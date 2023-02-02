Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Farley Says Transaction Prices Will Fall In 2023
New vehicle prices have remained at or near record levels for the past couple of years, a trend that emerged following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. After production shut down for a few weeks and automakers struggled to build vehicles amid that difficult situation due to labor and parts issues, new vehicle inventory dwindled to record lows, and when demand began to ramp back up, Ford simply couldn’t build enough vehicles to meet it – a trend that continues to this day. However, things are beginning to ease up a bit, and Ford CEO Jim Farley believes that prices will begin to cool off this year.
Ford Sold Vast Majority Of Its Rivian Stake Last Year
As an early investor in EV automaker Rivian, Ford held a sizable stake in the company when it went public last year. However, the automaker began selling off some of those shares last May – millions of them, in fact – though it wound up missing out on maximizing its profit in that regard once the stock price began to nose dive following one of the largest IPOs in American history. Regardless, Ford wound up making money on its Rivian investment and still held a significant stake in the company even after that selloff, though CNBC is reporting that The Blue Oval sold off the vast majority of its shares by the end of 2022.
2023 Ford F-150 Order Banks Closing For Many Features
2023 Ford F-150 order banks have been open for a while now, though at least one particular variant – the brand new, budget off-road-focused Rattler – sold out rather quickly. Over the past few years, we’ve seen order banks for numerous popular models close in rapid fashion, largely due to supply chain issues, and now, that seems to be affecting the 2023 Ford F-150 as well. In fact, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that 2023 F-150 order banks are closing – at least for a handful of select features.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Wiring Harness Needlessly Long: Farley
As The Blue Oval has made abundantly clear, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is just the first generation of its all-electric efforts, a vehicle that wasn’t exactly engineered with optimum efficiency. However, the automaker continues to tweak the EV crossover in an effort to improve it continuously, while the second-generation model will ride on a brand new, dedicated platform that it will share with other models. Interestingly, however, Ford CEO Jim Farley noted that one of the issues with the current-gen Ford Mustang Mach-E is that its wiring harness is needlessly long, it seems.
Ford F-Series Sales Dominate Segment Despite Decreasing In 2022 Calendar Year
Ford F-Series sales commanded first place throughout the 2022 calendar year, holding onto the top spot despite decreasing year-over-year while remaining solidly ahead of FoMoCo’s chief rival in the segment, the Chevrolet Silverado. Throughout 2022, Ford F-Series sales decreased 10 percent, selling 653,957 units overall. Comparatively, the second-best contender,...
Ford Works Council Still Negotiating Over Planned Cuts
Ford CEO Jim Farley has made it clear in recent months that he believes the automaker is overstaffed in a number of areas, and with the ongoing transition to EVs in Europe, FoMoCo is set to cut thousands of jobs in that region. The number of those forthcoming job cuts – as well as where they will take place – is currently unclear, though as Ford Authority reported last month, a decision was expected sometime this month. The automaker is in the process of discussing its prospective job cuts with the Ford works council in Europe, and according to Reuters, those negotiations are still ongoing.
US-Market 2024 Ford Ranger XLT Spotted Fully Undisguised
Following its debut early last year, the next-generation Ford Ranger has launched in a host of global markets – except for the U.S., where the new mid-size pickup and the high-performance Ranger Raptor are both set to launch later this year for the 2024 model year. As such, we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the American version of the new Ranger, though there will ultimately be a few differences worth noting. Regardless, Ford Authority has spotted a handful of U.S.-spec 2024 Ranger models out and about recently, including a completely uncovered SuperCrew, what appears to be a Tremor SuperCab, a Ranger Raptor on the assembly line, and a rather salty Ranger Raptor sitting in a parking lot. Now, Ford Authority has spotted this U.S.-market 2024 Ford Ranger XLT driving around fully uncovered, too.
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E
The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E represents the electric crossover’s third model year, with a minor slew of changes and updates, headlined by the Nite Pony package and standard AWD for California Route 1 trim. Model Line. The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E continues to be offered in four trim levels:
Ford Saarlouis Assembly Plant May Not Be Sold To BYD
As it aims to electrify its entire European passenger vehicle lineup by 2030, Ford is set to launch seven new EV models in that region by 2024 while also discontinuing ICE vehicles like the Ford Focus. In addition to cutting thousands of jobs due to the fact that EVs require less labor to produce than ICE models, FoMoCo is also closing some of its plants in that region – a list that includes the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany. As Ford Authority reported last month, The Blue Oval is currently looking to sell the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant, and has already attracted the interest of Chinese EV maker BYD, among others. However, it seems as if BYD may be having second thoughts about purchasing that facility, according to Bloomberg.
Ford Employs 25 Percent More Engineers Than Needed: Farley
Ford CEO Jim Farley has been very clear that he believes the automaker is overstaffed by a significant margin, which inevitably led to rumors of pending job cuts last year. However, there are many of these reductions on the way, partly due to the fact that all-electric vehicles require far less labor to produce than their ICE counterparts – which is precisely why FoMoCo plans to cut thousands of jobs in Europe after meeting with union officials in that region. Now, mere days after Farley expressed frustration with Ford’s disappointing 2022 financial performance – which was aided by the automaker’s overstaffing issue – the executive has noted that the company employs 25 percent more engineers than its needs as well, according to Bloomberg.
Ford Maverick Hybrid Among Most Satisfying Vehicles
The Ford Maverick has earned its fair share of accolades in recent months – including a spot on Consumer Reports‘ recommended vehicles list – while the fuel-sipping Ford Maverick Hybrid also recently landed on CR‘s top 10 most satisfying vehicles list and has remained a stalwart on the Kelly Blue Book’s list of the top considered electrified vehicles for multiple quarters. Now, the Ford Maverick Hybrid is once again basking in the praise of critics after Consumer Reports has placed the electrified pickup back on its list of the most satisfying vehicles on sale today.
Ford Escape Incentive Offers Up To $1,000 Off In February 2023
During February 2023, a Ford Escape incentive offers low-interest financing for select 2022 models, while another offers $1,000 off for 2023 models. It’s important to note that these incentives vary by region. Ford Escape Incentives. Ford Escape incentive offers for January 2023 vary by U.S. region. Below, we’ve compiled...
Ford Benchmarking 2022 Chevy Silverado High Country
Ford and General Motors have been bitter rivals in the automotive world for over a century now, and as such, both have made a habit out of benchmarking each other’s vehicles. Of course, benchmarking is also a common practice in the automotive market as a whole, with different companies constantly working to stay ahead of the competition. In that regard, Ford Authority has spotted The Blue Oval benchmarking a number of GM vehicles in recent months, including the GMC Hummer EV, Chevy Tahoe PPV, and 2023 Corvette Z06, to name just a few. Now, we can add yet another vehicle to that list – this 2022 Chevy Silverado High Country, which was spotted towing a camper.
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Pricing Revealed
Back when the next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed last September, it did so as an entirely new, redesigned version of the iconic pony car, albeit with the return of both the base EcoBoost and V8-powered GT models. However, perhaps the biggest news that came from that particular day was that a new variant – the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse – was set to join the lineup, offering even more performance than the regular GT, as well as some unique styling touches. The big question that The Blue Oval didn’t answer, however, is how much the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will cost. Now, sources familiar with the matter have revealed that important bit of information to Ford Authority.
Ford Explorer Sales Capture Second Place During 2022 Calendar Year
Ford Explorer sales throughout the 2022 calendar year placed The Blue Oval’s large crossover offering solidly in second place, chasing the Toyota Highlander while leading other rivals. During 2022, Ford Explorer sales decreased six percent to 207,673 units. Comparatively, the segment-leading Toyota Highlander sold 222,805 units last year, down...
No. 12 NASCAR Ford Drives Wrong Way During 2023 Clash Qualifying: Video
Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 NASCAR Ford Mustang, spun out during qualifying for the season-opening Clash at the Coliseum, prompting the sanctioning body to disallow his time, as driving backward is illegal.. Blaney posted the 11th-fastest time, but his time was ultimately axed due to his spinout. He...
You Could Win This 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage
The 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition is a rolling homage to the original 1967 Shelby GT500, sporting special Brittany Blue paint and other nifty touches, all for an MSRP of $76,695. However, Ford Authority readers now have the chance to bring home a 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition for far less than that, thanks to a new sweepstakes from Dream Giveaway.
Ford Stock Downgraded By Deutsche Bank Over Q4 Earnings
Following a period when it surged in value thanks to exciting new product launches and big EV investments, Ford stock began to stumble last year amid skyrocketing commodities costs, inflation in general, and fears that a recession was looming. Then, in October, the investment bank UBS Group AG downgraded Ford stock from “Neutral” to “Sell” amid rising concerns over a recession not only in the U.S., but also in Europe. Prior to revealing its disappointing year-end financial results last week, Ford stock remained rather stable, but has fallen double digits in the days since, and now, Deutsche Bank has also downgraded its outlook as well, according to Seeking Alpha.
Ford Brand Consideration Slipped To Third Place In Q4 2022
In the second quarter of 2022, the Ford brand (not including Lincoln) ranked second in terms of brand consideration on Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch report among non-luxury buyers after a short stint in the top spot. As Ford Authority reported back in November, the Q3 Brand Watch report revealed that the Ford brand retained its second-place spot behind Toyota in regards to the most considered brands among non-luxury buyers, though now, The Blue Oval has fallen to third place in the Q4 version of this particular report.
2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Interior Spotted For First Time
When the all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang was officially revealed last September, it appeared in three flavors – the base EcoBoost, V8-powered GT, and the brand new, range-topping Dark Horse. However, at that time, Ford didn’t provide any pictures of the base EcoBoost interior – only the higher-level GT and Dark Horse – so it was unclear what, exactly, buyers of that particular model could expect. Now, Ford Authority has obtained photos of the 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost interior, giving us our very first look at the base model’s cabin.
