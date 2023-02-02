Read full article on original website
Related
Carlos Corberan snubs Leeds interest to sign West Brom extension
Carlos Corberan has signed a new West Brom contract despite interest from Leeds.
Man City's FFP breaches: Explained
An explanation of Man City's FFP breached and how they could be punished.
Harry Kane breaks Jimmy Greaves' record to become Tottenham's all-time top scorer
Harry Kane scored the 267th Tottenham goal of an incredible career in N17 to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer ahead of Spurs icon Jimmy Greaves. Ka
How Arsenal missed out on Jude Bellingham in 2020
A former Arsenal scout has spoken abou the club's interest in Jude Bellingham.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea determined to sign Osimhen; Maguire to leave Man Utd
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Victor Osimhen, Harry Maguire, Ansu Fati and more.
PSG hit out at Chelsea over Hakim Ziyech transfer failure
Luis Campos has hit out at Chelsea over their failure to complete Hakim Ziyech's loan to PSG.
Leeds interested in Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola as manager search continues
Leeds are interested in Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola.
Can Chelsea's new signings play in the Champions League?
Chelsea have a lot of new faces, but won't be able to use all of them in Europe. Which ones have made the cut?
Chelsea scout Porto's Diogo Costa ahead of summer goalkeeping decision
Chelsea have scouted Porto's Diogo Costa as they prepare to address their goalkeeping situation.
Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal's plan to recover from shock Everton defeat
Mikel Arteta explains how Arsenal plan to recover from their defeat to Everton.
Why isn't Antonio Conte at Tottenham vs Man City?
Tottenham will be without Antonio Conte against Man City.
Can red cards be appealed in the Premier League?
A look at the process of how clubs can appeal red cards in the Premier League
Pep Guardiola gives bizarre reason for Tottenham defeat
Pep Guardiola gives bizarre reason for Tottenham defeat.
Erik ten Hag reveals decision on Casemiro red card appeal
Erik ten Hag confirms whether or not Man Utd will appeal Casemiro red card.
Long-term Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo finally set to leave Roma
Nicolo Zaniolo is on the verge of leaving Roma to join Galatasaray on a permanent deal.
Barcelona boss Xavi gives surprising La Liga title assessment
Barcelona manager Xavi has given his thoughts on the La Liga title race after going eight points clear of Real Madrid.
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 22
The team of the week from gameweek 22 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Bethany England reflects on first month at Tottenham & scoring against Chelsea
Bethany England reflected on her first month at Tottenham and scoring against former club Chelsea
Lucas Leiva asks if he is now a Premier League champion
Lucas Leiva questions impact of Man City investigation on Liverpool's Premier League title challenge in 2013/14.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Al Ahly - Club World Cup
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Al Ahly in the Club World Cup.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0