Questlove Reveals Why Will Smith Couldn't Join GRAMMYs Hip Hop Tribute (Exclusive)
Questlove is ready for fans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hop hop at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards! ET spoke with the Academy Award-winning musician and filmmaker on the red carpet of Sunday night's annual awards show, where he shared his excitement for the upcoming showcase celebrating the genre's rich history and continued global influence.
Why Ben Affleck Wasn't 'His Usual Self' During GRAMMYs Date Night With Jennifer Lopez: Source
Ben Affleck wasn't himself at Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards. After the 50-year-old went viral for his less-than-thrilled facial expressions during the event, a source tells ET about Affleck's date night with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. "Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the GRAMMYs, but they have...
There were huge surprises all across the 2023 Grammy Awards, which were presented on Sunday night, February 5, during a ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. But these music awards are just as much about the performances as they are about the accolades. Who do you think gave the best performance of the night? Scroll down to vote in our poll at the bottom of this post. The broadcast opened with Bad Bunny, who brought a beach party to the Grammys with his performance of “El Apagón” and “Después de la Playa.” But he wasn’t...
Sons Of Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris Perform At Grammys For Motown Medley With Stevie Wonder And Smokey Robinson
R&B Group WanMor, aka the sons of Boyz II Men‘s Wanya Morris, hit the Grammys stage with music legends Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson for an electrifying Motown tribute. Big Boy, Chulo, Tyvas, and Rocco— who are the sons of R&B legend Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men — sang alongside Wonder and Robinson as they performed The Temptations’ “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” Smokey and The Miracles’ song “Tears Of A Clown,” as well as Wonder’s hit song “Higher Ground” with Chris Stapleton.
Cardi B Gets Heated Backstage at the GRAMMYs Amid Reported Fight Between Offset and Quavo
While Takeoff's life and legacy was remembered onstage at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, things were definitely heated backstage, with Cardi B getting upset amid reports that Quavo prevented Offset from joining him during the In Memoriam segment. According to TMZ, the two Migos rappers got into a physical altercation moments...
Beyoncé just broke the record for most Grammy wins ever
For Beyoncé, 32 is the magic number. That's how many Grammys the singer now has, after Renaissance took home the best dance/electronic music album award on Sunday night. She now holds the all-time record for most Grammy wins, eclipsing conductor Georg Solti. When accepting her award, Beyoncé thanked God, her family, and "the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre." Beyoncé received nine Grammy nominations this year, the most of any other artist, and won four awards: best dance/electronic music album, best R&B song, best traditional R&B performance, and best dance/electronic music recording. The singer, who is set to embark on a stadium tour for Renaissance later this year, is tied with her husband, Jay-Z, for the most lifetime Grammy nominations: 88.
Jay-Z steals Grammys 2023 with 8-minute performance after boycott
Receiving five nominations this year may or may not have inspired Jay-Z’s return to the Grammys stage — but it’s clear that “God Did.” Bringing music lovers to church Sunday, the 53-year-old Brooklynite rocked the mic alongside hip-hop heavyweights Rick Ross, 47, Lil Wayne, 40, rap newcomer Fridayy and singer John Legend, 44, on their DJ Khaled-produced collaboration “God Did” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The smash hit earned three nods, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. And the show-stopping showcase marked HOV’s long-awaited resurgence as a headliner at the awards gala, where he last performed...
Jay-Z Along with DJ Khaled & Others Confirmed Performers at 2023 GRAMMYs
After some speculation, it’s now been confirmed that DJ Khaled will bring together his guests to perform ‘God Did’ at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. This will be the first time that DJ Khaled will be getting his guests on stage together for what will surely be a memorable performance. Apart from Jay-Z, the song also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy.
Lizzo dazzles with stunning performance at Grammys and another award win
We were waiting for this one and it did not disappoint! As Trevor Noah put it: it’s “bad b*tch o’clock.” Lizzo just put on a spectacular show at the 2023 Grammy Awards, opening her performance with an a capella section of “About Damn Time” before going into a gospel choir-backed rendition of “Special.” The choir even launched into a mash-up of sorts, combining the two hit singles, before Lizzo finished her moving performance. The “About Damn Time” singer was wearing a black outfit with silver accents, complete with a large cross to fit in with her gospel chorus and we loved this look. As expected, Lizzo put on an excellent show and her performance is already a highlight of the ceremony.
Smokey Robinson Explains Risqué Song Titles From New Album ‘Gasms’
Smokey Robinson has addressed the provocative song titles on his upcoming album Gasms. Speaking with Hollywood Unlocked on the red carpet at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), the legendary musician talked through his pending release. More from VIBE.comRaheem DeVaughn And Goapele Don’t Rush Romance In “Love Around The Clock”Smokey Robinson's New Album, 'Gasms,' Arrives This SpringBerry Gordy And Smokey Robinson Honored As The 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year “I wanted people to be curious. You know? People will say, ‘I gotta hear that to see what he’s talking about.’ So that’s what the purpose was,” explained the...
Stevie Wonder’s beloved Grammys performance with Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton
2023 Grammys awards: Stevie Wonder performed on Sunday at the 65th annual Grammys awards. Wonder is a big-time Grammys winner. He has won 25 different awards, a lifetime achievement award and is the only person to win album of the year three times in a row. Who is Stevie Wonder? Who is Chris Stapleton? Who is Smokey Robinson?
Will Smith Bowed Out of Grammys Hip-Hop Tribute as Surprise Guest Due to ‘Bad Boys 4’ Shoot
The Grammys celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a star-studded performance that nearly included Will Smith. Once known as the Fresh Prince before cementing his status as one of the biggest mainstream rappers in the 1990s, Smith had to drop out of the performance at the last minute over a scheduling conflict.
Jay-Z will perform at this year’s Grammys in star-studded rendition of ‘God Did’
Jay-Z is set to perform at this year’s Grammys as part of a star-studded rendition of ‘God Did‘. As first reported in Variety, Jay-Z will perform ‘God Did’ with DJ Khaled at the awards. The track is up for three nods on the night, including song of the year.
Viewers think they spotted Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck fighting at the Grammys
Eagle-eyed viewers think they've caught Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck having an argument at the Grammys. Thanks to the sneaky antics of the person behind the camera, we got to see the power couple looking like they were having strong words with one another at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which took place at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (5 February).
Beyonce’s Stylist Reveals She Rocked Her ‘Natural Curly Hair’ At Roc Nation Brunch
Beyoncé has slayed her golden tresses for decades and just like the rest of is, the queen has been rocking protective styles to protect her tresses. In the ’90s, it wasn’t uncommon to see her sporting micro and individual braided hairstyles. “The Brown Skin Girl” singer was om to lace fronts—just like the King of Pop Michael Jackason before they became mainstream. Her mother Tina Knowles has often posted on social media combing through her daughter’s tresses to show that the girl has some serious length.
Grammys 2023 Winners: See the Full List Here
The 2023 Grammy Awards take place today (Sunday, February 5) in Los Angeles. Beyoncé has the most nominations this year with nine in total. Kendrick Lamar has eight nominations, and Adele and Brandi Carlile each got seven. A bunch of artists (including Future, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, and Randy Merrill) each picked up six nominations, and Jay-Z nabbed five nominations, tying him with his wife, Beyoncé, for the most nominations in Grammys history, as each Carter has now been nominated 88 times.
Grammys TV Review: Beyoncé Makes Winning History; Music’s Big Night Gets A Lot Of Its Beat Back With Hip Hop Celebrations & Mixtape Of A CBS Show
Dr. Jill Biden was in the house tonight at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, but the real first lady on the live CBS telecast clearly was Beyoncé. Taking home two awards before the downtown L.A. show started on the small screen and Paramount+, and then Best R&B song with “Cuff It” and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance during the broadcast itself, Queen Bey is now literally the Queen of the Recording Academy with 32 career wins — more than any artist in Grammy history. Related Story Grammys: Harry Styles Wins Album Of The Year For ‘Harry’s House’: Complete Winners List Related Story Adele Wins...
