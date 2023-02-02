ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staffing cuts likely coming in South Kitsap School District due to budget shortfall

By Jeff Graham, Kitsap Sun
 5 days ago
South Kitsap School District is in the early stages of preparing for budget cuts that will likely see staffing levels decrease ahead of the 2023-24 academic year.

Dropping enrollment and the evaporation of pandemic financial aid are main reasons why South Kitsap could be looking at a budget adjustment of close to $10 million, according to assistant superintendent Monica Hunsaker, who briefed board directors and community members on SKSD's budget status during Wednesday's meeting at the district office in Port Orchard.

“We are going to have to stop doing some things because we are going to have less people," Hunsaker said.

South Kitsap schools superintendent Tim Winter said the district is just beginning to identify possible areas where downsizing is likely. Final decisions won't be made until August, when the board is scheduled to vote on the 2023-24 budget.

“There are 10 million dollars worth of cuts," Winter said. "We are starting to generate, through some feedback from some principals and leadership teams, union leaders, what those cuts look like. We will come back in a month or so and be able to share … what those specific things we’re looking at."

With the state Legislature currently in session and scheduled to adjourn in April, Hunsaker noted there are several factors that could alter that budget adjustment total, pegged at $9.54 million on Tuesday. Yet two things are clear: South Kitsap's enrollment took a significant dip this school year compared to pre-COVID pandemic totals, while staff numbers grew slightly.

During the 2018-19 school year, enrollment (full-time equivalent) stood at 9,645.19. That number has dropped to 8.999.46 this year. It's a noteworthy decrease considering the state funds schools districts on a per-student basis. From a staffing perspective, South Kitsap employed 1,109.98 certificated, classified and administrative staff in 2018-19. This year, the district is employing 1,113.89 staff members.

“We are spending more than we budgeted and a lot of is in staffing," Hunsaker said.

Hunsaker said one reason South Kitsap's staffing levels haven't decreased to date is due to the availability of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, federal aid made available to public schools in response to the COVID pandemic. Hunsaker said SKSD is spending $5.3 million in ESSER funds during the 2022-23 academic year and some of that money is being used on staffing. That money won't be available in 2023-24.

“We’re not alone in this," Hunsaker said. "Districts knew this was coming. With ESSER, we all knew it was going away. We’ve been expecting this.”

Hunsaker said the district would be sharing information on the budget situation with staff members beginning next week. While some positions can be eliminated through retirement and resignation, school districts are required to notify certificated staff affected by a reduction-in-force (RIF) by May 15.

