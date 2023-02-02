ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth Recreation Department offers Tree of Love in city's downtown

By Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 5 days ago
PORTSMOUTH — The city has "left the lights on" the holiday tree in Market Square and, with Valentine’s Day approaching on Feb. 14, is inviting residents to help transform the holiday tree by decorating the "Tree of Love."

From toddlers to seniors, the Portsmouth Recreation Department welcomes all who would like to participate. Visit the Recreation Department webpage for free templates with heart designs to download and decorate. Then mail or drop off decorated Valentine hearts at the Community Campus (100 Campus Drive) or Portsmouth Senior Activity Center (125 Cottage St.) by Thursday, Feb. 9. Recreation Department staff will laminate the hearts and hang them on the Tree of Love.

