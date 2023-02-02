ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Man arrested in deadly shooting on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 44-year-old man died from his injuries Friday after being shot on the city’s West Side. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Antonio Castrero, of Cleveland. According to police, a 23-year-old man shot Castreto just before noon on...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

5 shot, 3 killed over weekend in Cleveland; another woman dies in car crash

CLEVELAND — Police in Cleveland confirm they are investigating multiple shootings that left three people dead and two others hurt this past weekend. The bloodshed began late Friday afternoon, when two men — since identified as 42-year-old Shauntee McCoy and 65-year-old Clinton Davis — were found shot to death at the Crestview Estates in Old Brooklyn. Neighbors told authorities they heard the two arguing, and at this time officials believe the pair shot one another. However, the matter remains under investigation.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Akron man convicted of shooting, killing 15-year-old boy

AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County jury has convicted an Akron man in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy last spring. Twenty-year-old D'Lawrence Scott was found guilty of murder along with felonious assault with a gun and improperly discharging a firearm. He had been arrested in May of 2022 for killing Jerry Davis, and his father is also accused of helping him cover up his crimes.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron teens steal car in gas station robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for two suspects of a car robbery at the East Archwood Avenue Marathon Gas Station Monday. Police said two people, a 58-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, reported being robbed Monday while they walked back to their car at the gas station in the 700 block of East Archwood Avenue.
AKRON, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Elyria man shot; wife in custody

An Elyria man was hospitalized and his wife is in custody following an early-morning shooting at their home. According to a news release, Elyria police officers were called to a home on the 500 block of North West River Road around 6:35 a.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Steven F. Johnson, 73, was found shot. He was taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center and from there was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

Elyria Police: 66-year-old woman arrested after shooting husband

ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria woman was arrested after shooting her husband on Monday, February 6. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 6:35 a.m., Elyria police officers responded to the 500 block of...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Pedestrian killed in Cleveland Heights road rage incident

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Cleveland Heights woman died Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle involved in a road rage incident, said Cleveland Heights police. 19 News learned that the victim, Sophia Villanueva, had recently moved to the area from Florida and started a job at...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
SANDUSKY, OH
WKYC

FBI: 88 pounds of fentanyl seized in Greater Cleveland drug bust; 2 arrested

CLEVELAND — The FBI's Cleveland division says it has seized more than 80 pounds of suspected fentanyl in an operation against an international drug ring's Ohio arm. According to officials from the division's Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force, substances were found during raids at locations in Cleveland and Painesville this past week. It is believed the fentanyl had a street value of roughly $5.2 million, and that it would've been enough to kill 20 million people, if ingested.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Summit County car crash leaves woman dead

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead following a single-car crash in Summit County late Sunday night. The sheriff's office says deputies were called to Tisen Road in Springfield Township around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a wreck. A Pontiac G6 was apparently going westbound when it crossed over the center line and went off the road before crashing into a pole.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
Northeast Ohio local news

