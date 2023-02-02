Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez's Secret for Brighter Eyes Is Less Than $20 on Amazon
Jennifer Lopez is a timeless beauty. From Selena to Shotgun Wedding, it seems she's barely aged a day, which has us all wondering: What's her secret?. Our wish was granted because recently the superstar started spilling the tea about her beauty routine. In a recent video, Lopez takes Vogue through her normal morning routine, detailing the skincare and cosmetics products she uses daily — many from her own JLO beauty brand — to achieve her dewy skin and her iconic lightbulb contour. Perhaps the most eye-opening tip was her secret for bright, beautiful eyes: LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops.
Serena Williams Shows Off New Nike Air Max 90 Futura X SWDC Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams gave her followers a sneak peek at her new Serena Williams Design Crew collection in partnership with Nike on Instagram this weekend. Williams posed in a white long-sleeved top with Nike emblazoned across the chest, a pair of blush pink joggers and a pair of black-and-white paisley print socks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) To complement the sporty look, Williams went with a natural glam beat of a soft pink lip and softly...
Kim Kardashian Posted And Deleted A Few Things Last Night, After Kanye West Reportedly Got Remarried
A different approach for Kim.
Harper's Bazaar
Cardi B Looks Like Actual Art in an Electric Blue Gown at the 2023 Grammys
Cardi B is making a splash on the 2023 Grammys red carpet. As one of the presenters at tonight's ceremony, the "WAP" rapper showed up in an abstract electric blue gown pulled from Gaurav Gupta's spring/summer 2023 haute couture runway. The jaw-dropping confection included pleated structural details that ebbed and...
La La Anthony Gets Sleek in Electric Blue Catsuit With Metallic Stiletto Boots
La La Anthony gave bold blue style a sharp finish for her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the television personality uploaded a new photo on the social media site, which sees her standing on a paved ground and under a ray of lights. “Late nights & bright lights,” Anthony wrote under the post. For the occasion, the “BMF” star wore an electric blue catsuit. The one-piece garment featured long sleeves, a high mock neck, a fitted bodice and skintight leggings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA LA (@lala) To place more emphasis on her look, the “Power” actress simply...
Cardi B Shows Off Her ‘Red Bottoms’ in Towering 6-Inch Louboutins
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B is taking platforms to new heights in her latest Instagram story. The rapper, who referred to Christian Louboutin heels as “these expensive, these are red bottoms, these are bloody shoes” in her 2018 debut single “Bodak Yellow,” showed that she is still a fan of the French brand years later. Cardi posted to her Instagram Stories wearing a glowing orange jumpsuit as she showed off her casual but chic outfit. The Bronx-born beauty also debuted a new hairstyle....
Beyoncé’s Disco Ball Cowboy Hat Sells Out on Etsy
Thanks to Beyoncé, the disco ball-themed cowboy hat she wore to promote her Renaissance world tour is completely sold out. The Etsy designer behind Bey’s disco cowboy hat is now working overtime to fulfill the high demand that came from the global superstar’s tour announcement. Abby Misbin, AKA “Trending by Abby,” was contacted by Bey’s team last June and asked to make a mirror ball cowboy hat for the songstress in just five days, TMZ reports.
Jenna Ortega Is the Face of New Adidas Campaign
The actress is a global ambassador of the brand-new adidas Sportswear label.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Zion Williamson x Naruto x Air Jordan 37 "Rasengan"
It is no surprise that Zion Williamson is a major fan of anime. As a result of his love for anime, the Jordan Brand and the NBA superstar released a Naruto themed series, now making its way to the Air Jordan 37 silhouette. Titled the “Rasengan,” the newest offering of...
webnewsobserver.com
Kim Kardashian is at her stylish best as she attended son’s basketball game
Kim Kardashian caught attention once again as she arrived at her son Saint’s basketball game in Los Angeles a few days ago. The 42-year-old reality mogul was also accompanied by daughter Chicago and son Psalm. For the unversed, she shares the trio, as well as her nine-year-old daughter North, with her ex-husband, Kanye West.
TMZ.com
Lil Pump Gets $25,000 Mouth Makeover with New Teeth
If you thought his recent slump in music was gonna make Lil Pump stop smiling, think again, because the guy just got a new set of chompers he's gonna be showing off for a long time. 5 Star Smiles CEO Danielle Noguera tells TMZ Hip Hop Pump came in earlier...
Cardi B pays tribute to Paco Rabanne in silver metal at 2023 Grammys
Cardi B knows how to make a statement. The rapper, 30, made an appearance at the 2023 Grammys to present the award for rap album to Kendrick Lamar while paying tribute to the late Spanish and French designer Paco Rabanne in a futuristic silver metallic gown with a matching over-the-face hood. She strut her stuff in a silver metallic top and long skirt, both strategically made from strategically cut triangular pieces, from designer’s Spring Summer 2021 collection. She paired the stunning skin-baring look with a matching hood was from Fall Winter 2020 collection. The “WAP” hitmaker looked like a space age soldier in...
Teyana Taylor Elevates Plunging Minidress With Red Knee-High Boots at Universal’s Grammys After-Party
Teyana Taylor amped up a business-chic style moment with edgy elements for Universal Music Group’s Grammys after-party last night. The event was held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles following the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Taylor looked stunning for the occasion, posing for photos in a sharp black blazer. The overcoat had pointy shoulder pads, wide lapels and a curved hemline. Underneath, the “Bare Wit Me” singer wore a black minidress that featured a plunging deep V-neckline, ruffled detailing on the bodice and an asymmetrical hem. Taylor accessorized with dangling earrings and a choker necklace. Her faux locs were styled in a...
Lil Uzi Vert Wears New Slick-Back Hairstyle at Roc Nation Brunch, Fans React
Lil Uzi Vert is full of surprises. The Philadelphia rapper was spotted rocking a new slick-back hairstyle at today's Roc Nation Brunch. On Saturday (Feb. 4), photos of Lil Uzi Vert rocking a slick-back hairstyle at the annual Pre-Grammy Awards Roc Nation Brunch in Los Angeles were circulating on social media. In the pics, Uzi is wearing a pink suit with a yellow blouse. The rhymer's slick-back gives him a casual-cool look and overall dapper style.
An Air Jordan 3 ‘Oreo’ Is Reportedly Releasing This Year
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A popular color scheme is reportedly coming to the Air Jordan 3. Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files shared early info about the release of the Air Jordan 3 “Oreo,” a purported colorway of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that’s slated to launch before year’s end. Given that we’re still months away before the purported Air Jordan 3 “Oreo” is expected to hit retail, images of the shoe have yet to surface but the leaker accounts have...
