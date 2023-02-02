Read full article on original website
Related
18 Things You Need To Know About Camping In Washington State
What Are Some Do's and Don'ts About Camping In Washington State?. Are you ready for a camping adventure in the Evergreen State?. From the snow-capped peaks of the Cascade Mountains to the rocky beaches of the Pacific Ocean, there’s no shortage of outdoor activities to explore and I've lined up 18 things you should know if you're going to be camping in Washington State.
Newest Washington State Vanity Plate Features the Tri-Cities
In the 2022 Legislative Session, the State House and Senate passed HB 1530 which authorize the creation of another special license plate for Washingtonians to purchase. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill into law in march of 2022. The new plate celebrates the wine industry in Washington State and is...
OnlyInYourState
Best Places To Stay In Washington: 10 Perfect Vacation Rentals
No matter what time of year you visit, Washington is just a picture-perfect travel destination. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite places to stay in Washington, ranging from cozy studios to family-friendly houses with incredible views. From the moment you check-in, you’ll quickly fall in love with these amazing vacation rentals. We’ve included both city rentals that put you in the heart of downtown and secluded spots that offer nothing but peace and quiet, so regardless of what your idea of a perfect vacation is, there’s a rental for you in this list.
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]
During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
OnlyInYourState
This Marvelous 6.5-Mile Trail In Washington Leads Adventurers To A Spectacular Overlook
Washingtonians are known for their love of the great outdoors, and Washington state offers plenty of opportunities for scenic outdoor adventures. Sandy beaches, lakeside walking paths, educational nature trails, and forested hiking routes are just waiting to be explored. We’re fortunate to have a lot of choices for adventurers of all abilities. If you’re looking for a moderately challenging hike, head to the Dog Mountain Trail in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area for an adventure that will challenge your endurance and pay off in spectacular views.
8 Awesome Places Kids In Washington State Will Love Visiting
Check Out Eight Places Kids Will Love Visiting In Washington State. Washington is a beautiful state with plenty of fun and exciting places to explore and we've lined up eight places kids and families will want to explore. Visit These Eight Family-Friendly Attractions Worth Visiting In Washington State. If you’re...
ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA
The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
‘Wolves in my backyard’: Rep. Kretz wants Washington wolf hunting back in season
(The Center Square) – State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill to the Washington Legislature to put measures in place to make the expanding wolf population in western Washington easier to cull. The title of Kretz’s bill, HB 1698, states the bill is an act to provide “flexibility for the department of fish and wildlife to collaborate with local governments to manage gray wolves.” “If you look at...
Jurassic World Dinosaurs Prowl Washington City This Summer
Hold on to your butts, because the Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Washington State this summer and I can't wait!. Yes, this is the official Jurassic World Live Tour that is connected to the famous movie franchise you know and love. This traveling arena show features multiple life-sized animatronic dinosaurs that are brought to life in an action-packed and interactive show. As an audience member, you help a team of scientists save a baby dinosaur and meet some of your favorites from the movies, like Blue the Raptor.
Tracking the storm system arriving Tuesday to western Washington
SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrived Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system. A Winter Storm Warning went into effect at 4 a.m. on...
Check Out This Amazing Dune Hike Near Tri-Cities
As the weather gets warmer and the urge to get outside gets stronger many of us rush to hike Badger or Red Mountain trails but there are other less crowded options with just as spectacular views – and you’ll feel like you’re in a different world. White...
Mission Director Says Jail Time Could Save Lives In Washington
The Executive Director of the Yakima Union Gospel Mission, Mike Johnson has penned a letter to the community in which he says it's time we get tough with those who break the law. Johnson says for the last 15 years he's worked directly with thousands of men and women overcoming homelessness and addiction.
KOMO News
Pacific storm to bring significant snowfall to Cascade passes Tuesday
WASHINGTON — Western Washington's mountain passes are expected to get a significant amount of fresh snow early Tuesday through Wednesday morning likely causing travel delays for drivers heading through the Cascades. The Cascade snowpack has fallen a bit behind, currently trending slightly below the seasonal norm. But this next...
Super Bowl Betting: What You Need to Know in Washington
It's really hard to ignore the multi-billion dollar leviathan that is the sports betting industry. The Wall Street Journal reports a record-breaking 50+ million Americans will bet on Super Bowl LVII, with an estimated $16 billion being wagered. Last year, Mattress Mack made headlines throughout America and social media when...
Chronicle
'Eyesore': First Vote on Washington Bill to Stop Wind Turbine Lights From Blinking All Night
A Washington state bill that would require the blinking red lights on wind turbines to turn off when there is no airplane nearby has passed out of a legislative committee after a unanimous vote. Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick, proposed the limit to light pollution just as Scout Clean Energy is...
nationalfisherman.com
Search suspended for missing fisherman off Washington
The Coast Guard and other agencies searched Monday for a fisherman who was missing after his two crewmates were rescued from a crab boat in distress Sunday off the coast of Washington near the Willapa Bay entrance. Watchstanders at the Thirteenth Coast Guard District in Seattle received an Emergency Position...
Winning $750M Powerball Ticket Sold in Washington State
(Olympia, WA) -- Washington's Lottery has confirmed a single ticket has hit all the correct numbers in the national Powerball jackpot drawing, to win an estimated $754-million. The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. It was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest US lottery jackpot.
Powerball Player Wins $747 Million in Washington State
Imagine waking up to a $747 million check. Well, that is currently someone's reality in the State of Washington. On Monday night, this lucky player overcame steep odds to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot.
Lucky player in Washington wins $754.6M Powerball prize
Des Moines, Iowa (AP) — Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds to win a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers Monday night were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six numbers and that ticket sales pushed the jackpot higher than an earlier $747 million estimate. ...
Tri-City Herald
As cannabis sales soar in WA, minorities feel boxed out of the windfall
A decade after Washington legalized recreational cannabis, people of color remain locked out of the multibillion-dollar industry, with some calling the state’s new efforts for inclusion a late start to an already finished race. Set up against a backdrop of racial protests that gripped the United States in 2020,...
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0