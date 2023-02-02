Read full article on original website
Ford CEO Farley Says Transaction Prices Will Fall In 2023
New vehicle prices have remained at or near record levels for the past couple of years, a trend that emerged following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. After production shut down for a few weeks and automakers struggled to build vehicles amid that difficult situation due to labor and parts issues, new vehicle inventory dwindled to record lows, and when demand began to ramp back up, Ford simply couldn’t build enough vehicles to meet it – a trend that continues to this day. However, things are beginning to ease up a bit, and Ford CEO Jim Farley believes that prices will begin to cool off this year.
2023 Ford F-150 Order Banks Closing For Many Features
2023 Ford F-150 order banks have been open for a while now, though at least one particular variant – the brand new, budget off-road-focused Rattler – sold out rather quickly. Over the past few years, we’ve seen order banks for numerous popular models close in rapid fashion, largely due to supply chain issues, and now, that seems to be affecting the 2023 Ford F-150 as well. In fact, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that 2023 F-150 order banks are closing – at least for a handful of select features.
Ford Sold Vast Majority Of Its Rivian Stake Last Year
As an early investor in EV automaker Rivian, Ford held a sizable stake in the company when it went public last year. However, the automaker began selling off some of those shares last May – millions of them, in fact – though it wound up missing out on maximizing its profit in that regard once the stock price began to nose dive following one of the largest IPOs in American history. Regardless, Ford wound up making money on its Rivian investment and still held a significant stake in the company even after that selloff, though CNBC is reporting that The Blue Oval sold off the vast majority of its shares by the end of 2022.
Ford F-Series Sales Dominate Segment Despite Decreasing In 2022 Calendar Year
Ford F-Series sales commanded first place throughout the 2022 calendar year, holding onto the top spot despite decreasing year-over-year while remaining solidly ahead of FoMoCo’s chief rival in the segment, the Chevrolet Silverado. Throughout 2022, Ford F-Series sales decreased 10 percent, selling 653,957 units overall. Comparatively, the second-best contender,...
Ford Stock Downgraded By Deutsche Bank Over Q4 Earnings
Following a period when it surged in value thanks to exciting new product launches and big EV investments, Ford stock began to stumble last year amid skyrocketing commodities costs, inflation in general, and fears that a recession was looming. Then, in October, the investment bank UBS Group AG downgraded Ford stock from “Neutral” to “Sell” amid rising concerns over a recession not only in the U.S., but also in Europe. Prior to revealing its disappointing year-end financial results last week, Ford stock remained rather stable, but has fallen double digits in the days since, and now, Deutsche Bank has also downgraded its outlook as well, according to Seeking Alpha.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Wiring Harness Needlessly Long: Farley
As The Blue Oval has made abundantly clear, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is just the first generation of its all-electric efforts, a vehicle that wasn’t exactly engineered with optimum efficiency. However, the automaker continues to tweak the EV crossover in an effort to improve it continuously, while the second-generation model will ride on a brand new, dedicated platform that it will share with other models. Interestingly, however, Ford CEO Jim Farley noted that one of the issues with the current-gen Ford Mustang Mach-E is that its wiring harness is needlessly long, it seems.
Mercedes eSprinter Revealed As Upcoming Ford E-Transit Rival
Since its launch, the Ford E-Transit – an all-electric version of the top-selling Ford Transit – has dominated the EV van segment, though it’s worth noting that it doesn’t have much competition in that regard – at least not yet. The E-Transit was one of the very first EV vans to hit the market, but it will soon be joined by many others. That includes the Mercedes eSprinter – an all-electric version of the popular Sprinter – which has been on sale in Europe for years now. Now, the 2024 Mercedes eSprinter destined for the U.S. has been officially revealed, giving us a better look at the future E-Transit rival.
Ford Saarlouis Assembly Plant May Not Be Sold To BYD
As it aims to electrify its entire European passenger vehicle lineup by 2030, Ford is set to launch seven new EV models in that region by 2024 while also discontinuing ICE vehicles like the Ford Focus. In addition to cutting thousands of jobs due to the fact that EVs require less labor to produce than ICE models, FoMoCo is also closing some of its plants in that region – a list that includes the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany. As Ford Authority reported last month, The Blue Oval is currently looking to sell the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant, and has already attracted the interest of Chinese EV maker BYD, among others. However, it seems as if BYD may be having second thoughts about purchasing that facility, according to Bloomberg.
US-Market 2024 Ford Ranger XLT Spotted Fully Undisguised
Following its debut early last year, the next-generation Ford Ranger has launched in a host of global markets – except for the U.S., where the new mid-size pickup and the high-performance Ranger Raptor are both set to launch later this year for the 2024 model year. As such, we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the American version of the new Ranger, though there will ultimately be a few differences worth noting. Regardless, Ford Authority has spotted a handful of U.S.-spec 2024 Ranger models out and about recently, including a completely uncovered SuperCrew, what appears to be a Tremor SuperCab, a Ranger Raptor on the assembly line, and a rather salty Ranger Raptor sitting in a parking lot. Now, Ford Authority has spotted this U.S.-market 2024 Ford Ranger XLT driving around fully uncovered, too.
Ford Employs 25 Percent More Engineers Than Needed: Farley
Ford CEO Jim Farley has been very clear that he believes the automaker is overstaffed by a significant margin, which inevitably led to rumors of pending job cuts last year. However, there are many of these reductions on the way, partly due to the fact that all-electric vehicles require far less labor to produce than their ICE counterparts – which is precisely why FoMoCo plans to cut thousands of jobs in Europe after meeting with union officials in that region. Now, mere days after Farley expressed frustration with Ford’s disappointing 2022 financial performance – which was aided by the automaker’s overstaffing issue – the executive has noted that the company employs 25 percent more engineers than its needs as well, according to Bloomberg.
Ford Maverick Hybrid Among Most Satisfying Vehicles
The Ford Maverick has earned its fair share of accolades in recent months – including a spot on Consumer Reports‘ recommended vehicles list – while the fuel-sipping Ford Maverick Hybrid also recently landed on CR‘s top 10 most satisfying vehicles list and has remained a stalwart on the Kelly Blue Book’s list of the top considered electrified vehicles for multiple quarters. Now, the Ford Maverick Hybrid is once again basking in the praise of critics after Consumer Reports has placed the electrified pickup back on its list of the most satisfying vehicles on sale today.
Ford Explorer Sales Capture Second Place During 2022 Calendar Year
Ford Explorer sales throughout the 2022 calendar year placed The Blue Oval’s large crossover offering solidly in second place, chasing the Toyota Highlander while leading other rivals. During 2022, Ford Explorer sales decreased six percent to 207,673 units. Comparatively, the segment-leading Toyota Highlander sold 222,805 units last year, down...
Ford Escape Incentive Offers Up To $1,000 Off In February 2023
During February 2023, a Ford Escape incentive offers low-interest financing for select 2022 models, while another offers $1,000 off for 2023 models. It’s important to note that these incentives vary by region. Ford Escape Incentives. Ford Escape incentive offers for January 2023 vary by U.S. region. Below, we’ve compiled...
Ford Benchmarking 2022 Chevy Silverado High Country
Ford and General Motors have been bitter rivals in the automotive world for over a century now, and as such, both have made a habit out of benchmarking each other’s vehicles. Of course, benchmarking is also a common practice in the automotive market as a whole, with different companies constantly working to stay ahead of the competition. In that regard, Ford Authority has spotted The Blue Oval benchmarking a number of GM vehicles in recent months, including the GMC Hummer EV, Chevy Tahoe PPV, and 2023 Corvette Z06, to name just a few. Now, we can add yet another vehicle to that list – this 2022 Chevy Silverado High Country, which was spotted towing a camper.
Ford Patent Filed For Stranded Motorist Assistance System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a stranded motorist assistance system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on July 28th, 2021, published on February 2nd, 2023, and assigned serial number 0029497. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of patents that explore different ways...
Ford Spent Two Years Looking For Formula 1 Partner
Last week, Ford dropped a bombshell on the automotive world and all of motorsports when it revealed that it will be partnering with Red Bull Racing and making a return to Formula 1 racing in 2026 as a provider of power units. The Blue Oval spent many years competing in that particular series with great success, but wound up departing way back in 2004. Now, it’s set to make a big comeback, but this wasn’t a rash decision that was made in recent weeks or even months – rather, it’s something FoMoCo has been thinking about for years, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Shelby 427 Cobra Once Owned By CEO Farley Up For Auction
Ford CEO Jim Farley isn’t just the top executive at one of America’s most iconic companies – he’s also an avid racer in his spare time, one that has competed in a variety of vintage events over the years – as well as a stint in a professional race at the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Daytona International Speedway. Recently, FoMoCo’s top boss piloted a GT40 to a podium finish in France at the 2022 Le Mans Classic, though he actually got his start with a classic Shelby Cobra that he bought, raced, and flipped years ago. Now, this rare Shelby 427 Cobra that Farley used to own is up for auction at Autohunter, and it’s a special machine in its own right – even more so with The Blue Oval CEO’s name attached to it.
Ford Kuga Among Europe’s Top 20 Best Selling Cars Of 2022
The Ford Kuga has long been a popular model in Europe, routinely ranking at or near the top of that region’s sales charts for some time now. In fact, the Kuga PHEV is a regular atop the plug-in hybrid sales charts in Europe, a position that it has held numerous times over the past couple of years. Now, the Ford Kuga has also ranked as one of Europe’s top 20 best selling cars in 2022 – joining the Puma in that regard – according to new data from Jato Dynamics.
High Performance Ford F-150 Lightning Being Developed
Ford has churned out a handful of ultra high-performance, one-off, all-electric models in recent years, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400, Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, and the Ford Pro Electric Supervan, the latter of which even went on to secure its own trademark in the U.S. FoMoCo also built the one-off 1978 F-100 Eluminator Concept for SEMA to show off what builders can do with the company’s new electric crate motor offering. Now, it seems as if The Blue Oval is working on yet another showcase for its EV technology – a high-performance Ford F-150 Lightning of some sort.
Ford Brand Consideration Slipped To Third Place In Q4 2022
In the second quarter of 2022, the Ford brand (not including Lincoln) ranked second in terms of brand consideration on Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch report among non-luxury buyers after a short stint in the top spot. As Ford Authority reported back in November, the Q3 Brand Watch report revealed that the Ford brand retained its second-place spot behind Toyota in regards to the most considered brands among non-luxury buyers, though now, The Blue Oval has fallen to third place in the Q4 version of this particular report.
