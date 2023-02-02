Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
CT Powerball Ticket Won $100,000
Just one ticket won the huge $754.6 million Powerball jackpot Monday night and it was sold in Washington state, but one ticket sold in Connecticut won $100,000. The winning numbers were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and red Powerball was 7. The Power Play multiplier was 2X. The $100,000 winner...
NBC Connecticut
‘It's Gotten Worse': Adderall Shortage Continues in Connecticut Pharmacies
“It’s affecting every pharmacy in the country,” said Todd DeGroff, owner and pharmacist at Beacon Prescriptions in New Britain. Every pharmacy, doctor and patient has been navigating a nationwide shortage of Adderall. “Within the Hartford area, I have patients that come from Manchester or patients that come from...
NBC Connecticut
Another $10,000 Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Connecticut
There was a $10,000 Mega Millions winner in Connecticut Friday night. The winning numbers were 1-4-50-54-59 and the Mega Ball was 17. The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. It’s not clear where it was sold. The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night us $31...
NBC Connecticut
CT Lawmakers Weigh In On ‘Power Line Down' Responses
How soon should a power company respond to a critical “power lines down” incident?. It’s a question NBC Connecticut Investigates asked lawmakers after our piece on what’s known as a “Priority One” call. Leading legislators on the state’s energy and technology committee had differing...
NBC Connecticut
Rain Could Transition to Snow, Sleet in Parts of the State Tonight
Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking rain that could change over to, or mix with, snow and sleet tonight. The sun will fade behind clouds during the day Tuesday. A bit of light rain is expected after sunset. The rain could mix with or change over to snow and sleet...
NBC Connecticut
Freezing Rain Moves In, Slippery Conditions Possible in Parts of CT Tonight
Our meteorologists are tracking freezing rain passing through the state tonight, which could cause slippery road conditions in some areas. Freezing rain is moving through in the hills. Some sleet is possible. With temps hovering near or below freezing, the roads could become slippery. The day started sunny, but the...
Comments / 0