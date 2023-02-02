Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter NelsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football to get visit from four-star WR in springThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles gets ratings boost after signing with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier BettsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
247Sports
Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
PODCAST: Greg Biggins analyzes Oregon's 2023 class and recruiting efforts beyond
The guys are joined by 247Sports National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins to break down Oregon's 2023 signing class. Biggins provided details on individual recruitments, and named a signing class sleeper before moving on to 2024 and 2025 recruiting class. The Ducks have recently offered Akili Smith Jr. for the 2025 class. Is he a Duck lock?
247Sports
College football's 10 best tailgates, ranked by WSN
WSN recently ranked college football's best tailgates, pregame rituals that define fandom at many of the nation's powers. Winning means a great deal, but fans find reasons to party before home games regardless of a team's stature, another excuse to enjoy time with family and friends with great food, drinks and a good time.
247Sports
Husker247 Podcast: What we've learned about Rhule so far
The Husker247 Podcast returned to its full form on Tuesday as all three of Michael Bruntz, Brian Christopherson and Mike Schaefer gathered to talk about the recruiting class, positional outlooks, and then dove into a little basketball and baseball to finish things out. Things started with football where Bruntz and...
247Sports
College football's 10 way-too-early bold predictions for 2023 season
It's hard to believe, but the start of spring practice is already almost here across college football coming out of the signing period ahead of the 2023 season. And 10 bold predictions have surfaced from yours truly after combing through the Power Five conferences, each dripping with preseason narratives beginning to form.
247Sports
Long-standing Michigan LB commit Zach Ludwig goes public with pledge to Wolverines
Michigan landed a commitment from South Park (Pa.) High linebacker Zach Ludwig back on Nov. 29. However, in an era where most prospects announce their offers, visits and ultimately their commitment on several social media platforms, the 6-foot-3, 202-pound Ludwig doesn’t really utilize those avenues. "The only thing I...
247Sports
Breaking Down the Board: Notre Dame Lands Top QB Target in 2024
As we stated recently, this is the week we break down the class of 2024 recruiting board for Notre Dame and start narrowing things down to the real names to know. Over the next few days, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports will look at each position and share the names to know. The “Top Targets” board at Irish Illustrated will also be trimmed to the appropriate names to know and updated upon each release.
247Sports
Texas A&M coaching target heading to Michigan
Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator and linebackers' coach Tyler Santucci left Aggieland last month to take a similar role at Duke under former A&M assistant and head coach Mike Elko. At the time, this seemingly opened up a spot on the Aggies' staff and it was presumed that one of A&M's targets would be former Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator and safeties' coach Chris Partridge who had served in that role with current A&M defensive boss D.J. Durkin. This would allow Durkin to move back to coaching backers (which he did in Oxford) and Partridge would coach safeties.
247Sports
2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers
Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
247Sports
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss
Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
247Sports
Indiana signee Gabe Cupps recaps his Saturday experience in Bloomington
Indiana signee Gabe Cupps recaps his experience watching Indiana take down the No. 1 ranked basketball team in the country in Purdue.
247Sports
Ryan Day on possibility of C.J. Stroud returning to Ohio State for fourth season: 'I mean, I was hoping'
C.J. Stroud took nearly all the time available to him to make what was arguably the biggest decision of his life. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Jan. 16, the deadline for players that were eligible to make a decision on declaring for the NFL Draft, that he would not return to college and thanked all those who helped turn him into a high first-round pick.
247Sports
Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4
Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
247Sports
Just released: Iowa State rises in new AP Poll
Iowa State men’s basketball put together a 1-1 week overall last week, but finished it with one of their best performances of the season. The Cyclones looked dominant for the majority of the week, ended up falling Monday after a late comeback from Texas Tech, but then defeated Kansas by double digits at home on Saturday.
Rhule on podcast: 'You know that there's an expectation. This fan base, they've seen it.'
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule continues to make some media appearances, checking in on "The Next Round" podcast out of Birmingham, Alabama. What's the connection there, you ask? It was explained that Husker offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield started listening to that podcast when he was making recruiting trips while coaching at Chattanooga. He apparently kind of got Rhule hooked on it as well. So Rhule popped in for a chat on Tuesday. He was enthusiastic about the passion surrounding the program in Lincoln.
247Sports
Tuesday's Illini basketball game vs. Minnesota postponed
Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between Illinois and Minnesota has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols in the Minnesota program, Illinois announced on Monday. The programs and the Big Ten will look to reschedule the game at some point in the next month. Tickets for the...
247Sports
Utah football continues trending up on the field and on the recruiting trail
Now that the 2023 recruiting cycle has come to close, it's time for some final analysis before we hop on the Diamondback or Huffy bicycles and ride into the 2024 recruiting cycle. Utah wrapped up their class in December and finalized their highest ranked class in program history. After setting...
247Sports
2024 Recruiting Board Breakdown: 5-star RB Kam Davis already committed, plenty of others on the board
Over the next few weeks, Noles247 will be providing in-depth breakdowns on Florida State's recruiting board at each position within the 2024 recruiting class. Today, we'll discuss the running back recruiting board. Here's the full run-down:. Committed (1):. Kam Davis committed to Florida State back in March of 2021. He's...
247Sports
GigEm247 Podcast: Breaking down Bobby Petrino's potential impact on A&M offense
On the latest edition of the GigEm247 Podcast, Andrew Hattersley, Brian Perroni and Carter Karels tackle the latest surrounding A&M football, recruiting and basketball. With spring practice set to get underway in a couple of weeks, all eyes will certainly be on the A&M offense which struggled immensely last season but is looking for a turnaround with Conner Weigman under center. A&M also returns its top three receivers from a year ago in Evan Stewart, Moose Muhammad and Ainias Smith.
247Sports
Watch: HawkeyeInsider reacts to amendments made to Brian Ferentz's contract
On Monday, Iowa announced that offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz would remain in his current position for the 2023 season. There was strong speculation that Ferentz would take a jump to the NFL after an underwhelming 2022 season. Last Wednesday, Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta suggested that Brian would have to meet certain goals during the 2023 season. On Monday, they made those amendments public.
