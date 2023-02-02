The Lexington Blueberry Festival royalty and committee members paid a visit to the Western Elementary Garden club on Wednesday afternoon.

The student-based garden club meets monthly and has growing projects throughout the year.

Wednesday’s visit was in celebration of several blueberry bushes that were planted last season.

The club got to hear about the history of the blueberry festival, currently celebrating its 20 th year, and some behind-the-scenes details of what it takes to pull it all together, according to Amber Cleland, pageant director for Lexington Blueberry Festival of Ohio.

Club members got to sample some of their yield from last year’s growing season in the form of blueberry jam and fresh blueberry muffins.

The royalty also had the opportunity to talk about how to get involved in the festival and the importance of volunteerism within our community.

The kids even got a last-minute surprise appearance from BERRY, the Lexington Blueberry festival mascot.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Lexington's Western Elementary School Garden Club growing blueberries as class project