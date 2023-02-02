ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

425magazine.com

Five Eastern Washington Wine Escapes

Valentine’s Day might have you daydreaming of reconnecting with your love or sparking a flame with someone new. Get away and relax with a date (and a glass of wine) at one of these five Eastern Washington escapes. Wine Flights and Wagon Rides in Richland. At Red Mountain Trails,...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
News Talk KIT

Time To Fill Up The Tank With Cheaper Gas

Driving to the gas station today you'll be paying less than last week if you're in eastern and central Washington State. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pacific Power matching energy assistance donations 2-to-1

YAKIMA, Wash. — Pacific Power is matching donations 2-to-1 toward Project HELP, a nonprofit program that uses donations to provide energy assistance. “Recent months have magnified the need in our communities, but helping your neighbors and their families stay warm just got easier,” said the press release from Pacific Power. “Pacific Power will match every dollar you donate to Project HELP with $2 more.”
YAKIMA, WA
97 Rock

What Are These Strange Triangle Lights Over Yakima Washington?

Strange lights were spotted and filmed in the night sky over Yakima Washington last week which left people asking questions. On the night of February 1st, 2023, strange lights were spotted over Yakima Washington. Eyewitnesses describe multiple silent pulsating lights that formed patterns and changed color for more than a minute. The video was shared on YouTube and has just over one minute of footage from what he saw. Watch the full video at the bottom of this article. This is not the first time strange lights have been seen over Yakima forming a triangle formation. Almost two years ago a triangle formation was filmed disappearing near the same location.
YAKIMA, WA
102.7 KORD

ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA

The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
Chronicle

Getting People to Yakima Is Main Hurdle in Regional Airport Proposal

Could the letters "YKM" one day be as prominent as the "SEA" seen on labels attached to so many suitcases of Pacific Northwest airline passengers?. The city of Yakima's offer to dramatically expand the capacity and role of the local airport has been frequently discussed during the past month by state officials, lawmakers and members of a committee charged with reducing congestion at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and addressing more air passenger and cargo demand in the state.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Some of the Best Authentic Tacos in WA are Found at a Gas Station?!

Living in the Pacific Northwest there is no shortage of great Mexican food. Not just Mexican food in general but you can find food found from different regions of Mexico at many places in Washington state and especially the Yakima Valley. There's one spot that many locals know has the hook up for great tacos and burritos. You won't find it at a full-on restaurant or even a taco truck, but at a gas station.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Groundhog Day Mascot! What Would Yakima Replace Phil With?

I had no clue that Groundhog Day came and went. I asked my family and friends, and they were shocked as well or said how they finally remembered later in the day. I guess he saw his shadow, so more winter. Let's hope he's wrong; statistically speaking, Phil is only batting 50% average of being right. So since the holiday isn't as big of a deal as it used to be, and Phil is about as accurate as a coin toss, I asked a question to Yakima. I got quite a variety of suggestions.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Where Are They Now? 6 Famous Former TV Anchors in Yakima

I am fortunate enough to have “pounded the pavement” in the media trenches with several famous former TV anchors in Yakima that have gone on to work in major markets. They now have great fame and success in their careers. I consider them all friends and colleagues, and am very proud of their accomplishments.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Helicopter hits power lines, lands in river near Naches

NACHES, Wash.- Naches Fire crews responded to reports of a helicopter crash near the 8400 block of US Highway 12 around 5 p.m. on February 5. The helicopter clipped power lines along the roadway and then went down towards the river. According to Naches Fire crews were heading towards the...
NACHES, WA
98.3 The KEY

Yakima Lab Getting Ready To Fight Local Crime

Yakima County is getting ready to ramp up the fight against crime. Work is underway to develop the new regional crime lab opening later this year in Zillah. Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell is the Chair of the regional crime lab operations board who says they're now awaiting construction of offices at the facility to be finished. County officials are also in the hiring process looking for technicians.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Kendall Flanagan: Wenatchee Apple Blossom Royalty Top 10 Candidate

This is a series of interviews with the Top 10 Candidates for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royal Court. The Apple Blossom Queen and two Princesses will be crowned Feb. 11th at the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. Get Tickets here. Meet...
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Are you ready for a possible power outage?

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.— Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. If you have...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

