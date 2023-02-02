Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
South Central Girls Basketball Standings, Feb. 7
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it's simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Kaukauna Boys Edge Marshfield
The Marshfield Boys fell to Kaukauna in nonconference boys basketball, 73-68. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 17, Hinson 17, Kurth 5, Meverden 2, Pohl 15, Hanson 12.
onfocus.news
OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4
Check out the nominees for this week’s top performer: OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4!. OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4. Cadott Boys Wrestling – The Hornets took the Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Meet, picking up 236 points. Taking conference titles were Brayden Sonnentag, Kaleb Lodahl, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Levi Lindsay, Dawson Webster and Alex Tegels.
onfocus.news
OnFocus Boys Basketball Computer Rankings, Feb 6: Newman, Marathon, Auburndale, Pacelli and Medford #1-5
8 Colby 13-3 9 Northland Pines 15-4
onfocus.news
Stratford Girls Handle Northland Pines
The Stratford girls handled Northland Pinesin nonconference girls basketball, 53-23. Stratford scoring: Heidmann 5, Kramer 2, Berg 2, Krause 13, Linzmeier 12, Christopherson 7, Hollatz 6, Steubek 5.
onfocus.news
Mosinee Girls Run Past Rhinelander
The Mosinee girls defeated Rhinelander in GNC Girls Basketball, 67-56. Mosinee scoring: Selle 13, Baars 3, Kramer 1, Wayerski 3, Fitzgerald 16, Jirschele 23, Munoz 8. Rhinelander scoring: Van Zie 11, Teeder 12, Lamers 23, Riapel 10.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Girls Basketball Sprints Past Wausau East
The Marshfield Tigers Girls Basketball Team sprinted past Wausau East in WVC action, 65-23. Marshfield scoring: Katzenberger 2, Kolbeck 6, Charron 5, Minaas 20, Grancorvitz 6, Schueller 9, Bousum 15, Wucherpfennig 2. Wausau East scoring: Valiska 2, Coushman 4, Burger 2, Place 2, Crawford 6.
onfocus.news
Hinson Drops in 29 as Marshfield Boys Outlast Wausau East
Marshfield defeated Wausau East in WVC Boys Basketball, 73-60. Wausau East scoring: Werth 9, Garrett 13, Rozwwadowski 4, Prihoda 2, Cayley 6, Dykstra 3, Bartels 1, Napgezek 15, Cayley 7. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 12, Kurth 13, Lang 2, Hinson 29, Meverden 4, Matis 3, Pohl 2, Hanson 7.
onfocus.news
Cloverbelt Conference Tournament Results for Spencer/Columbus
Cons. Semi – Drew Ryder (Bloomer/Colfax) 33-15 won by fall over Fletcher Post (Spencer/Columbus) 16-17 (Fall 1:16) 5th Place Match – Fletcher Post (Spencer/Columbus) 16-17 received a bye () (Bye) 113. Gavin Andrew (4-3) placed 7th and scored 2.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Deaglan O`Connell (Regis/Altoona) 38-8 won...
onfocus.news
Pacelli Wrestling Results, CWC Conference Wrestling Tournament; Dylan Suchocki Leads with Title at 112
Central Wisconsin Conference Tournament Results for Stevens Point Pacelli. John Koehl (22-11) placed 4th and scored 13.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 – John Koehl (Stevens Point Pacelli) 22-11 received a bye () (Bye) Quarterfinal – John Koehl (Stevens Point Pacelli) 22-11 won by tech fall over Kevin Rieck...
onfocus.news
Stevens Point Wrestling Results, Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet; Kale Roth Earns Title
Wisconsin Valley Conference Results for Stevens Point. Jake Roberts (6-4) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points. Round 1 – Gavin Jacob (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 7-3 won by decision over Jake Roberts (Stevens Point) 6-4 (Dec 4-2) Round 2 – Jake Roberts (Stevens Point) 6-4 received a bye ()...
onfocus.news
Mosinee Wrestling Results, GNC Meet: Jackson Nechute(113) Leads the way with Title
Mosinee Wrestling Results: Great Northern Conference Meet. Jackson Nechuta (8-1) placed 1st and scored 43.0 team points. Round 1 – Jackson Nechuta (Mosinee) 8-1 won by fall over Nick Malchow (Medford Area) 1-4 (Fall 1:47) Round 2 – Jackson Nechuta (Mosinee) 8-1 won by fall over Anthony Boldt (Rhinelander)...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Wrestlers Take Title at WVC Meet; Willuweit, Dennee, Blaskowski, Franklin, Ledden, Sternweis Earn Titles
Marshfield Wrestling Results: Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet. Wisconsin Valley Conference Results for Marshfield. Jon Sternweis (10-0) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points. Round 1 – Jon Sternweis (Marshfield) 10-0 received a bye () (Bye) Round 2 – Jon Sternweis (Marshfield) 10-0 won by decision over Gavin Jacob (Wisconsin...
