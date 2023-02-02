ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman may miss Super Bowl LVII: What Andy Reid said

By Herbie Teope
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f9agu_0kaQPxfP00

The Chiefs are looking forward to matching up against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

But their plans aren’t likely to include wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who aggravated a pelvis injury in the AFC Championship Game.

“I think it will be tough for him,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday. “I mean, I doubt that he’ll make the Super Bowl.”

Hardman, who didn’t practice Thursday, originally suffered the injury in Week 9 of the regular season before landing on the reserve/injured list. The Chiefs activated him in late December, but Hardman didn’t play in the regular-season finale or AFC Divisional Round.

The fourth-year wide receiver made his return against the Cincinnati Bengals in last Sunday’s conference-title game but left early in the second half after aggravating the injury. He finished the game with 17 total yards (10 receiving) on 15 offensive snaps.

“He was not going to be denied the other day,” Reid said. “It’s a tribute to the kid. He pushed himself like no other and he’s a tough nut. He’s all smiles with you, but when it comes down to playing, he is a tough, tough kid.”

The Chiefs didn’t have cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) or wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle, hamstring) on the practice field Thursday, either.

Reid sounded optimistic that Toney would return to on-field work sooner than later.

“He’s close and doing well,” Reid said. “He actually did the walk-through today (Thursday).”

Later in the afternoon, Smith-Schuster and Toney were observed standing on the sideline during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Sneed was observed going through stretching and conditioning.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, however, practiced fully. Mahomes said he felt fine, aside from some general soreness after playing the in the AFC Championship Game less than a week after suffering a right high-ankle sprain.

“I feel like I’m in a good spot,” Mahomes said.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) was also on the practice field. Edwards-Helaire, whom the Chiefs designated as “return to practice” two weeks ago, remains on injured reserve.

The Chiefs later designated Mahomes, running back Isiah Pacheco (wrist), running back Jerick McKinnon (ankles), right guard Trey Smith (ankle) and wide receiver Justin Watson (illness) as full participants in practice. Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder) was limited.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks

"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
31K+
Followers
899
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy