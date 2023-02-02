Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Upstate New York Video Store Still has VHS Tapes on the ShelvesTravel MavenUtica, NY
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to CityJoel EisenbergTopeka, KS
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving awayRoger MarshAva, NY
14-year-old arrested for gun after jumping out moving Jeep, running from police, police say
19-year-old mall security guard attacked at Destiny USA
18-year-old charged with Christmas Eve murder in Syracuse, police say
Police say ‘smash and grab’ suspects strike again in North Syracuse
North Syracuse Police are looking for four suspects wanted in connection with a burglary on Sunday, Feb 5. It happened at the Sunoco gas station store on South Bay Road at about 3 a.m. Images from store cameras show one suspect holding a garbage bag, loading it with stolen product.
18-year-old arrested in December Homicide in Syracuse
Syracuse Teen Arrested For Attacking DESTINY USA Mall Security Guard
1 of 2 brothers charged in fatal Oneonta stabbing pleads guilty
Utica police still searching for person of interest in January shooting on Oneida Street
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for an individual they would like to question about a shooting on Oneida Street last month. Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 10, a man was shot in the arm and leg on Oneida Street near Clinton Place. By the time officers arrived at the scene, the victim and suspect were gone, but they did find several spent shell casings in a driveway.
1 of 2 brothers accused in an Oneonta murder has pleaded guilty
Victim was hit by his own vehicle on I-81 North
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 8:53 a.m. on February 7, Syracuse Police Officers responded to a vehicle accident with injuries that took place at the Calthrop Avenue on-ramp to I-81 North. During the investigation, SPD found that a 49-year-old man victim, from Syracuse, was driving his 2009 Ford Van,...
Police investigate shooting incident in Gloversville
A shooting at a residence led to a pursuit in Gloversville late Sunday night.
33-year-old man hospitalized after being sliced with knife at Skyline, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 33-year-old man was hospitalized after being sliced with a knife at the Skyline Apartments Monday morning, police said. At 7:45 a.m. the 33-year-old man fought with another man while in the parking lot of the apartments at 753 James Street, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
Utica Bank Robber’s Unlikely Accomplice Serves As Getaway Driver
The driver who took a suspected Utica bank robber away from the crime scene likely had no idea who they were transporting. Police believe the man who robbed the Adirondack Bank location in downtown Utica on Friday morning fled the scene in a CENTRO Bus. Ultimately, the 37-year-old suspect, Joseph Thompson, was arrested a little more than 24 hours later with what police called a 'large quantity of cocaine.'
Police: Woman arrested after hiding in store after hours
A Richmondville woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly staying in the Cobleskill CVC after hours and stealing from the store. Kara Goodknight, 30, was charged with third-degree burglary.
Utica police capture wanted homeless bank robber
On the Lookout: Suspects from stolen vehicles, Crime Stoppers offering up to $5,000 reward
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga police officer is in critical condition at ECMC after he was struck by a fleeing vehicle early Monday morning. The North Syracuse Police asks people in Onondaga County if they see the vehicle to call 911. Buffalo police say both suspect vehicles have...
Sheriff’s arrest blotter Jan. 30-Feb. 5
Deputies arrested Mark A. Macera, 69, Cazenovia and charged him with second-degree sexual abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child. Deputies arrested Timmy R. Stevens, 58, Oneida and charged him with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle while impaired. Jan. 31.
I-81 North in Syracuse reopened after crash
UPDATE: Syracuse Police have said that all lanes have been re-opened. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — I-81 Northbound before Exit 18 (Harrison Street/Adams Street) is closed due to a crash with injuries, according to NY Alert. The crash was near the Brighton Avenue exit. Syracuse Police will be directing traffic South to I-481 North. I-81 has […]
Owner of Shaheen Shoe Store in Utica dies at 89
UTICA, N.Y. – The co-owner of a shoe store that’s been in the Utica community for several decades sadly passed away last week at his Florida home. He was 89. Eli A. Shaheen had worked at the family business, Shaheen’s Shoes, since he was 14 years old. He and his cousin, George Shaheen, operated the business as partners for 71 years.
Multiple pipes burst inside former Observer-Dispatch building in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – The deputy chief of the Utica Fire Department stumbled upon a flood at the former Utica Observer-Dispatch building on Monday. While he was driving by, the deputy chief noticed water pouring down the steps in front of one of the doors. The water was shut off...
