425magazine.com
Five Eastern Washington Wine Escapes
Valentine’s Day might have you daydreaming of reconnecting with your love or sparking a flame with someone new. Get away and relax with a date (and a glass of wine) at one of these five Eastern Washington escapes. Wine Flights and Wagon Rides in Richland. At Red Mountain Trails,...
Mission Director Says Jail Time Could Save Lives In Washington
The Executive Director of the Yakima Union Gospel Mission, Mike Johnson has penned a letter to the community in which he says it's time we get tough with those who break the law. Johnson says for the last 15 years he's worked directly with thousands of men and women overcoming homelessness and addiction.
Time To Fill Up The Tank With Cheaper Gas
Driving to the gas station today you'll be paying less than last week if you're in eastern and central Washington State. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Shocking! Spokane, not Seattle, is the Best Place to Get Married in WA
Love is in the air. Maybe it's pesticides but either way you look at it with February comes that dreaded Valentine's Day where you may, just may have your significant other drop to their knee and pop the big question. No, the question isn't, "can you help me back up," but asking them to spend the rest of eternity with them.
A Yakima chef is receiving national attention after being nominated for a best chef award
YAKIMA, Wash. – Chef Dan Koommoo and his wife Mollie opened Crafted in 2017 after the couple decided to move to be closer to family. Koommoo is originally from Georgia and attended college at Georgia Tech. Koommoo learned to cook at the Le Cordon Bleu in Ottawa. After he...
Pacific Power matching energy assistance donations 2-to-1
YAKIMA, Wash. — Pacific Power is matching donations 2-to-1 toward Project HELP, a nonprofit program that uses donations to provide energy assistance. “Recent months have magnified the need in our communities, but helping your neighbors and their families stay warm just got easier,” said the press release from Pacific Power. “Pacific Power will match every dollar you donate to Project HELP with $2 more.”
What Are These Strange Triangle Lights Over Yakima Washington?
Strange lights were spotted and filmed in the night sky over Yakima Washington last week which left people asking questions. On the night of February 1st, 2023, strange lights were spotted over Yakima Washington. Eyewitnesses describe multiple silent pulsating lights that formed patterns and changed color for more than a minute. The video was shared on YouTube and has just over one minute of footage from what he saw. Watch the full video at the bottom of this article. This is not the first time strange lights have been seen over Yakima forming a triangle formation. Almost two years ago a triangle formation was filmed disappearing near the same location.
ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA
The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
Getting People to Yakima Is Main Hurdle in Regional Airport Proposal
Could the letters "YKM" one day be as prominent as the "SEA" seen on labels attached to so many suitcases of Pacific Northwest airline passengers?. The city of Yakima's offer to dramatically expand the capacity and role of the local airport has been frequently discussed during the past month by state officials, lawmakers and members of a committee charged with reducing congestion at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and addressing more air passenger and cargo demand in the state.
Some of the Best Authentic Tacos in WA are Found at a Gas Station?!
Living in the Pacific Northwest there is no shortage of great Mexican food. Not just Mexican food in general but you can find food found from different regions of Mexico at many places in Washington state and especially the Yakima Valley. There's one spot that many locals know has the hook up for great tacos and burritos. You won't find it at a full-on restaurant or even a taco truck, but at a gas station.
Groundhog Day Mascot! What Would Yakima Replace Phil With?
I had no clue that Groundhog Day came and went. I asked my family and friends, and they were shocked as well or said how they finally remembered later in the day. I guess he saw his shadow, so more winter. Let's hope he's wrong; statistically speaking, Phil is only batting 50% average of being right. So since the holiday isn't as big of a deal as it used to be, and Phil is about as accurate as a coin toss, I asked a question to Yakima. I got quite a variety of suggestions.
Air Supply at Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish Feb 15
Air Supply - The Lost in Love Experience at Legends Casino Hotel. Legendary duo Air Supply land in Toppenish at Legends Casino Hotel Event Center on Wednesday, February 15th. Tickets are available HERE. Enter below for a chance to win a pair from us!
Free Smoke Detectors For People Who Live in Yakima County
The American Red Cross is out to install as many smoke detectors as they can in Yakima County. Yakima County has the highest rate of home fires in the state. The American Red Cross hosts Sound the Alarm every year to install free smoke alarms for those in need. Home...
Where Are They Now? 6 Famous Former TV Anchors in Yakima
I am fortunate enough to have “pounded the pavement” in the media trenches with several famous former TV anchors in Yakima that have gone on to work in major markets. They now have great fame and success in their careers. I consider them all friends and colleagues, and am very proud of their accomplishments.
Helicopter hits power lines, lands in river near Naches
NACHES, Wash.- Naches Fire crews responded to reports of a helicopter crash near the 8400 block of US Highway 12 around 5 p.m. on February 5. The helicopter clipped power lines along the roadway and then went down towards the river. According to Naches Fire crews were heading towards the...
Royal City man who mistook railroad tracks for a road while 'looking for bathroom' got stolen car stuck near Mesa
MESA - A Royal City man’s ill-fated attempt to ‘find a bathroom’ didn’t work out after deciding to drive atop railroad tracks instead of a road north of Mesa on Sunday. Franklin County deputies say 41-year-old Jose Miguel Escobedo-Ramos of Royal City was found in a...
Yakima Lab Getting Ready To Fight Local Crime
Yakima County is getting ready to ramp up the fight against crime. Work is underway to develop the new regional crime lab opening later this year in Zillah. Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell is the Chair of the regional crime lab operations board who says they're now awaiting construction of offices at the facility to be finished. County officials are also in the hiring process looking for technicians.
Win Tickets To See Legendary Band AIR SUPPLY At Legends Casino Hotel
We have a pair of tickets to give away, so all you have to do is enter to win. Contest ends Monday, February 13th at 12 p.m. You must be 18 years and older to win tickets and to attend any event at Legends Casino Hotel. Many of the speakers...
Kendall Flanagan: Wenatchee Apple Blossom Royalty Top 10 Candidate
This is a series of interviews with the Top 10 Candidates for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royal Court. The Apple Blossom Queen and two Princesses will be crowned Feb. 11th at the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. Get Tickets here. Meet...
Are you ready for a possible power outage?
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.— Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. If you have...
