10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Wave 3
UofL Health expands mental health access in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health is offering ways for more people to receive mental health services in the city. PeaceNow Telebehavioral Health Clinic is available through UofL Health Peace Hospital and UofL Physicians, providing patients age 12 and over with services for depression, anxiety, ADHD, substance use disorders and more.
Wave 3
Louisville nonprofit matches crowdfunding grants to support Black entrepreneurs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit organization is partnering with a national crowdfunding organization to support startups founded by Black entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. Metro United Way is working with FundBLACKFounders to provide up to $25,000 matching grants to 15 Louisville-based founders, according to a release. Entrepreneurs can...
Wave 3
JCPS school board votes to look into bringing metal detectors into schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - So far this year, 19 guns have been found at Jefferson County Public Schools. On Thursday, the JCPS school board voted six to one on a motion to look into the possibility of getting metal detectors for schools. “I would like to make a motion that...
Louisville expanding eligibility for eviction assistance program
A small tweak to Louisville’s “right to counsel” program for low-income residents facing eviction could double the number of people eligible for assistance.
Wave 3
LMPD celebrates promotion of officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, 10 Louisville Metro Police Department officers were celebrated as they were sworn into their new positions. Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel with Louisville’s police department and Mayor Craig Greenberg congratulated four lieutenants and six sergeants within LMPD. Friends and family were able to attend...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana technical school expanding heavy equipment program
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Prosser Career Education Center is expanding its Heavy Equipment Operator Program. The education center is partnering with Associated Builders and Contractors and MAC Construction to build a new facility to better facilitate learning for the student. The program is one of 28 different programs...
wdrb.com
Students, staff turn out for community-wide JCPS vaccination clinic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS held a community-wide vaccination clinic on Saturday. The clinic was held at Newcomer Academy and was open to all students and staff with Jefferson County Public Schools. Students were able to get vaccinated against measles, COVID-19, and the flu, and staff members were able to...
Wave 3
Louisville Restaurant Week returning, helping local nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Restaurant Week is coming back!. From Feb. 27 to March 5, participating restaurants will have three course menus for $26, $36 or $46. For every meal purchased, $1 will be donated to Hope Buss, a local nonprofit empowering people. “Louisville is fortunate to have a...
WHAS 11
Daughter of Dr. J. Blaine Hudson hopes new Louisville middle school bears his name
"I haven't been able to keep my mind off it, that's for sure," Maya Hudson said. "I have been just praying."
Wave 3
Lawmakers discuss Kentucky teacher shortage; JCTA weighs in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The House Education Committee met in Frankfort on Tuesday to discuss Kentucky educators’ ideas to fix the problem. Many are asking how bad the state’s teacher shortage, and the House Education Committee heard educators’ ideas to combat the teacher shortage. Dr. Jason Glass,...
Wave 3
WATCH LIVE: Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport recaps 2022, discusses 2023 plans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport’s executive director is recapping 2022 and discussing what SDF looks forward to in 2023. The news conference is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Watch it here below when it begins.
Wave 3
Mayor Greenberg recognizes Louisville gun violence survivors, advocates seeking change
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg recognized those who survived shootings in honor of “National Gun Violence Survivors Week,” highlighting the role of survivors as changemakers in the community. On Monday, Greenberg stated the first week of February is being recognized as the timing coincides...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana carbon monoxide issues caused by ‘incorrect mixture’ at propane facility
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials with CenterPoint Energy provided a statement on the carbon monoxide issues in Clark County on Christmas Eve causing multiple people to be hospitalized. Investigations into the incident began days after more than 100 calls were made throughout Clark County on carbon monoxide poisoning. “While our...
Wave 3
Hardin County Schools asking for help after family loses belongings in fire
Radcliff, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County Schools is asking for help after two Meadow View Elementary School students and their mom lost all their belongings and car in a fire. No one was hurt, but school officials said the family had no insurance on the home or car. According to...
Officials: 2 Louisville students struck by driver outside high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville high school students are recovering after being struck by a driver while trying to get to school early Monday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, two students, believed to be about 15 or 16, were hit by a driver outside Moore High School in the 6400 block of Outer Loop.
agdaily.com
JBS worker shot to death in parking lot of Louisville plant
A worker at the JBS pork plant in the Butchertown section of Louisville, Kentucky, was found shot to death recently in the plant’s parking lot. The victim was identified by the county coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee or “Zachee.”. Zachee, a 26-year-old trans woman, immigrated to the United States...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Council member calling for greater collaboration between JCPS, LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Councilman believes a breakdown in communication is failing to prevent violence in Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) facilities. After recent incidents like a gun falling out of a backpack or a bullet being found on the floor, Anthony Piagentini (R-19) is calling for...
wdrb.com
Sweet Peaches closes in west Louisville, plans to reopen under new name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west Louisville restaurant is shutting its doors before reopening under a new name. Sweet Peaches, on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, posted on social media that it's closing its doors for a few weeks before it opens up under the name "Tino's Taste of Heaven." A...
Wave 3
Pothole patching scheduled on I-65 North in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers should be aware of pothole patching scheduled on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County. This is set to begin on Monday at 7 p.m. and finish at midnight. Pothole patching will be happening on I-65 North from Exit 105 for Kentucky 61 toward Lebanon Junction to...
Wave 3
Gun found on student at Ballard High School; JCPS officials confirm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of Ballard High School students after a gun was found on a student Monday afternoon. Principal of Ballard High School Jason Neuss said over the weekend, staff members were notified that a student might have had a weapon with them.
