ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

This abandoned 1-year-old pig is looking for a new home

By Eli Curwin
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

"I honestly can say that I've never met a pig with such a sparkling personality."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10xd2l_0kaQOMd300
The Animal Rescue League of Boston is looking to find a new family for an abandoned 1-year-old pig named Clarendon Animal Rescue League of Boston/Courtesy

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is looking to find a new family for an abandoned 1-year-old pig.

Last October, the pig, now named Clarendon, was left behind in a Boston residence by a northern New Englander visiting family in the city. The family gave the pig to animal control. Now, the ARL is looking to find Clarendon a permanent home.

“I honestly can say that I’ve never met a pig with such a sparkling personality.” the ARL told WCVB. “She really is something special.”

Because she was transported into Massachusetts illegally, when Clarendon first arrived at the Dedham-based Animal Rescue League, she was quarantined before receiving various veterinary checkups. The ARL says she is healthy and has grown even more comfortable around league employees and visitors than past pigs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MRaD4_0kaQOMd300
Animal Rescue League of Boston/Courtesy

“She is constantly showing her affectionate and playful side, welcoming anyone who comes to visit, and excitedly running around her pen to the delight of ARL staff and volunteers,” the league said in a press release Wednesday.

The ARL says Clarendon was likely bred for consumption, but they will ensure the pig’s eventual home will be safe for the porker, free from concerns of potentially ending up eaten.

“Clarendon is a breed of pig that is typically bred for meat production, meaning when she is full-grown, she will likely weigh several hundred pounds,” the ARL said. “Therefore, her new home will have to be able to accommodate an animal of her size.”

According to the league, pigs often make great pets, but many may be hesitant to adopt due to the animal’s eventual size. Regardless of these concerns, the ARL says that Clarendon would make an excellent friend.

“Clarendon is truly an amazing pig,” Mike DeFina, an ARL spokesman, told Boston.com. “Anyone who has interacted with her has been immediately drawn to her outgoing personality. She’s incredibly friendly and social and is going to make a wonderful companion animal for the lucky family who adopts her.”

The ARL is encouraging anyone interested to contact them at

617-426-9170 x605 or [email protected]

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

5-year-old New Hampshire boy who fell from window last week has died

Police said the fall "appears accidental." A 5-year-boy, who fell from an apartment window on Elm Street in Manchester, New Hampshire, last week, has since died from his injuries, police confirmed. When asked if officials are still investigating, a Manchester police spokeswoman noted in an email to Boston.com that the...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

Here are the most popular dog names and breeds in Boston for 2022

In 2022, the top female dog name was Luna and the top male dog name was Charlie. In Boston, it’s getting harder to distinguish between man and man’s best friend. The top dog names in the city for 2022 were Charlie and Luna, according to licensing data from the Animal Care and Control Division. Other high-ranking monikers also had a human ring to them, with names such as Bella, Daisy, Cooper, and Teddy riding to the top of the lists.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Zeus Was Tested, Now DNA Results Reveal His Wolf Content

Last month we told you about the massive wolf-dog up for adoption in Middletown, Rhode Island. Now we know exactly how much wolf this big guy has in him. Remember Zeus? He is the huge mixed-breed dog that wasn't legally able to be adopted in Rhode Island or Massachusetts because his DNA was part wolf.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Biggest Drug Busts Around the Massachusetts SouthCoast

It seems like authorities have recently been conducting one massive drug bust after another on the SouthCoast — and across Southeastern Massachusetts, and even southern New England. We've seen fentanyl dealers taken down in Fall River, drug traffickers arrested in New Bedford, and multi-state organizations selling narcotics from the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Police: Daylight In Dartmouth Causes Vampires To "Spontaneously Combust"

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Dartmouth Police took a moment to bring some comedic relief to the community on Sunday morning with a warning of vampires being seen "vaporizing" around town. Dartmouth Police wrote on Facebook they are investigating several cases of "spontaneous human combustion" after vampires made their...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy