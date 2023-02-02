ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
BOULDER, CO
College football's 10 best tailgates, ranked by WSN

WSN recently ranked college football's best tailgates, pregame rituals that define fandom at many of the nation's powers. Winning means a great deal, but fans find reasons to party before home games regardless of a team's stature, another excuse to enjoy time with family and friends with great food, drinks and a good time.
TENNESSEE STATE
Husker247 Podcast: What we've learned about Rhule so far

The Husker247 Podcast returned to its full form on Tuesday as all three of Michael Bruntz, Brian Christopherson and Mike Schaefer gathered to talk about the recruiting class, positional outlooks, and then dove into a little basketball and baseball to finish things out. Things started with football where Bruntz and...
LINCOLN, NE
College football's 10 way-too-early bold predictions for 2023 season

It's hard to believe, but the start of spring practice is already almost here across college football coming out of the signing period ahead of the 2023 season. And 10 bold predictions have surfaced from yours truly after combing through the Power Five conferences, each dripping with preseason narratives beginning to form.
GEORGIA STATE
Breaking Down the Board: Notre Dame Lands Top QB Target in 2024

As we stated recently, this is the week we break down the class of 2024 recruiting board for Notre Dame and start narrowing things down to the real names to know. Over the next few days, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports will look at each position and share the names to know. The “Top Targets” board at Irish Illustrated will also be trimmed to the appropriate names to know and updated upon each release.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Texas A&M coaching target heading to Michigan

Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator and linebackers' coach Tyler Santucci left Aggieland last month to take a similar role at Duke under former A&M assistant and head coach Mike Elko. At the time, this seemingly opened up a spot on the Aggies' staff and it was presumed that one of A&M's targets would be former Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator and safeties' coach Chris Partridge who had served in that role with current A&M defensive boss D.J. Durkin. This would allow Durkin to move back to coaching backers (which he did in Oxford) and Partridge would coach safeties.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers

Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
WESTWOOD, MA
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss

Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Ryan Day on possibility of C.J. Stroud returning to Ohio State for fourth season: 'I mean, I was hoping'

C.J. Stroud took nearly all the time available to him to make what was arguably the biggest decision of his life. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Jan. 16, the deadline for players that were eligible to make a decision on declaring for the NFL Draft, that he would not return to college and thanked all those who helped turn him into a high first-round pick.
COLUMBUS, OH
Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4

Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Just released: Iowa State rises in new AP Poll

Iowa State men’s basketball put together a 1-1 week overall last week, but finished it with one of their best performances of the season. The Cyclones looked dominant for the majority of the week, ended up falling Monday after a late comeback from Texas Tech, but then defeated Kansas by double digits at home on Saturday.
AMES, IA
Rhule on podcast: 'You know that there's an expectation. This fan base, they've seen it.'

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule continues to make some media appearances, checking in on "The Next Round" podcast out of Birmingham, Alabama. What's the connection there, you ask? It was explained that Husker offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield started listening to that podcast when he was making recruiting trips while coaching at Chattanooga. He apparently kind of got Rhule hooked on it as well. So Rhule popped in for a chat on Tuesday. He was enthusiastic about the passion surrounding the program in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
Tuesday's Illini basketball game vs. Minnesota postponed

Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between Illinois and Minnesota has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols in the Minnesota program, Illinois announced on Monday. The programs and the Big Ten will look to reschedule the game at some point in the next month. Tickets for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
GigEm247 Podcast: Breaking down Bobby Petrino's potential impact on A&M offense

On the latest edition of the GigEm247 Podcast, Andrew Hattersley, Brian Perroni and Carter Karels tackle the latest surrounding A&M football, recruiting and basketball. With spring practice set to get underway in a couple of weeks, all eyes will certainly be on the A&M offense which struggled immensely last season but is looking for a turnaround with Conner Weigman under center. A&M also returns its top three receivers from a year ago in Evan Stewart, Moose Muhammad and Ainias Smith.
TENNESSEE STATE
Watch: HawkeyeInsider reacts to amendments made to Brian Ferentz's contract

On Monday, Iowa announced that offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz would remain in his current position for the 2023 season. There was strong speculation that Ferentz would take a jump to the NFL after an underwhelming 2022 season. Last Wednesday, Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta suggested that Brian would have to meet certain goals during the 2023 season. On Monday, they made those amendments public.
MICHIGAN STATE

