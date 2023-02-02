Read full article on original website
Related
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Watch U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Speaks on the Debt Ceiling
(The stream is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a video above at that time.) House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will deliver an address Monday on the debt ceiling. His speech comes a day before President Joe Biden is scheduled to give the annual State of the Union address.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Judge Suggests Abortion Might Be Protected by 13th Amendment Despite Supreme Court Ruling
A federal judge suggested that the federal right to abortion — which the Supreme Court overturned last year — might still be protected by the Constitution's 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly posed that hypothetical in a court order in a case against anti-abortion activists charged...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biden to Revisit ‘Billionaire Minimum Tax' in State of the Union Address
President Joe Biden will renew his call for a "billionaire minimum tax" during the State of the Union address on Tuesday. However, the proposal failed to gain traction in 2022 and is even less likely with the current Republican-controlled House, experts say. Steve Rosenthal, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax...
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
U.S. Is ‘Absolutely' Behind on Supply Chain Independence From China, Biden Advisor Says
"This is a major concern for the U.S. and I think for the rest of the world," Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein told CNBC. China controls roughly 60% of the world's production of rare earth minerals and materials, according to a recent report by Rice University's Baker Institute. For the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Looking Back at Biden's 2022 State of the Union Address
President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address Tuesday night and likely make a case for his re-election in 2024. He is expected to stress his accomplishments, arguing that the economy is stronger with continuing job gains and falling inflation, though it remains high. He will point to legislation intended to fight climate change, lower prescription drug prices and rebuild the country's roads and bridges.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Who Sits Where at the President's State of the Union Address?
President Joe Biden will deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday. The annual speech brings together the three branches of government under one roof and allows the president to make the case that the nation is strong and that better days lie ahead. The State of the Union...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Inflation Reduction Act Has Spurred 100,000 New Green Jobs So Far: Here's Where They Are
Since President Joe Biden signed the historic Inflation Reduction Act into law last August, companies have announced more than 100,000 clean energy jobs across the country. The wind, solar and EV manufacturing sectors are creating the new positions, according to a report by the nonprofit Climate Power. The IRA provides...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McCarthy, Scalise Go to War With U.S. Chamber After Group Backed Some Democrats in 2020 and 2022 Elections
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said they will refuse to meet with the Chamber of Commerce after it previously endorsed Democrats running for office. Denying the Chamber access could also prompt other House Republicans to block the nation's largest business organization. The Chamber has continued...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump Appeals Nearly $1 Million in Sanctions for ‘Frivolous' Suit He Filed Against Hillary Clinton
Former President Donald Trump and one of his lawyers said they are appealing nearly $1 million in sanctions imposed on them by a federal judge in Florida. The judge sanctioned them for what he called their "frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, former FBI officials, the Democratic National Committee and others.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Photos Show the Navy Recovering Downed China Spy Balloon Off U.S. Coast
The U.S. Navy released photos showing the recovery of the remnants of a Chinese spy balloon that was shot down on the orders of President Joe Biden off the coast of South Carolina. The photos were taken a day after an American fighter jet fired on the 200-foot-tall balloon, sending...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Criminals Use Telegram to Recruit ‘Walkers' as America's Big Banks See an 84% Increase in Check Fraud
Check fraud, one of the oldest crimes in finance, is being supercharged by popular messaging platforms like Telegram, according to a cybersecurity expert. Banks saw an 84% increase in check fraud in 2022, according to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a unit of the U.S. Treasury Department. A bank experts...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
National Enquirer Sold to Group That Includes Indicted Ex-MoviePass Chairman
The National Enquirer, the tabloid at the center of many controversies involving Donald Trump, will be sold. The tabloid will be bought by a group that includes a company founded by Theodore Farnsworth, the indicted ex-chairman of MoviePass. The sale also includes tabloid brands the Globe and the National Examiner.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fed Chair Powell Says Inflation Is Starting to Ease, But Interest Rates Still Likely to Rise
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that disinflation "has begun" but is going to take time. Markets latched onto Powell's words and briefly turned positive, before flipping back to negative after he cautioned about stronger-than-expected economic data. "If we continue to get, for example, strong labor market reports or...
Comments / 0