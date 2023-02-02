ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Deadly day for pedestrians on San Jose roadways

SAN JOSE -- Two pedestrians were killed in separate collisions on San Jose roadways on Monday.San Jose police said the first fatally occurred approximately 7 a.m. near the area of Jackson Ave. and the southbound I-680 on-ramp According to police, a woman driving a 2011 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Jackson Ave. and was making a left turn onto the I-680 ramp when her car struck a man who was walking southbound in the crosswalk of the on-ramp. The man sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.The pedestrian's identity has not yet been released, nor has...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Three dead, one hospitalized in Gilroy after suspected fentanyl overdose: sheriff

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Three men have died and a fourth man is recovering in the hospital after a suspected fentanyl overdose on the 10000 block of Garcia Lane, per the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office. Just after 3 p.m. Monday, deputies found four men, all in their 50s, that were not responsive. They were given Narcan The post Three dead, one hospitalized in Gilroy after suspected fentanyl overdose: sheriff appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

5 teens arrested for string of armed robberies in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Over the weekend, deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office arrested five teens suspected for three separate armed robberies in Castro Valley, police said. Police said the robberies were reported in the 4300 block of Omega Avenue, the 19700 block of Center Street and the 20300 block of Forest Avenue. […]
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Three die of apparent fentanyl overdoses inside Gilroy home

GILROY -- Three people died Monday of apparent fentanyl overdoses and a four was revived using Narcan inside a home in unincorporated Gilroy. The Santa County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. Monday to assist CalFire in a medical emergency at a home in the 10000 block of Garcia Lane.Upon arrival, deputies located four unresponsive adults. They immediately provided medical aid and administered Narcan.Unfortunately, 3 adults inside the residence were pronounced dead and one adult was transported to a nearby hospital. Investigators suspect fentanyl was involved in the deaths, but the coroner will determine the...
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to a reported shooting on the 1200 block of Memorial Drive around 10:30 p.m. One victim suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police are still in the early stages of the investigation. The post Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police looking for male suspect who stole $8,000 from a Grocery Outlet

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police is asking for the community's help for a suspect who allegedly stole $8,000 from the Grocery Outlet on North Main Street. Police said that the man forced his way into the mangers office at the Grocery Outlet and stole approximately $8,000. Officers said that the victim fled in a unknown The post Salinas Police looking for male suspect who stole $8,000 from a Grocery Outlet appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Man hit and killed by car in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man died Monday morning after being hit by a car in the area of South Jackson Avenue and the Highway 680 on-ramp. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to the scene around 7 a.m. There, they found a pedestrian lying in the crosswalk where he had been […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Missing 15-year-old girl found safe

Update (Feb. 6): Sela Victoria Kalulani Vaisioa Francis, 15, was found safe at 11:13 p.m. Sunday, according to Redwood City police. REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a girl who went missing Saturday night, the Redwood City Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. Sela Victoria Kalulani […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man walks into San Jose hospital with gunshot wounds; dies next day

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal weekend shooting – the city's third homicide of 2023. Police said that a man had been shot on Saturday in a home in the 2000 block of Pepper Way. He took himself to Regional Medical Center about 11 p.m.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in crosswalk in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A pedestrian in a crosswalk was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Monday morning. San Jose police said California Highway Patrol units responded at 7:01 a.m. to the area of S Jackson Ave and Interstate Highway 680 onramp to a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation found an adult male pedestrian was in a crosswalk when a 2011 Toyota sedan driven by an adult female struck him, police said. The Toyota was heading north on Jackson Ave. and making a left turn onto the southbound Highway 680 onramp when it hit the...
SAN JOSE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Big Rig Multiple-Vehicle Accident Causes a Fatality

Fatality Reported in Highway 101 Multiple-Vehicle Accident. A multiple-vehicle accident involving a big rig in San Jose on February 1 caused fatal injuries to one man. The accident happened around 5:55 a.m. along Highway 101, close to Story Road. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) determined a driver in a Toyota was going around 65 mph in the number one lane when his vehicle was rear-ended by a Honda. The Toyota rear-ended another Toyota, causing the driver to lose control and hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
SAN JOSE, CA
kion546.com

South Main Street closed down following a crash involving a police car

Salinas, Calif. (KION-TV) -- San Joaquin and South Main Streets are closed headed toward Old Town Salinas, following a crash that damaged a Salinas Police car. This is near the area of the Lucky Supermarket and CVS Pharmacy. Photos from the crash showed that both cars had its airbags deployed....
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville fatal crash victim ID’d

WATSONVILLE—The 29-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a car on Jan. 6 in Watsonville has been identified as Aubrey Newell, said Ashley Keehn, spokeswoman for the Santa Cruz County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office. Newell was walking across Main Street near Rodriguez Street in a crosswalk at 11:54pm...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Three tense years lie ahead as Watsonville residents await the Pajaro levee project's fixes

Mark Strudley of the new Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency hasn't been on the job for long and hasn't even had time yet to build a staff or find an office in Watsonville. The longtime Boulder Creek resident lays out the race against time to build the levee project before the next devastating storms. There are many hurdles, including agency coordination.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Press Banner

Update: Boulder Creek shooting victim ID’d

BOULDER CREEK—The 18-year-old who was killed Saturday at a party at a Boulder Creek residence—Rowan Parham—was described as a man who loved his friends and family, a sentiment that was returned by the people who knew him. “Anyone that knew Rowan, knew that he was an extraordinarily...
BOULDER CREEK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy