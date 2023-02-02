ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Withee, WI

Comments / 0

Related
onfocus.news

South Central Girls Basketball Standings, Feb. 7

******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
WAUTOMA, WI
onfocus.news

Kaukauna Boys Edge Marshfield

The Marshfield Boys fell to Kaukauna in nonconference boys basketball, 73-68. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 17, Hinson 17, Kurth 5, Meverden 2, Pohl 15, Hanson 12. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4

Check out the nominees for this week’s top performer: OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4!. OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4. Cadott Boys Wrestling – The Hornets took the Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Meet, picking up 236 points. Taking conference titles were Brayden Sonnentag, Kaleb Lodahl, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Levi Lindsay, Dawson Webster and Alex Tegels.
ATHENS, WI
onfocus.news

Stratford Girls Handle Northland Pines

The Stratford girls handled Northland Pinesin nonconference girls basketball, 53-23. Stratford scoring: Heidmann 5, Kramer 2, Berg 2, Krause 13, Linzmeier 12, Christopherson 7, Hollatz 6, Steubek 5. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some...
STRATFORD, WI
onfocus.news

Mosinee Girls Run Past Rhinelander

The Mosinee girls defeated Rhinelander in GNC Girls Basketball, 67-56. Mosinee scoring: Selle 13, Baars 3, Kramer 1, Wayerski 3, Fitzgerald 16, Jirschele 23, Munoz 8. Rhinelander scoring: Van Zie 11, Teeder 12, Lamers 23, Riapel 10. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We...
MOSINEE, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Girls Basketball Sprints Past Wausau East

The Marshfield Tigers Girls Basketball Team sprinted past Wausau East in WVC action, 65-23. Marshfield scoring: Katzenberger 2, Kolbeck 6, Charron 5, Minaas 20, Grancorvitz 6, Schueller 9, Bousum 15, Wucherpfennig 2. Wausau East scoring: Valiska 2, Coushman 4, Burger 2, Place 2, Crawford 6. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Hinson Drops in 29 as Marshfield Boys Outlast Wausau East

Marshfield defeated Wausau East in WVC Boys Basketball, 73-60. Wausau East scoring: Werth 9, Garrett 13, Rozwwadowski 4, Prihoda 2, Cayley 6, Dykstra 3, Bartels 1, Napgezek 15, Cayley 7. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 12, Kurth 13, Lang 2, Hinson 29, Meverden 4, Matis 3, Pohl 2, Hanson 7. ******************************************************. Know...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Cloverbelt Conference Tournament Results for Spencer/Columbus

Cons. Semi – Drew Ryder (Bloomer/Colfax) 33-15 won by fall over Fletcher Post (Spencer/Columbus) 16-17 (Fall 1:16) 5th Place Match – Fletcher Post (Spencer/Columbus) 16-17 received a bye () (Bye) 113. Gavin Andrew (4-3) placed 7th and scored 2.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Deaglan O`Connell (Regis/Altoona) 38-8 won...
SPENCER, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Wrestlers Take Title at WVC Meet; Willuweit, Dennee, Blaskowski, Franklin, Ledden, Sternweis Earn Titles

Marshfield Wrestling Results: Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet. Wisconsin Valley Conference Results for Marshfield. Jon Sternweis (10-0) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points. Round 1 – Jon Sternweis (Marshfield) 10-0 received a bye () (Bye) Round 2 – Jon Sternweis (Marshfield) 10-0 won by decision over Gavin Jacob (Wisconsin...
MARSHFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy