do have some thoughts on that poignant line. Valentine’s week can pull at the heartstrings, the guitar strings, the memories, the tear ducts. A little chocolate is OK, and a beautiful love song or two to both comfort and uplift.
Old news is good news in Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- When the Medina County Historical Society began to restore the McDowell-Phillips House at 205 S. Prospect St. in 2020, members discovered that the attic was a treasure trove of history. They uncovered hundreds of books, pieces of furniture original to the house and family, clothing and artifacts...
Cedar Point to open first phase of esports center in May
SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point Sports Center, the popular athletic venue located a few miles east of the amusement park, plans to open the first phase of an esports center in May, with space for both casual and serious gamers. The venue, dubbed Cedar Point Esports, is smaller than...
These are the best hotels in Ohio, according to U.S. News & World Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two hotels in downtown Cincinnati are the very best in Ohio, according to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report. The Ritz-Carlton Cleveland, meanwhile, is tops in Northeast Ohio and ranks as the third best hotel in the state.
The Little-Known Park Near Cleveland That Transforms Into A Snow & Ice Palace In The Winter
The might of the seasons is stunning in Northeast Ohio. From the sun-warmed palette of summer to the monochromatic sparkle of winter, our landscape offers something for everyone. Exploring the beauty of each season is a particular treat in the Cleveland Metroparks. Their southernmost property, Hinckley Reservation, is one of the most breathtaking places to take in the magic of Greater Cleveland’s beauty. In the winter, one of the little-known parks in this mighty reservation transforms into the best winter hike near Cleveland. Are you ready to get up close to some of Northeast Ohio’s most awe-inspiring beauty? Bundle up, because this breezy hike’s beauty will give you literal chills.
Knit, purl, respect: For Ewe yarn shop in Oberlin highlights marginalized designers and crafters
OBERLIN, Ohio — Lisa Whitfield knew her yarn shop would have yarn and needles and pattern books. But more importantly, it would have respect for everyone, regardless of race or sexual orientation. That wasn’t always the case in local independent yarn stores, Whitfield’s friends told her. Often,...
Cleveland’s Sweet Bean will build you a CHOCuterie board for your next special occasion
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Meet a new addition to the world of cheese and meat boards – the CHOCuterie board. Kristin Barnes, owner of Sweet Bean on East 185 Street in Cleveland, is creating new items that looks just like meat and cheese. Except they’re candy. “Our chocuterie...
Lake Erie Crushers’ Ballpark on Tap craft beer-wine fest returning
AVON, Ohio – The Lake Erie Crushers’ Ballpark On Tap craft beer and wine festival is scheduled for Mercy Health Stadium in August. The fest – set for 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 – will include more than 50 craft beers, food and live music.
Mac ‘N’ Cheese Throwdown set for March in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After being restricted by the pandemic, the 2023 Mac ‘N’ Cheese Throwdown will be back in person from noon to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, March 5. This competition will be held at The Madison, 4601 Payne Ave, Cleveland. Tickets are on sale now. The event...
3News Investigates: Guardrails not doing their job?
CLEVELAND — They’re meant to be safety barriers when tragedy strikes, but 3News Investigates found ET Plus guardrails, that were even questioned by its own manufacturer, remain on more than a thousand Northeast Ohio roads. SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel...
Lucky Ducky Medina is, in fact, all it’s quacked up to be
MEDINA, Ohio -- If you’re in Medina, don’t be surprised if a toy duck paddles its way across your path. Brandy Kerr is working to bring some joy to people through her Lucky Ducky Medina project, in which she leaves little decorated rubber ducks on vehicles and other places for people to find.
A Tale of Two Newspapers
Both cities were even large enough for two daily newspapers – even if only briefly. The dominant newspapers – the Akron Beacon Journal and the Youngstown Vindicator – could punch above their weight. The early 20th century was a boom time for Northeast Ohio. The region’s population...
Brunswick BEAT students bring Valentine’s Day spirit to seniors
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- The Brunswick City Schools’ BEAT video program’s most recent community engagement project reached out in a unique and touching way Feb. 4, when BEAT students gathered to create 200 personalized Valentine’s Day cards for residents at the Danbury and Plum Creek assisted living communities.
