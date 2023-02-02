Read full article on original website
New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”
Wisconsin reports increase in cases of toxic shock syndrome from tampon use
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is reporting an increase in cases of toxic shock syndrome. Toxic shock syndrome is associated with the use of tampons, according to the Department of Health Services. Since July 2022, DHS has received five reports of TSS. Four of the reports are associated with the...
Uber listed as ineligible vendor with state agencies over taxes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The State of Wisconsin is not allowed to do business with Uber because of an issue over its taxes. The ride-sharing company’s presence on the list of companies not in compliance with a Wisconsin tax law also has ramifications for UW System schools. While the...
Dog gone missing? This Wisconsin group offers help
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - They’re called “Get Toby Home” - a dog search and rescue group based in Suamico. Their goal: Speeding up the process of sign deployment for when Wisconsin dogs go missing. At a sign preparation event, Kaycey Delrow, a member of the group, explained:...
INTERVIEW: “The Exchange: Kaukauna and King, 50 Years Later”
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a unique piece of history for Northeast Wisconsin and for the State of Wisconsin. In 1966, a Kaukauna High School teacher named Tom Schaeffer came up with the idea to exchange students with Rufus King High School in Milwaukee, a school with a majority Black population. Thirteen students -- 7 from Kaukauna; 6 from King, including 4 Black students -- spent a month at the other school, living with host families. Both schools performed the play “In White America” with the exchange students.
DNR to begin winter prescribed burns this week
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced Monday that fire management crews will begin to perform prescribed burns on DNR properties throughout the state where local conditions can provide a safe and effective burn. DNR crews will be burning cattail marshes and wetlands to clear any buildup of dead...
Wisconsin National Guard is significantly behind recruiting goals for 2023
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin is struggling to carry its own weight when it comes to the Army National Guard. The state should be about 8,000 soldiers strong. Yet recruiting challenges are making it hard to keep it that way, with current strength closer to 6,500. The National Guard in...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Looking ahead to snow
A student reported an 8th grader had a gun in a classroom. The DNR says there are plenty of sturgeon and plenty of spearing licenses. Will there be enough ice?. Wisconsin's deputy insurance commissioner toured the East River, which has a history of flooding. Woman rescued from Fond du Lac...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Why it pays off to report complaints to the state
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s consumer protection agency says it could pay off to register a complaint with the agency. The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection returned about $2.8 million to people in 2022. The agency took in about 11,000 complaints last year. The top complaint...
INTERVIEW: DNR previews sturgeon spearing season
LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon spearers have their eyes on Mother Nature the next few days before those eyes start staring down holes in the ice on Saturday. Due to warm weather and rain, ice conditions could change before the start of the 16-day sturgeon spearing season. If not, the DNR says there are plenty of sturgeon to go around -- approximately 40,000 adults in the Lake Winnebago System.
Wild Wisconsin weather: February thunder and lightning
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our first storm of February didn’t come with heavy snow and ice. It came with thunder and lightning. First Alert Meteorologist Keith Gibson shared a video on social media of the storm rolling through the Green Bay area. “Zap! ⚡️ First storm of the...
New exhibition “Towers of Power” at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 100 years of Wisconsin marine design and engineering are currently on display in the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s newest exhibit “Towers of Power”. Showcased are over 50 outboard motors from throughout the Midwest and Northeast Wisconsin. The display allows guests to explore...
East River Collaborative look to limit damage, improve rebound from flooding in Green Bay area
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Deputy Insurance Commissioner met with the East River Collaborative to tour within Greater Green Bay to show the areas most at risk for flooding. The East River Collaborative is a group of several organizations that is grant-funded by The Nature Conservancy, Wisconsin Sea...
Sturgeon spearers watching the weather and the ice
LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - What a difference a week can make. After last week’s sub-zero chills, another week with mild temperatures may feel nice -- but for the upcoming sturgeon spearing season it’s something people are keeping a close eye on. Ice quality and thickness are causing some concerns with the opening day of the season this Saturday.
$10 million in mental health funding supports farmers
ELDORADO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Clark family milks 150 cows, twice a day, and manage more than a thousand acres. “Because everyday is different, there’s a lot of challenges that come at us. And that can be overwhelming for some people,” Janet Clark, owner of Vision Aire Farms explained.
