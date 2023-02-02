Read full article on original website
A NH man is skiing across the state to document how winters are changing
The winter season is an important part of New Hampshire’s culture, but winters are getting warmer here as a result of climate change. Gabriel Andrus of Walpole is taking note. He is beginning a 300-mile cross-country ski expedition which he will document in a film about New Hampshire’s changing winters.
With more patients traveling to New England for abortions, Connecticut looks to expand access
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, many New England states looked to protect and expand abortion access. Connecticut took an early lead, opening an information hotline, enacting legislation that provides legal protections, and increasing the number of abortion providers. Dr. Nancy Stanwood, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood...
Points of progress, grim statistics shape NH child advocate’s annual report
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. In its recently released 2022 annual report, the Office of the Child Advocate, charged with monitoring the state’s care for at-risk children and youth, begins with the positives.
CT families making less than $50,000 could see zero state income tax under governor’s plan
Gov. Ned Lamont officially announced a proposal Monday to lower taxes that could effectively reduce the state income tax liability to zero for families making less than $50,000. Families making less than $40,000 could see a tax rebate, according to the Democrat. Most middle-class joint filers could see up to...
After this weekend’s cold, “ice-in” is declared on Lake Winnipesaukee
"Ice-in" has officially been declared on Lake Winnipesaukee — and according to Emerson Aviation, it’s the latest date for it to have settled over the lake in the last 50 years that it has flown over to observe the region. All five ports used by the M/S Mount...
