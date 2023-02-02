Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Man arrested in deadly shooting on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 44-year-old man died from his injuries Friday after being shot on the city’s West Side. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Antonio Castrero, of Cleveland. According to police, a 23-year-old man shot Castreto just before noon on...
5 shot, 3 killed over weekend in Cleveland; another woman dies in car crash
CLEVELAND — Police in Cleveland confirm they are investigating multiple shootings that left three people dead and two others hurt this past weekend. The bloodshed began late Friday afternoon, when two men — since identified as 42-year-old Shauntee McCoy and 65-year-old Clinton Davis — were found shot to death at the Crestview Estates in Old Brooklyn. Neighbors told authorities they heard the two arguing, and at this time officials believe the pair shot one another. However, the matter remains under investigation.
Police: Canton murder suspect arrested after jumping from window
CANTON, Ohio — A 22-year-old murder suspect is being treated at a local hospital after Canton police say he was hurt when jumping out of a second-story window “in an attempt to flee from officers.”. The situation started around 5 a.m. Monday when officers with the Canton Police...
cleveland19.com
Man breaks through drywall, steals leaf blowers and chainsaw from Cleveland apartment, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of breaking through drywall and stealing leaf blowers and a chainsaw from a Cleveland apartment is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The theft happened in the 3300 block of Archwood Avenue at 11:40 p.m. on...
Akron man convicted of shooting, killing 15-year-old boy
AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County jury has convicted an Akron man in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy last spring. Twenty-year-old D'Lawrence Scott was found guilty of murder along with felonious assault with a gun and improperly discharging a firearm. He had been arrested in May of 2022 for killing Jerry Davis, and his father is also accused of helping him cover up his crimes.
cleveland19.com
Akron teens steal car in gas station robbery
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for two suspects of a car robbery at the East Archwood Avenue Marathon Gas Station Monday. Police said two people, a 58-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, reported being robbed Monday while they walked back to their car at the gas station in the 700 block of East Archwood Avenue.
cleveland19.com
Akron police: Standoff suspect in custody after threatening to shoot woman
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man surrendered to Akron police and SWAT after a series of incidents that ultimately led to a standoff, according to a news release. Officers responded to Bill’s Place located in the 500 block of North Main Street, around 1:45 p.m. for a domestic-related fight call.
cleveland19.com
Man found guilty of murdering 15-year-old Akron boy who tried to protect pregnant sister
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - D’Lawrence Scott, 20, was found guilty of murder after shooting 15-year-old Jerry Davis in Akron, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh confirmed on Feb. 6. Walsh said jurors found D’Lawrence Scott guilty of the following charges:. two counts of murder with gun specifications. improper...
Akron police: 80-year-old’s purse snatched; 2 men arrested
Two 21-year-olds were arrested after an elderly woman was attacked and robbed in a parking lot in Akron Saturday afternoon.
Chronicle-Telegram
Elyria man shot; wife in custody
An Elyria man was hospitalized and his wife is in custody following an early-morning shooting at their home. According to a news release, Elyria police officers were called to a home on the 500 block of North West River Road around 6:35 a.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Steven F. Johnson, 73, was found shot. He was taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center and from there was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.
Elyria Police: 66-year-old woman arrested after shooting husband
ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria woman was arrested after shooting her husband on Monday, February 6. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 6:35 a.m., Elyria police officers responded to the 500 block of...
Police: Driver runs red light killing woman in crosswalk
A 21-year-old woman died after being hit crossing the road in Cleveland Heights Sunday evening, police said.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: 29-year-old man shot multiple times in fatal shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man died after being shot multiple times during a shooting on Saturday evening, police say. Officers arrived at East 156th Street and Damon Avenue around 6:20 p.m. to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body, police say. Javon Davis...
cleveland19.com
Pedestrian killed in Cleveland Heights road rage incident
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Cleveland Heights woman died Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle involved in a road rage incident, said Cleveland Heights police. 19 News learned that the victim, Sophia Villanueva, had recently moved to the area from Florida and started a job at...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
Several shots fired at Youngstown home
No one was injured after several shots were fired Sunday evening at a home on the West Side.
FBI: 88 pounds of fentanyl seized in Greater Cleveland drug bust; 2 arrested
CLEVELAND — The FBI's Cleveland division says it has seized more than 80 pounds of suspected fentanyl in an operation against an international drug ring's Ohio arm. According to officials from the division's Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force, substances were found during raids at locations in Cleveland and Painesville this past week. It is believed the fentanyl had a street value of roughly $5.2 million, and that it would've been enough to kill 20 million people, if ingested.
I-Team: Arrest in W. 25th murder; Cleveland homicides up in 2023
The FOX 8 I-Team has found charges now filed for a deadly shooting this week on West 25th Street in Cleveland, and this case adds to violent start to the new year.
Garfield Heights residents rescued from house fire after officer's heroic action
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Residents in a Garfield Heights home were rescued from a house fire early Tuesday morning by a member of the city's police department. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to...
Summit County car crash leaves woman dead
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead following a single-car crash in Summit County late Sunday night. The sheriff's office says deputies were called to Tisen Road in Springfield Township around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a wreck. A Pontiac G6 was apparently going westbound when it crossed over the center line and went off the road before crashing into a pole.
