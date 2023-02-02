LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon spearers have their eyes on Mother Nature the next few days before those eyes start staring down holes in the ice on Saturday. Due to warm weather and rain, ice conditions could change before the start of the 16-day sturgeon spearing season. If not, the DNR says there are plenty of sturgeon to go around -- approximately 40,000 adults in the Lake Winnebago System.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO