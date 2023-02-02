ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Speaks on the Debt Ceiling

(The stream is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a video above at that time.) House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will deliver an address Monday on the debt ceiling. His speech comes a day before President Joe Biden is scheduled to give the annual State of the Union address.
Biden to Revisit ‘Billionaire Minimum Tax' in State of the Union Address

President Joe Biden will renew his call for a "billionaire minimum tax" during the State of the Union address on Tuesday. However, the proposal failed to gain traction in 2022 and is even less likely with the current Republican-controlled House, experts say. Steve Rosenthal, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax...
Looking Back at Biden's 2022 State of the Union Address

President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address Tuesday night and likely make a case for his re-election in 2024. He is expected to stress his accomplishments, arguing that the economy is stronger with continuing job gains and falling inflation, though it remains high. He will point to legislation intended to fight climate change, lower prescription drug prices and rebuild the country's roads and bridges.
Who Sits Where at the President's State of the Union Address?

President Joe Biden will deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday. The annual speech brings together the three branches of government under one roof and allows the president to make the case that the nation is strong and that better days lie ahead. The State of the Union...
McCarthy, Scalise Go to War With U.S. Chamber After Group Backed Some Democrats in 2020 and 2022 Elections

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said they will refuse to meet with the Chamber of Commerce after it previously endorsed Democrats running for office. Denying the Chamber access could also prompt other House Republicans to block the nation's largest business organization. The Chamber has continued...
National Enquirer Sold to Group That Includes Indicted Ex-MoviePass Chairman

The National Enquirer, the tabloid at the center of many controversies involving Donald Trump, will be sold. The tabloid will be bought by a group that includes a company founded by Theodore Farnsworth, the indicted ex-chairman of MoviePass. The sale also includes tabloid brands the Globe and the National Examiner.

