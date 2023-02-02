Eleven University of Mississippi students spent their winter break learning about the people who work behind the scenes of the American government in Washington, D.C. Lead by Jonathan Klingler, assistant professor of political science, the students of Pol 391: Applied Politics met not with candidates, but with the people who make candidates’ work possible: campaign organizers, think tank members, staffers, media liaisons, and chiefs of staff and administration for current and past presidents, senators and congressmen.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO