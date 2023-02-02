As it aims to electrify its entire European passenger vehicle lineup by 2030, Ford is set to launch seven new EV models in that region by 2024 while also discontinuing ICE vehicles like the Ford Focus. In addition to cutting thousands of jobs due to the fact that EVs require less labor to produce than ICE models, FoMoCo is also closing some of its plants in that region – a list that includes the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany. As Ford Authority reported last month, The Blue Oval is currently looking to sell the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant, and has already attracted the interest of Chinese EV maker BYD, among others. However, it seems as if BYD may be having second thoughts about purchasing that facility, according to Bloomberg.

11 HOURS AGO