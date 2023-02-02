ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

WDEZ 101.9 FM

Angelo’s to re-open

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) Angelo’s Pizza Villa, which closed last year, will re-open next month. The grandson of the original owner, Angelo Volpe, says the bar and restaurant will reopen in March. Elliott Johnson says other family members will assist with the re-launch. Volpe’s sons had run the restaurant for...
WAUSAU, WI
Industrial Distribution

Wisconsin Cheese Plant Closing, Laying Off 104 Workers

A cheese manufacturer revealed it would close a plant in Plover, Wisconsin. Biery Cheese Company notified the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development of the impending closure. The Ohio-based company said the site would permanently close between April 2 and May 30. The shutdown will lay off 104 workers. No job...
PLOVER, WI
WausauPilot

Crews called to Wausau fire

Wausau fire crews were called Monday to the scene of a blaze at a dry cleaner on the city’s west side. The first call came through at about 1:20 p.m. at 3820 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. Crews extinguished the blaze upon arrival and began ventilating the building. No injuries...
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Cloverbelt Conference Tournament Results for Spencer/Columbus

Cons. Semi – Drew Ryder (Bloomer/Colfax) 33-15 won by fall over Fletcher Post (Spencer/Columbus) 16-17 (Fall 1:16) 5th Place Match – Fletcher Post (Spencer/Columbus) 16-17 received a bye () (Bye) 113. Gavin Andrew (4-3) placed 7th and scored 2.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Deaglan O`Connell (Regis/Altoona) 38-8 won...
SPENCER, WI
onfocus.news

OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4

Check out the nominees for this week’s top performer: OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4!. OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4. Cadott Boys Wrestling – The Hornets took the Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Meet, picking up 236 points. Taking conference titles were Brayden Sonnentag, Kaleb Lodahl, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Levi Lindsay, Dawson Webster and Alex Tegels.
ATHENS, WI
onfocus.news

Hinson Drops in 29 as Marshfield Boys Outlast Wausau East

Marshfield defeated Wausau East in WVC Boys Basketball, 73-60. Wausau East scoring: Werth 9, Garrett 13, Rozwwadowski 4, Prihoda 2, Cayley 6, Dykstra 3, Bartels 1, Napgezek 15, Cayley 7. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 12, Kurth 13, Lang 2, Hinson 29, Meverden 4, Matis 3, Pohl 2, Hanson 7.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Kaukauna Boys Edge Marshfield

The Marshfield Boys fell to Kaukauna in nonconference boys basketball, 73-68. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 17, Hinson 17, Kurth 5, Meverden 2, Pohl 15, Hanson 12.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

South Central Girls Basketball Standings, Feb. 7


WAUTOMA, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Girls Basketball Sprints Past Wausau East

The Marshfield Tigers Girls Basketball Team sprinted past Wausau East in WVC action, 65-23. Marshfield scoring: Katzenberger 2, Kolbeck 6, Charron 5, Minaas 20, Grancorvitz 6, Schueller 9, Bousum 15, Wucherpfennig 2. Wausau East scoring: Valiska 2, Coushman 4, Burger 2, Place 2, Crawford 6.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Mosinee Girls Run Past Rhinelander

The Mosinee girls defeated Rhinelander in GNC Girls Basketball, 67-56. Mosinee scoring: Selle 13, Baars 3, Kramer 1, Wayerski 3, Fitzgerald 16, Jirschele 23, Munoz 8. Rhinelander scoring: Van Zie 11, Teeder 12, Lamers 23, Riapel 10.
MOSINEE, WI

