Dog Dumped At Wisconsin Shelter In Freezing Cold Overnight
Last Friday a video camera caught a man pulling up to a shelter in Wisconsin when it was closed and tying the dog by his leash to the door and taking off. The temperatures were freezing and you can see in the video the dog trying to follow his owner but he could not move past the length of his leash.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Angelo’s to re-open
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) Angelo’s Pizza Villa, which closed last year, will re-open next month. The grandson of the original owner, Angelo Volpe, says the bar and restaurant will reopen in March. Elliott Johnson says other family members will assist with the re-launch. Volpe’s sons had run the restaurant for...
Industrial Distribution
Wisconsin Cheese Plant Closing, Laying Off 104 Workers
A cheese manufacturer revealed it would close a plant in Plover, Wisconsin. Biery Cheese Company notified the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development of the impending closure. The Ohio-based company said the site would permanently close between April 2 and May 30. The shutdown will lay off 104 workers. No job...
Crews called to Wausau fire
Wausau fire crews were called Monday to the scene of a blaze at a dry cleaner on the city’s west side. The first call came through at about 1:20 p.m. at 3820 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. Crews extinguished the blaze upon arrival and began ventilating the building. No injuries...
WSAW
Marathon Co. Highway 29 road projects slated to start in April
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Portions of Highway 29 in Marathon County will see road construction projects in 2023. A $12.4 million project in the eastbound lanes is expected to start in April 2023. The stretch of road is in Edgar, between County E and County H. According to a release...
onfocus.news
Stevens Point Wrestling Results, Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet; Kale Roth Earns Title
Wisconsin Valley Conference Results for Stevens Point. Jake Roberts (6-4) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points. Round 1 – Gavin Jacob (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 7-3 won by decision over Jake Roberts (Stevens Point) 6-4 (Dec 4-2) Round 2 – Jake Roberts (Stevens Point) 6-4 received a bye ()...
wearegreenbay.com
Person stranded in below-zero Wisconsin temps after wheelchair malfunctions, caller notifies Police
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in central Wisconsin helped to rescue a person who was stranded on a sidewalk in below-zero temperatures after their wheelchair was malfunctioning. In a video provided by the Wausau Police Department, officers can be seen loading the motorized wheelchair into the back of an...
onfocus.news
Cloverbelt Conference Tournament Results for Spencer/Columbus
Cons. Semi – Drew Ryder (Bloomer/Colfax) 33-15 won by fall over Fletcher Post (Spencer/Columbus) 16-17 (Fall 1:16) 5th Place Match – Fletcher Post (Spencer/Columbus) 16-17 received a bye () (Bye) 113. Gavin Andrew (4-3) placed 7th and scored 2.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Deaglan O`Connell (Regis/Altoona) 38-8 won...
onfocus.news
OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4
Check out the nominees for this week’s top performer: OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4!. OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4. Cadott Boys Wrestling – The Hornets took the Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Meet, picking up 236 points. Taking conference titles were Brayden Sonnentag, Kaleb Lodahl, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Levi Lindsay, Dawson Webster and Alex Tegels.
onfocus.news
OnFocus Boys Basketball Computer Rankings, Feb 6: Newman, Marathon, Auburndale, Pacelli and Medford #1-5
8 Colby 13-3 9 Northland Pines 15-4 *****************************************************.
onfocus.news
Mosinee Wrestling Results, GNC Meet: Jackson Nechute(113) Leads the way with Title
Mosinee Wrestling Results: Great Northern Conference Meet. Jackson Nechuta (8-1) placed 1st and scored 43.0 team points. Round 1 – Jackson Nechuta (Mosinee) 8-1 won by fall over Nick Malchow (Medford Area) 1-4 (Fall 1:47) Round 2 – Jackson Nechuta (Mosinee) 8-1 won by fall over Anthony Boldt (Rhinelander)...
onfocus.news
Hinson Drops in 29 as Marshfield Boys Outlast Wausau East
Marshfield defeated Wausau East in WVC Boys Basketball, 73-60. Wausau East scoring: Werth 9, Garrett 13, Rozwwadowski 4, Prihoda 2, Cayley 6, Dykstra 3, Bartels 1, Napgezek 15, Cayley 7. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 12, Kurth 13, Lang 2, Hinson 29, Meverden 4, Matis 3, Pohl 2, Hanson 7.
onfocus.news
Kaukauna Boys Edge Marshfield
The Marshfield Boys fell to Kaukauna in nonconference boys basketball, 73-68. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 17, Hinson 17, Kurth 5, Meverden 2, Pohl 15, Hanson 12.
onfocus.news
Amherst Wrestling Results, CWC Conference Meet; Tyler Dahms Leads with Title at 171
Cons. Semi – Jason Ligman (Amherst) 13-16 won by fall over Jacob Moesch (Bonduel) 6-8 (Fall 0:26) 5th Place Match – Kevin Rieck (Wittenberg-Birnamwood) 23-15 won by decision over Jason Ligman (Amherst) 13-16 (Dec 12-5) 112. Brad Cieslewicz (10-10) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points. Champ. Round...
onfocus.news
South Central Girls Basketball Standings, Feb. 7
Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it's simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
D.C. Everest Wrestling Results, Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet; Easton Cooper Leads the Way with Title
Wisconsin Valley Conference Results for D.C. Everest. Taylor Dillion (8-2) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points. Round 1 – Taylor Dillion (D.C. Everest) 8-2 won by fall over Joey Jensen (Merrill) 2-7 (Fall 2:42) Round 2 – Taylor Dillion (D.C. Everest) 8-2 received a bye () (Bye)
onfocus.news
Pacelli Wrestling Results, CWC Conference Wrestling Tournament; Dylan Suchocki Leads with Title at 112
Central Wisconsin Conference Tournament Results for Stevens Point Pacelli. John Koehl (22-11) placed 4th and scored 13.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 – John Koehl (Stevens Point Pacelli) 22-11 received a bye () (Bye) Quarterfinal – John Koehl (Stevens Point Pacelli) 22-11 won by tech fall over Kevin Rieck...
spmetrowire.com
Woman arrested for allegedly skip-scanning at Walmart
A Portage Co. woman has been released on a $1,000 signature bond after police say she was caught skip-scanning at Walmart.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Girls Basketball Sprints Past Wausau East
The Marshfield Tigers Girls Basketball Team sprinted past Wausau East in WVC action, 65-23. Marshfield scoring: Katzenberger 2, Kolbeck 6, Charron 5, Minaas 20, Grancorvitz 6, Schueller 9, Bousum 15, Wucherpfennig 2. Wausau East scoring: Valiska 2, Coushman 4, Burger 2, Place 2, Crawford 6.
onfocus.news
Mosinee Girls Run Past Rhinelander
The Mosinee girls defeated Rhinelander in GNC Girls Basketball, 67-56. Mosinee scoring: Selle 13, Baars 3, Kramer 1, Wayerski 3, Fitzgerald 16, Jirschele 23, Munoz 8. Rhinelander scoring: Van Zie 11, Teeder 12, Lamers 23, Riapel 10.
