Update: Purdue professor comments on arrested on suspicion of dealing meth

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue professor Sergey Macheret bailed out of jail Wednesday night, but faces three criminal allegations, including dealing meth, according to Tippecanoe County Jail records.

The Journal & Courier emailed Macheret for comment on Thursday.

On Friday afternoon, Mecheret responded, writing, "At this point, it is too late: the police/your story has spread all over the world. At this point, I can only say that we will strongly contest the accusations."

Police received reports over the previous two months of a man approaching women in the Lafayette area. An investigation identified Macheret as the man, according to Lafayette police.

Lafayette police arrested Macheret, 65, of the 4600 block of Masons Ridge in Lafayette, at 18th and Union streets about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to jail records and Lafayette police.

Officers jailed Macheret on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and making an unlawful proposition. According to Indiana law, unlawful proposition is offering money in exchange for sexual favors.

About 9 p.m. Wednesday, Macheret posted a $500 cash bond and a $5,000 surety bond and was released from jail, according to jail records.

Macheret is a professor of aeronautics and astronautics, according to Purdue's directory.

"Purdue is aware of the arrest and charges," university spokesman Tim Doty stated in a prepared statement.

"The university will cooperate fully with the investigation," he stated.

"The employee has been placed on leave pending further updates and legal proceedings and is barred from campus," Doty stated. "The School of Aeronautics and Astronautics is working to ensure that undergraduate and graduate student needs are met regarding lectures and labs.

"Purdue police will assist the Lafayette Police Department with the investigation as needed and cannot offer comment," Doty stated.

