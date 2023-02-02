Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings
EXPE - Free Report) Starting the list is online travel company Expedia, which is set to report its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 9. Expedia is out of the Retail-Wholesale sector and its Internet-Commerce Industry is currently in the top 15% of over 250 Zacks Industries. With travel demand expected...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows This Earnings Season
Parking your hard-earned money in stocks based on top-line growth and increasing profit might appear a good option in the ongoing reporting cycle. But looking beyond the profits and figuring out a company’s efficiency in generating cash flows is far more rewarding. This is because even a profit-making company...
Zacks.com
Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect
LUMN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $3.74 billion, suggesting a fall of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 13 cents per share, indicating a 74.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Our projection for the top and bottom line is $3.585 billion and 4 cents per share, respectively.
Zacks.com
ATI's Earnings In Line With Estimates in Q4, Revenues Beat
ATI Inc. (. ATI - Free Report) reported earnings of $76.9 million or 53 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 against a loss of $29.8 million or 23 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s net sales...
Zacks.com
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
CLF - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Top 5 Large-Cap Stocks Set to Beat on Q4 Earnings This Week
We are in the middle of the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, results are mostly in line with expectations. This earnings season will be important as market participants will closely monitor any sign of earnings, revenues or margin decline as well as the guidance given by companies. A total...
Zacks.com
Colliers International (CIGI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
CIGI - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
Factors to Note Ahead of VeriSign's (VRSN) Q4 Earnings Release
VRSN - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 9, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings and revenues are pegged at $1.53 per share and $368 million, suggesting an increase of 3.4% and 8.1%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Zacks.com
Nucor (NUE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
Atmos Energy (ATO) Lags Q1 Earnings Estimates
ATO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.91 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.04%. A...
Zacks.com
Zurn Water (ZWS) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates
ZWS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this motion control and water...
Zacks.com
Enova International (ENVA) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Zacks.com
Surmodics (SRDX) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, FY23 View Revised
SRDX - Free Report) delivered an adjusted loss per share of 50 cents in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which is wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 13 cents per share. However, the figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 64 cents per share.
Zacks.com
Timken (TKR) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Increase Y/Y
TKR - Free Report) reported adjusted EPS of $1.22 in fourth-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. The bottom line increased 56% year over year. On a reported basis, the company delivered earnings of $1.32 per share in the quarter under review compared with 82 cents...
Zacks.com
Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
CTVA - Free Report) . Corteva, Inc. currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 1.47, on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 17 brokerage firms. An ABR of 1.47 approximates between Strong Buy and Buy.
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Cardinal (CAH) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
Zacks.com
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for the Market Comeback with this First Profit Screen
The market dipped on Monday and was a bit mixed through early afternoon trading on Tuesday. The slightly downbeat and subdued start to the week appears to be a welcome and somewhat bullish sign as many bears and market pessimists likely thought a huge pullback was coming after the impressive start to 2023, which has seen tons of stocks climb well over 30% YTD.
Zacks.com
Will Herbalife LTD. (HLF) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
HLF - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry. This company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 37.68%. For the...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 7th
SCGLY - Free Report) : This company that provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.3% over the last 60 days. Societe Generale Group Price and Consensus. Societe Generale Group...
Zacks.com
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
VICI - Free Report) closed at $34.55, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.35% in the past month....
Comments / 0