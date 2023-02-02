ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

911 calls reveal details after stolen ambulance ‘jumped a ditch’ along Highway 501 in December

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22JrXE_0kaQJf6700

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people called 911 in December to report seeing an ambulance that had been reported stolen jump over a ditch and crash in a field near Burning Ridge Road along Highway 501, according to Horry County 911 recordings obtained by News13 through a Freedom on Information Act request.

“A guy wrecked and jumped a ditch with it,” one caller said. Another caller said the person was “crazily driving off the side of the road” before the Dec. 8 crash.

Authorities later said the ambulance belonged to Coastal Medical Transport and had been stolen from nearby Conway Medical Center only minutes before the crash.

Albert Jamail Hickman, 34, was arrested and charged with grand larceny, reckless driving and driving under suspension, according to online booking records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He remains in jail on bonds totaling nearly $18,000, records show.

An incident report obtained in the FOIA request said a man told police that he had fled the hospital and stole the ambulance.

One of the callers, identified on one of the recordings as a Coastal Medical Transport employee, told dispatchers she thought some co-workers might be pulling a prank when she realized the ambulance had been stolen.

“I just took a patient into the Medical Arts Building for an appointment, and I came back out and our ambulance is gone,” she said. “It’s a whole box ambulance, and somebody has drove off in it.”

She later told dispatchers, “Nobody’s pulling a prank, somebody has stolen our ambulance.”

After the crash, several callers gave authorities a description of the man driving the ambulance. One caller said he had talked to the man, who “got out and asked to go back to the hospital.”

Another man, while on the line with dispatchers, went to check to see if there was a patient in the ambulance. He said no one was inside but that the ambulance’s engine was still running and he couldn’t shut it off.

Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13 . Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here .

