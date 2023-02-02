ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

UofL Health expands mental health access in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health is offering ways for more people to receive mental health services in the city. PeaceNow Telebehavioral Health Clinic is available through UofL Health Peace Hospital and UofL Physicians, providing patients age 12 and over with services for depression, anxiety, ADHD, substance use disorders and more.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville nonprofit matches crowdfunding grants to support Black entrepreneurs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit organization is partnering with a national crowdfunding organization to support startups founded by Black entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. Metro United Way is working with FundBLACKFounders to provide up to $25,000 matching grants to 15 Louisville-based founders, according to a release. Entrepreneurs can...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD celebrates promotion of officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, 10 Louisville Metro Police Department officers were celebrated as they were sworn into their new positions. Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel with Louisville’s police department and Mayor Craig Greenberg congratulated four lieutenants and six sergeants within LMPD. Friends and family were able to attend...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana technical school expanding heavy equipment program

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Prosser Career Education Center is expanding its Heavy Equipment Operator Program. The education center is partnering with Associated Builders and Contractors and MAC Construction to build a new facility to better facilitate learning for the student. The program is one of 28 different programs...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Students, staff turn out for community-wide JCPS vaccination clinic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS held a community-wide vaccination clinic on Saturday. The clinic was held at Newcomer Academy and was open to all students and staff with Jefferson County Public Schools. Students were able to get vaccinated against measles, COVID-19, and the flu, and staff members were able to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Restaurant Week returning, helping local nonprofit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Restaurant Week is coming back!. From Feb. 27 to March 5, participating restaurants will have three course menus for $26, $36 or $46. For every meal purchased, $1 will be donated to Hope Buss, a local nonprofit empowering people. “Louisville is fortunate to have a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Lawmakers discuss Kentucky teacher shortage; JCTA weighs in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The House Education Committee met in Frankfort on Tuesday to discuss Kentucky educators’ ideas to fix the problem. Many are asking how bad the state’s teacher shortage, and the House Education Committee heard educators’ ideas to combat the teacher shortage. Dr. Jason Glass,...
KENTUCKY STATE
agdaily.com

JBS worker shot to death in parking lot of Louisville plant

A worker at the JBS pork plant in the Butchertown section of Louisville, Kentucky, was found shot to death recently in the plant’s parking lot. The victim was identified by the county coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee or “Zachee.”. Zachee, a 26-year-old trans woman, immigrated to the United States...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Pothole patching scheduled on I-65 North in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers should be aware of pothole patching scheduled on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County. This is set to begin on Monday at 7 p.m. and finish at midnight. Pothole patching will be happening on I-65 North from Exit 105 for Kentucky 61 toward Lebanon Junction to...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY

