Stark County, OH

2023 election primary: Here's what will appear on the May 2 ballot in Stark County

By Paige Bennett, The Repository
 5 days ago
Local governments and partisan candidates had until Wednesday at 4 p.m. to file petitions with the Stark County Board of Elections for the May 2 election.

Several Democrats filed to run for Canton mayor — Kimberly Bell, Willis Gordon, Matthew Harman, City Council President William Sherer II, Councilman Bill Smuckler and former state Rep. Thomas West. Roy Scott DePew is the sole Republican who filed.

Democrat Kristen Donohue Guardado and Republican Dennis Barr filed to run for judge in Canton Municipal Court. The seat currently belongs to Judge John A. Poulos, who did not file for re-election.

Incumbent Republican Curt Werren is running for re-election for another Canton Municipal Court judge's seat. He will be challenged by Democrat Earle Wise Jr, a former 5th District Court of Appeals judge.

Incumbent Johnnie Maier is the sole Democrat running in the race for clerk of Massillon Municipal Court. Republican candidates are John Paquelet and Steve Tharp Jr.

On the issues side, two county-wide levy renewals will appear on the ballot.

The Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities is asking for the renewal of a 3.3-mill levy for programs and services and facility maintenance. The issue would run for five years.

Voters will also decide whether to renew a 0.1 of a mill, five-year levy for the maintenance and operation of the county's 911 system.

Canton City Schools placed a 4.3-mill, $60 million bond issue on the ballot to raise funds to build two new elementary schools. If approved, the issue would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $151 per year. Voters in the Louisville City School District will be asked to renewed an emergency tax levy that generates $1.83 million for the district annually. Both Perry and Lake school districts have additional levies on the ballot.

Osnaburg Township is seeking three new property taxes: a 0.15 mill for cemetery maintenance, a 1.05-mill for road maintenance and a 1.3-mill for fire protection. Alliance voters will face a five-year, 3-mill renewal levy for operational expenses for the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

In East Canton, there will be a 8.1-mill levy on the ballot for the village's police department. North Canton voters will decide on a 2-mill replacement levy for roads and a 2-mill replacement levy for flood defense and improvements to prevent flooding.

Here's a look at the candidates and issues on the ballot in Stark.

Candidates on the ballot in Stark County

(*) designates incumbent

D = Democrat

R = Republican

Alliance

Mayor

Andy Grove (R)

President of Council

Art D. Garnes (R)*

Auditor

Kevin G. Knowles (R)*

Law director

Caitlyn Weyer (R)*

Council-At-Large (3 seats)

Kristopher Bugara (R)*

Phillip Gerard Mastroianni (R)*

Jennifer Kiko (R)

Ward 1 council

Sheila K. Cherry (D)*

Ward 2 council

Cindy C. King (D)*

Ward 3 council

Ed Lohnes (R)*

Ward 4 council

James Edwards (R)*

Canton

Mayor

Kimberly D. Bell (D)

Willis Gordon (D)

Matthew S. Harman (D)

William V. Sherer II (D)

Bill Smuckler (D)

Thomas Edward West (D)

Roy Scott DePew (R)

President of Council

Kristen Bates Aylward (D)

Vince Watts (D)

Auditor

Richard A. Mallonn (D)*

Law director

Jason P. Reese (D)*

Council-At-Large (3 seats)

James O. Babcock (D)*

Nathaniel Chester III (D)

Joe Cole (D)

Louis P. Giavasis (D)*

Doug Prestier (D)

Nicholas J. Rinaldi (D)

Crystal Smith (D)

Kerry Jane Dougherty (R)

Leon Gerig (R)

Ward 1 council

Greg Hawk (D)*

Ward 2 council

Brenda Kimbrough (D)*

Patrick G. Wyatt

Ward 3 council

Jason Scaglione (D)*

Ward 4 council

George Lancaster (D)

Chris Smith (D)*

Ward 5 council

Robert Fisher Jr.(D)*

Ward 6 council

Kevin D. Hall (D)*

Ward 7 council

John Mariol (D)*

Ward 8 council

Peter D. Ferguson (D)*

Richard Sacco (D)

Ward 9 council

Brian Horner (D)

Frank Morris III (D)*

Massillon

Mayor

Kathy Catazaro-Perry (D)*

Jamie Slutz (R)

President of council

J. David Ress (D)

Mike Slater (R)

Auditor

John D. Ferrero (D)

Linda K. Litman (D)

John M. Snee (R)

Law director

Antonia Carbone (D)

Justin W. Richard (D)*

Council-At-Large (3 seats)

Holly Bryan-Huth (D)

Ted Herncane (D)*

Aaron Spencer (D)

Robert Williams (D)

Sarita Cunningham (R)

James Haavisto (R)

Jason Hout (R)

Ed Lewis IV (R)*

Ward 1 council

William E. Walker (D)

Mike Lombardi (R)*

Ward 2 council

Jack L. Moore (D)

Eric J. Ray (D)

Aaron J. Violand* (R)

Ward 3 council

Lynda Blankenship (D)

Mike Gregg (R)*

Ward 4 council

Jill E. Creamer (D)*

Joyce L. Phillips (D)

Ward 5 council

Timothy E. Farris (D)

Julie Harwig Smith (R)*

Ward 6 council

David K. McCune (D)

Michael Snee (R)*

Canton Municipal Court District

Judge of the Municipal Court, 1-1-24

Kristen Donohue Guardado (D)

Dennis E. Barr (R)

Judge of the Municipal Court, 1-2-24

Earle Wise Jr. (D)

Curt Werren (R)*

Massillon Municipal Court District

Clerk of the Municipal Court

Johnnie Maier (D)*

John Paquelet (R)

Steve Tharp Jr. (R)

Issues on the ballot in Stark County

Countywide issues:

Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities, renewal, 3.3 mills, operation of community programs and services and for the acquisition, construction, renovation, financing and maintenance of Stark County Developmental Disabilities Board facilities, five years.

Stark County 911 system, renewal, 0.1 mill, continuing operation of 911 system, including maintenance and operation of buildings or acquiring, constructing or improving facilities required for a 911 system, five years.

Municipal issues:

East Canton, renewal of 6.6 mills and increase of 1.5 mills, police levy, five years.

Alliance, renewal, 3.0 mills, parks levy, five years.

North Canton, replacement, 2 mills, road levy, five years.

North Canton, replacement, 2 mills, providing for flood defense and maintaining a flood wall or pumps and other storm water improvements to prevent floods, five years.

Local option, Osnaburg Township A, Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages for Bell Stores Inc., dba Bell Stores 69, 102 E. Nassau St. (Osnaburg A).

Local option, Sugarcreek Township C, Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages for Bell Stores, Inc., dba Bell Stores 32, 120 S. Wabash Ave.

Local option, Canton 8-A, Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages for Bell Stores, Inc., dba Bell Stores 122, 3812 Cleveland Ave. NW.

Local option, Massillon 2-D, Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages for Bell Stores, Inc., dba Bell Stores 26, 519 Lincoln Way W.

Local option, Massillon 2-B, Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages for Bell Store Inc., dba Bell Stores 34, 108 Lake Ave. NE.

Local option, Alliance 4-C, Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages for Bell Stores, Inc., dba Bell Stores 52, 2491 W. State St.

Local option, Canal Fulton D, Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages for Bell Stores, Inc., dba Bell Stores 152, 2506 Locust St., Unit E.

Township issues:

Sugarcreek Township, renewal, 2.5 mills, fire district levy, five years.

Lawrence Township, additional, 1.65 mills, road levy, five years.

Canton Township, replacement of 4 mills and increase of 1.9 mills, fire levy, five years.

Tuscarawas Township, additional, 0.5 mill, fire levy, five years.

Jackson Township, replacement, 1 mill, parks levy, five years. Osnaburg Township, additional, 1.05 mills, road levy, continuing period of time.

Osnaburg Township, additional, 0.15 mill, cemetery levy, continuing period of time.

Osnaburg Township, additional, 1.3 mills, fire levy, continuing period of time.

Local option, Tuscarawas Township 4, Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages for Bell Stores, Inc., dba Bell Stores 31, 13172 Lincoln Way W (Excluding Subway restaurant).

Local option, Marlboro Township 1, Sunday sales of wine for Lost Trail Winery, LLC, 5228 State Street NE.

Local option, Plain Township 7, wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor for City Diner Food Truck, L.L.C., dba Cracked Egg Café, 3110 Whipple Ave. NW, Suites 1, 2, 3 & patio.

Local option, Plain Township 7, Sunday sales, wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor, City Diner Food Truck, L.L.C., dba Cracked Egg Café, 3110 Whipple Ave. NW, Suites 1, 2, 3 & patio.

School levies:

Louisville City School District, renewal, 3.8 mills, emergency requirements of school district, five years.

Canton City School District, bond issue, 4.3 mills, maximum of 36 years.

Perry Local School District, additional, 7.3 mills, emergency requirements of school district, five years.

Lake Local School District, additional, 13 mills, current expenses, for a continuing period of time.

