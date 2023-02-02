Marshals nab murder suspect from Boston at home in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — U.S. Marshals Thursday found a man with a murder warrant from Boston in a home on the South Side.

Dwight Watson, 56, was found in a home on Maywood Drive, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force said.

Watson is now in the Mahoning County Jail awaiting an extradition hearing.

A news release from the task force said Watson was involved in a fatal stabbing where a man was stabbed in the neck on July 16 of last year. According to Boston detectives, the victim, Urvin Gerald, 48, of Dorchester, was found by police and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Boston police learned that Watson was in Youngstown and passed that information on to marshals, the release said. Watson at first gave marshals a false name, but they were soon able to find out who he was, the release said.

