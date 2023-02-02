New York Times ridiculed for carbonara recipe with tomatoes: ‘War on Italy’

Tomatoes in carbonara? Fuhgeddaboudit.

The New York Times is the subject of ridicule on Twitter after re-sharing a carbonara sauce recipe on Sunday.

Carbonara is typically made with eggs, cured pork, Parmesan and cracked black pepper. But the newspaper’s recipe called for an extra ingredient: tomatoes.

“Tomatoes are not traditional in carbonara, but they lend a bright tang to the dish,” the recipe for Smoky Tomato Carbonara reads.

It also suggests using bacon instead of cured pork, because “it’s widely available and lends a nice smoky note” — another deviation from the traditional dish.

The recipe was originally published in 2021, but the NY Times shared it again this week, sparking outrage on the internet.

The New York Times called for an extra ingredient: tomatoes. Getty Images

“Reporting this for pasta misinformation. No tomatoes in Spaghetti Carbonara. Adding tomatoes makes it another dish,” one person wrote .

“Tomatoes? In carbonara? This is misinformation,” another said.

this should be illegal pic.twitter.com/w0pKgMy9ip — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) January 30, 2023

“What is wrong with you, tomatoes belong in Bolognese NOT Spaghetti carbonara!” a reader said .

“It needs to be given a new name. Carbonara does not have tomatoes,” someone added .

“Umm that’s not carbonara.. you are one step away from adding pineapple aren’t you?” one person quipped .

“Y’all just declared war on Italy,” another joked .

“This is now another sauce but call it whateveryouwant,” someone else wrote .

“I can hear Stan Tucci screaming at this,” one user said .

“Great, now my grandma’s ghost is going to haunt me to complain about this,” a person commented .