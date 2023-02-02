Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Order Banks Closing For Many Features
2023 Ford F-150 order banks have been open for a while now, though at least one particular variant – the brand new, budget off-road-focused Rattler – sold out rather quickly. Over the past few years, we’ve seen order banks for numerous popular models close in rapid fashion, largely due to supply chain issues, and now, that seems to be affecting the 2023 Ford F-150 as well. In fact, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that 2023 F-150 order banks are closing – at least for a handful of select features.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Wiring Harness Needlessly Long: Farley
As The Blue Oval has made abundantly clear, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is just the first generation of its all-electric efforts, a vehicle that wasn’t exactly engineered with optimum efficiency. However, the automaker continues to tweak the EV crossover in an effort to improve it continuously, while the second-generation model will ride on a brand new, dedicated platform that it will share with other models. Interestingly, however, Ford CEO Jim Farley noted that one of the issues with the current-gen Ford Mustang Mach-E is that its wiring harness is needlessly long, it seems.
fordauthority.com
US-Market 2024 Ford Ranger XLT Spotted Fully Undisguised
Following its debut early last year, the next-generation Ford Ranger has launched in a host of global markets – except for the U.S., where the new mid-size pickup and the high-performance Ranger Raptor are both set to launch later this year for the 2024 model year. As such, we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the American version of the new Ranger, though there will ultimately be a few differences worth noting. Regardless, Ford Authority has spotted a handful of U.S.-spec 2024 Ranger models out and about recently, including a completely uncovered SuperCrew, what appears to be a Tremor SuperCab, a Ranger Raptor on the assembly line, and a rather salty Ranger Raptor sitting in a parking lot. Now, Ford Authority has spotted this U.S.-market 2024 Ford Ranger XLT driving around fully uncovered, too.
fordauthority.com
No Ford Bronco Discount Offered In February 2023
During February 2023, The Blue Oval opted against a Ford Bronco discount available yet again. This is not unexpected, considering that there is extremely high demand for Ford’s off-road SUV amid low supply, as has been the case since the vehicle launched in 2020 for the 2021 model year.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Returns To 2023 King Of Hammers With Full Roster
The sixth-generation Ford Bronco made its debut at the annual King of the Hammers race back in 2021 in both the the Ultra4 4400 unlimited class and 4600 stock class. The Bronco returned last year with great success, sweeping the latter class with a trio of excellent finishes including a win from with Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Loren Healey in the number 2567 Bronco. Now, the Ford Bronco roster is back for the 2023 King of the Hammers as it aims to repeat that successful outing this week.
Classic Chevy Camaro RS Found Abandoned In Italian Mansion
An abandoned 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS found in the basement of an ex-rich person is all the proof you need that when times get tough, even the most prized possessions will get left behind. This classic muscle car was discovered in a basement in Italy after its previous owner abandoned...
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Farley Says Transaction Prices Will Fall In 2023
New vehicle prices have remained at or near record levels for the past couple of years, a trend that emerged following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. After production shut down for a few weeks and automakers struggled to build vehicles amid that difficult situation due to labor and parts issues, new vehicle inventory dwindled to record lows, and when demand began to ramp back up, Ford simply couldn’t build enough vehicles to meet it – a trend that continues to this day. However, things are beginning to ease up a bit, and Ford CEO Jim Farley believes that prices will begin to cool off this year.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-Series Sales Dominate Segment Despite Decreasing In 2022 Calendar Year
Ford F-Series sales commanded first place throughout the 2022 calendar year, holding onto the top spot despite decreasing year-over-year while remaining solidly ahead of FoMoCo’s chief rival in the segment, the Chevrolet Silverado. Throughout 2022, Ford F-Series sales decreased 10 percent, selling 653,957 units overall. Comparatively, the second-best contender,...
fordauthority.com
Ford Sold Vast Majority Of Its Rivian Stake Last Year
As an early investor in EV automaker Rivian, Ford held a sizable stake in the company when it went public last year. However, the automaker began selling off some of those shares last May – millions of them, in fact – though it wound up missing out on maximizing its profit in that regard once the stock price began to nose dive following one of the largest IPOs in American history. Regardless, Ford wound up making money on its Rivian investment and still held a significant stake in the company even after that selloff, though CNBC is reporting that The Blue Oval sold off the vast majority of its shares by the end of 2022.
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Hybrid Among Most Satisfying Vehicles
The Ford Maverick has earned its fair share of accolades in recent months – including a spot on Consumer Reports‘ recommended vehicles list – while the fuel-sipping Ford Maverick Hybrid also recently landed on CR‘s top 10 most satisfying vehicles list and has remained a stalwart on the Kelly Blue Book’s list of the top considered electrified vehicles for multiple quarters. Now, the Ford Maverick Hybrid is once again basking in the praise of critics after Consumer Reports has placed the electrified pickup back on its list of the most satisfying vehicles on sale today.
MotorAuthority
Jay Leno checks out a restored Ford Mustang K-Code
Before the Shelbys and Bosses arrived, the Ford Mustang K-Code was the peak of Pony Car performance. On this episode of Jay Leno's Garage, Mustang enthusiast Scott McMullen explains the significance of the K-Code, and shows off this restored first-year example. The K-Code went on sale along with the Mustang...
fordauthority.com
Mercedes eSprinter Revealed As Upcoming Ford E-Transit Rival
Since its launch, the Ford E-Transit – an all-electric version of the top-selling Ford Transit – has dominated the EV van segment, though it’s worth noting that it doesn’t have much competition in that regard – at least not yet. The E-Transit was one of the very first EV vans to hit the market, but it will soon be joined by many others. That includes the Mercedes eSprinter – an all-electric version of the popular Sprinter – which has been on sale in Europe for years now. Now, the 2024 Mercedes eSprinter destined for the U.S. has been officially revealed, giving us a better look at the future E-Transit rival.
lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
fordauthority.com
No. 12 NASCAR Ford Drives Wrong Way During 2023 Clash Qualifying: Video
Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 NASCAR Ford Mustang, spun out during qualifying for the season-opening Clash at the Coliseum, prompting the sanctioning body to disallow his time, as driving backward is illegal.. Blaney posted the 11th-fastest time, but his time was ultimately axed due to his spinout. He...
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Edge To Offer ST-Line Trim In China
While Ford Edge production is set to end at the Oakville Assembly plant in Canada following the 2023 model year, a next-generation version of the crossover will live on – in China, at least, though it’s unclear if it will be sold in other markets. Regardless, the next-gen Ford Edge leaked back in August of last year, giving us our first real look at what to expect. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the forthcoming Ford Edge will offer an ST-Line trim option in China, too.
fordauthority.com
FordPass Rewards Points Can Now Be Used For Off-Roadeo Stuff
For some time now, Blue Oval owners have been able to use FordPass rewards points for all sorts of things, including discounts on service, parts and accessories, and even vehicles, in addition to receiving invitations for special offers, promotions, and events. Users can earn FordPass rewards points by purchasing vehicles or bringing them in for service or maintenance, which has proven to be a boon for owners and the automaker itself. Now, FordPass rewards points can also be used for select goodies at the Bronco Off-Roadeo as well, according to Bronco Nation.
Fordlandia: The lost City of Henry Ford
The Lost City of Fordlandia is a story of ambition, hubris, and failure. In the early 20th century, American industrialist Henry Ford set his sights on creating a utopia in the Amazon rainforest. He wanted to establish a massive rubber plantation that would provide the raw materials for his burgeoning automobile empire and serve as a model for sustainable development. The result was Fordlandia, a sprawling city that was unlike anything the world had ever seen.
CAR AND DRIVER
'Auto America: Car Culture 1950s–1970s' Bears Witness to an Era of Dominance
Photographer John Zimmerman worked out of the Time-Life bureau in Detroit in the 1950s, covering the Big Three domestic automakers for that company's flagship titles, Time and Life. He was thus both a direct witness to, and a documenter of, a profound era of industrial dominance, when Ford, GM, and Chrysler controlled 96 percent of the American car market and exuded an unparalleled influence on legislation, infrastructure, design, and society, commensurate with their industrial magnitude.
fordauthority.com
Ford Escape Incentive Offers Up To $1,000 Off In February 2023
During February 2023, a Ford Escape incentive offers low-interest financing for select 2022 models, while another offers $1,000 off for 2023 models. It’s important to note that these incentives vary by region. Ford Escape Incentives. Ford Escape incentive offers for January 2023 vary by U.S. region. Below, we’ve compiled...
fordauthority.com
Ford Benchmarking 2022 Chevy Silverado High Country
Ford and General Motors have been bitter rivals in the automotive world for over a century now, and as such, both have made a habit out of benchmarking each other’s vehicles. Of course, benchmarking is also a common practice in the automotive market as a whole, with different companies constantly working to stay ahead of the competition. In that regard, Ford Authority has spotted The Blue Oval benchmarking a number of GM vehicles in recent months, including the GMC Hummer EV, Chevy Tahoe PPV, and 2023 Corvette Z06, to name just a few. Now, we can add yet another vehicle to that list – this 2022 Chevy Silverado High Country, which was spotted towing a camper.
Comments / 0