Washington State

NEWStalk 870

18 Things You Need To Know About Camping In Washington State

What Are Some Do's and Don'ts About Camping In Washington State?. Are you ready for a camping adventure in the Evergreen State?. From the snow-capped peaks of the Cascade Mountains to the rocky beaches of the Pacific Ocean, there’s no shortage of outdoor activities to explore and I've lined up 18 things you should know if you're going to be camping in Washington State.
WASHINGTON STATE
OnlyInYourState

Best Places To Stay In Washington: 10 Perfect Vacation Rentals

No matter what time of year you visit, Washington is just a picture-perfect travel destination. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite places to stay in Washington, ranging from cozy studios to family-friendly houses with incredible views. From the moment you check-in, you’ll quickly fall in love with these amazing vacation rentals. We’ve included both city rentals that put you in the heart of downtown and secluded spots that offer nothing but peace and quiet, so regardless of what your idea of a perfect vacation is, there’s a rental for you in this list.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]

During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
KENNEWICK, WA
OnlyInYourState

This Marvelous 6.5-Mile Trail In Washington Leads Adventurers To A Spectacular Overlook

Washingtonians are known for their love of the great outdoors, and Washington state offers plenty of opportunities for scenic outdoor adventures. Sandy beaches, lakeside walking paths, educational nature trails, and forested hiking routes are just waiting to be explored. We’re fortunate to have a lot of choices for adventurers of all abilities. If you’re looking for a moderately challenging hike, head to the Dog Mountain Trail in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area for an adventure that will challenge your endurance and pay off in spectacular views.
SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA

The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
The Center Square

‘Wolves in my backyard’: Rep. Kretz wants Washington wolf hunting back in season

(The Center Square) – State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill to the Washington Legislature to put measures in place to make the expanding wolf population in western Washington easier to cull. The title of Kretz’s bill, HB 1698, states the bill is an act to provide “flexibility for the department of fish and wildlife to collaborate with local governments to manage gray wolves.” “If you look at...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Jurassic World Dinosaurs Prowl Washington City This Summer

Hold on to your butts, because the Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Washington State this summer and I can't wait!. Yes, this is the official Jurassic World Live Tour that is connected to the famous movie franchise you know and love. This traveling arena show features multiple life-sized animatronic dinosaurs that are brought to life in an action-packed and interactive show. As an audience member, you help a team of scientists save a baby dinosaur and meet some of your favorites from the movies, like Blue the Raptor.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Pacific storm to bring significant snowfall to Cascade passes Tuesday

WASHINGTON — Western Washington's mountain passes are expected to get a significant amount of fresh snow early Tuesday through Wednesday morning likely causing travel delays for drivers heading through the Cascades. The Cascade snowpack has fallen a bit behind, currently trending slightly below the seasonal norm. But this next...
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Super Bowl Betting: What You Need to Know in Washington

It's really hard to ignore the multi-billion dollar leviathan that is the sports betting industry. The Wall Street Journal reports a record-breaking 50+ million Americans will bet on Super Bowl LVII, with an estimated $16 billion being wagered. Last year, Mattress Mack made headlines throughout America and social media when...
WASHINGTON STATE
nationalfisherman.com

Search suspended for missing fisherman off Washington

The Coast Guard and other agencies searched Monday for a fisherman who was missing after his two crewmates were rescued from a crab boat in distress Sunday off the coast of Washington near the Willapa Bay entrance. Watchstanders at the Thirteenth Coast Guard District in Seattle received an Emergency Position...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Winning $750M Powerball Ticket Sold in Washington State

(Olympia, WA) -- Washington's Lottery has confirmed a single ticket has hit all the correct numbers in the national Powerball jackpot drawing, to win an estimated $754-million. The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. It was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest US lottery jackpot.
WASHINGTON STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Lucky player in Washington wins $754.6M Powerball prize

Des Moines, Iowa (AP) — Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds to win a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers Monday night were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six numbers and that ticket sales pushed the jackpot higher than an earlier $747 million estimate. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

As cannabis sales soar in WA, minorities feel boxed out of the windfall

A decade after Washington legalized recreational cannabis, people of color remain locked out of the multibillion-dollar industry, with some calling the state’s new efforts for inclusion a late start to an already finished race. Set up against a backdrop of racial protests that gripped the United States in 2020,...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

