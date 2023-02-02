ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Do You Remember The Deadliest Disaster to Ever Happen in Idaho?

We are watching in devastation as the number of deaths in Turkey continue to rise by the thousands after a catastrophic earthquake. Deadly disasters unfortunately happen from massive, like the recent Turkey tragedy to smaller yet devastating accidents, natural disasters and even purposely executed massacres. Do you know what historically is Idaho's most deadly disaster? If you grew up in the gem state, you may remember this on the local news back in the 70s.
IDAHO STATE
Interesting & Disturbing Things Private Investigators Can/Can’t Do In Idaho

As defined by PrivateInvestigatorEdu.org, a private investigator is an:. ...independent civilian [investigator] hired by individuals are organizations dealing with civil or criminal matters that require surveillance, documentation, research, or interviews to provide evidence in legal, criminal, or business investigations. WHAT DO private investigators do?. Private investigators can offer Idahoans a...
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives

It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices

According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
Tater Tots: How Idaho Became a Mecca for America’s Favorite Snack

How many times have we heard the famous story, 'one person's trash is another person's treasure? When one thinks of one of America's most iconic snack foods, the term trash isn't the first thing that comes to mind. But thanks to the work of two Latter-Day Saint brothers from Oregon, the Tater Tot was born, and yes, there's an Idaho connection.
Travel Experts Name Stunning Idaho Town in Top 10 U.S. Must Visit Places in 2023

Idaho is stunning. Outside travelers are usually surprised at the incredible beauty that the gem state has. From mountains, to lakes, to rivers to forest, to desert, to grasslands and more, we have it all. Word is getting out about how majestic Idaho really is. A new travel study just came out suggesting the top 10 must visit travel destinations in the United States for 2023. A small and favorite Idaho town was among them, and I can't argue it at all. When I first visited this destination, just a few hours' drive from Boise, I was in awe.
Want People To Leave Idaho? There’s A Way How Now

For some, the answer is an internet comment. Don't agree with a point of view? Internet comment!. Not happy with someone's decision? Internet comment!. Someone didn't agree with your take on Avatar 2? Internet comment!. See a trend here? As humans, we tend to think that if we simply say...
Idaho’s Most Amazing Under the Radar Restaurant is in Boise and 100 Years Old

Boise, especially in the last few years, has really gained some national attention as a fantastic foodie destination. From classic diners that have been around for decades to new scrumptious places to try the Treasure Valley area is full of yummy options. Before we get to the most amazing under the radar restaurant in Idaho according to cheapism.com, let's check out some of our favorite hole in the wall places to eat in the area.
The One Law That Can Save Idaho Servers

As the old saying goes: "If you can't afford to tip, don't go out to eat." Being a server is one of the jobs most people could get that can put food on the table without a degree. Whether you need a full-time job, are a student trying to get by, or just want to make some extra money, working in the service industry can be extremely rewarding... if people tip.
“Idaho United”: Officials Fight Biden’s Nefarious Windmill Scheme

The plan by the Biden administration to use Idaho's lands to power California's energy needs has finally caught the attention of the state's power brokers. Idaho's governor, the state's two US senators, and one house member fired several warnings to the federal government concerning the highly controversial Lava Ridge Project. As first reported here, the local folks are unhappy with the feds deciding to build a massive windmill farm in their backyard.
Where You CAN and CAN’T Camp in Idaho

We are looking forward to camping season being back in the gem state. It is certainly planning time now. Here are some places that you may think are ok to camp, that actually are off limits. The Forest Service is doing the best they can and speaking up to remind campers to be respectful and kind to the land. Over the last few years there were issues with trash and waste left at sites and the mistreatment of public lands. (Seriously not cool.)
Idaho Braces For End Of Yellowstone After New Report Costner Out

In the end, all great dynasties, real and imagined, end. Sports teams provide the most prominent examples, such as the Lakers, Patriots, and Cowboys. Strangely, historians have discovered that some of America's most famous dynasties concluded because folks couldn't get along. An example of personalities colliding would be the end of the Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl runs because owner Jerry Jones could not get along with the head coach he hired Jerry Jones.
Boise’s 10 Best Places For Guaranteed People Watching Bliss

One of the things that people love about living in the Treasure Valley is that there are plenty of things to see. Many things will catch your eye as you drive, walk, hike, and explore the area. Many will tell you that the mountains are beautiful, and others will tell you about the wildlife. Some might say the parks are gorgeous and downtown Boise has attractive architecture. While it's true that we are blessed with beautiful surroundings, some people enjoy watching other people the most!
