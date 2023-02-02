Read full article on original website
Deadly day for pedestrians on San Jose roadways
SAN JOSE -- Two pedestrians were killed in separate collisions on San Jose roadways on Monday.San Jose police said the first fatally occurred approximately 7 a.m. near the area of Jackson Ave. and the southbound I-680 on-ramp According to police, a woman driving a 2011 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Jackson Ave. and was making a left turn onto the I-680 ramp when her car struck a man who was walking southbound in the crosswalk of the on-ramp. The man sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.The pedestrian's identity has not yet been released, nor has...
Three dead, one hospitalized in Gilroy after suspected fentanyl overdose: sheriff
Door smashed and bedroom ransacked in Portola Valley home burglary
Someone smashed a glass door to break into a home on the 400 block of Golden Oak Drive in Portola Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a San Mateo County Sheriff's Office press release. At about 7:50 p.m. the home's burglary alarm went off but the suspect (or suspects)...
5 teens arrested for string of armed robberies in Castro Valley
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Over the weekend, deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office arrested five teens suspected for three separate armed robberies in Castro Valley, police said. Police said the robberies were reported in the 4300 block of Omega Avenue, the 19700 block of Center Street and the 20300 block of Forest Avenue. […]
3 dead, 1 hospitalized in Santa Clara Co. suspected fentanyl overdoses, sheriff says
Three die of apparent fentanyl overdoses inside Gilroy home
GILROY -- Three people died Monday of apparent fentanyl overdoses and a four was revived using Narcan inside a home in unincorporated Gilroy. The Santa County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. Monday to assist CalFire in a medical emergency at a home in the 10000 block of Garcia Lane.Upon arrival, deputies located four unresponsive adults. They immediately provided medical aid and administered Narcan.Unfortunately, 3 adults inside the residence were pronounced dead and one adult was transported to a nearby hospital. Investigators suspect fentanyl was involved in the deaths, but the coroner will determine the...
Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to a reported shooting on the 1200 block of Memorial Drive around 10:30 p.m. One victim suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police are still in the early stages of the investigation. The post Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive appeared first on KION546.
Salinas Police looking for male suspect who stole $8,000 from a Grocery Outlet
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police is asking for the community's help for a suspect who allegedly stole $8,000 from the Grocery Outlet on North Main Street. Police said that the man forced his way into the mangers office at the Grocery Outlet and stole approximately $8,000. Officers said that the victim fled in a unknown The post Salinas Police looking for male suspect who stole $8,000 from a Grocery Outlet appeared first on KION546.
Peninsula firefighters rescue 3 people, including baby, trapped in rolled vehicle
REDWOOD CITY -- San Mateo County firefighters rescued three people from a single-vehicle rollover accident around 1 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 280, near Redwood City.Three people were trapped inside the car, including a baby.All three were transported to a local trauma center within 30 minutes. Firefighters said all three had moderate injuries.
Man hit and killed by car in San Jose
Joseph Gavin remembered after fatal collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A week has passed since 14-year-old Joseph Gavin died in a solo vehicle accident making him the first person in San Jose to die this year from a traffic collision. A girl who was also in the car died at the hospital. Police said the car was speeding, and the […]
Missing 15-year-old girl found safe
Update (Feb. 6): Sela Victoria Kalulani Vaisioa Francis, 15, was found safe at 11:13 p.m. Sunday, according to Redwood City police. REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a girl who went missing Saturday night, the Redwood City Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. Sela Victoria Kalulani […]
Man walks into San Jose hospital with gunshot wounds; dies next day
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal weekend shooting – the city's third homicide of 2023. Police said that a man had been shot on Saturday in a home in the 2000 block of Pepper Way. He took himself to Regional Medical Center about 11 p.m.
Vehicle filmed spinning donuts on top of Botts dots in San Lorenzo
A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in crosswalk in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A pedestrian in a crosswalk was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Monday morning. San Jose police said California Highway Patrol units responded at 7:01 a.m. to the area of S Jackson Ave and Interstate Highway 680 onramp to a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation found an adult male pedestrian was in a crosswalk when a 2011 Toyota sedan driven by an adult female struck him, police said. The Toyota was heading north on Jackson Ave. and making a left turn onto the southbound Highway 680 onramp when it hit the...
Big Rig Multiple-Vehicle Accident Causes a Fatality
Fatality Reported in Highway 101 Multiple-Vehicle Accident. A multiple-vehicle accident involving a big rig in San Jose on February 1 caused fatal injuries to one man. The accident happened around 5:55 a.m. along Highway 101, close to Story Road. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) determined a driver in a Toyota was going around 65 mph in the number one lane when his vehicle was rear-ended by a Honda. The Toyota rear-ended another Toyota, causing the driver to lose control and hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
South Main Street closed down following a crash involving a police car
Salinas, Calif. (KION-TV) -- San Joaquin and South Main Streets are closed headed toward Old Town Salinas, following a crash that damaged a Salinas Police car. This is near the area of the Lucky Supermarket and CVS Pharmacy. Photos from the crash showed that both cars had its airbags deployed....
Watsonville fatal crash victim ID’d
WATSONVILLE—The 29-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a car on Jan. 6 in Watsonville has been identified as Aubrey Newell, said Ashley Keehn, spokeswoman for the Santa Cruz County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office. Newell was walking across Main Street near Rodriguez Street in a crosswalk at 11:54pm...
Three tense years lie ahead as Watsonville residents await the Pajaro levee project's fixes
Mark Strudley of the new Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency hasn't been on the job for long and hasn't even had time yet to build a staff or find an office in Watsonville. The longtime Boulder Creek resident lays out the race against time to build the levee project before the next devastating storms. There are many hurdles, including agency coordination.
Update: Boulder Creek shooting victim ID’d
BOULDER CREEK—The 18-year-old who was killed Saturday at a party at a Boulder Creek residence—Rowan Parham—was described as a man who loved his friends and family, a sentiment that was returned by the people who knew him. “Anyone that knew Rowan, knew that he was an extraordinarily...
