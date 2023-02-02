Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Valentine date places near Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
February is a peak job search month in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Bangor woman reported missing has been safely located
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department has safely located a Bangor woman who had been reported as missing. Lorna Bishop-Zezima, 28, of Bangor had last been seen on Feb. 3 when she was reportedly discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Her family had not heard from her in over a week, according to a news release from police.
3D-printed home could be potential solution to Maine housing crisis
BANGOR, Maine — Finding housing in Maine is not an easy task, but there's a new approach in the works to help the housing crisis. UMaine, MaineHousing, and Penquis are partnering to build a 3D-printed neighborhood. The pilot neighborhood will consist of nine 600-square-foot homes intended to house people experiencing homelessness.
Crews respond to fire at Gifford's plant in Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Fire crews responded to the Gifford's ice cream plant in Skowhegan Thursday morning. Flames broke out around 9:30 a.m. on Hathaway Street in the processing room of the plant, according to a post on the official Gifford's Facebook page. Eight additional fire crews alongside Skowhegan Fire...
Future USS Augusta expected to be commissioned in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — A speedy warship bearing the name of Maine's capital city will likely be commissioned into service in the state. The future USS Augusta already has been christened at the Austal USA shipyard on the Alabama coast, and the ship could be ready to formally enter service this fall. Navy officials examined possible commissioning ceremony sites in Portland late last week, then traveled to Augusta to meet with local officials and tour the city, the Kennebec Journal reported.
Bangor tow company owner charged with theft after citizen complaints
BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man has been charged with theft following an investigation into citizen complaints about a towing company. Bangor police began receiving several reports in December of "suspicious activity allegedly being perpetrated by an Alton, Maine towing company," a news release from the Bangor Police Department said Friday.
50th annual Dysart's Snowmobile Ride-In adjusts for frigid temps
HERMON, Maine — It was survival of the warmest for the 50th annual Dysart's Snowmobile Ride-In Saturday afternoon in Hermon. The event took place this year with a couple of modifications because of temperatures well below zero and only worsened by wind chill. The annual ride from Hermon to...
Nearly a dozen warming centers open in Bangor amid historic cold temps
BANGOR, Maine — As temperatures drop well below zero degrees this weekend throughout Maine, it poses a serious threat to anyone staying outdoors longer than five or ten minutes. Organizations like the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor is just one of nearly a dozen locations in the Queen City...
Belgrade man faces 8-year sentence for bank robbery
PORTLAND, Maine — A Belgrade man was sentenced in a Portland court Monday for robbing a bank in Manchester, Maine back in 2016. Clinton Damboise, 47, received a sentence of 98 months in prison with three years of supervised release, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.
Deployment send-off ceremony held for Maine Army National Guard
BANGOR, Maine — A send-off ceremony was held on Tuesday morning in Bangor for 36 Maine Army National Guard members. The soldiers are from the 3rd Battalion-142nd Aviation (Air Assault). The unit deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations. It operates the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter. The...
Man who pleaded guilty to killing girlfriend in Waterville sentenced to 42 years
AUGUSTA, Maine — A man who pleaded guilty to killing his longtime girlfriend last year faces 42 years in prison. Justice William Stokes sentenced Nicholas Lovejoy for charges related to the death of Melissa Sousa, who was killed in the Waterville home where she and Lovejoy lived in 2019.
Two women arrested in Bangor in case involving 1.4 pounds suspected fentanyl
BANGOR, Maine — Two Massachusetts women were arrested Thursday night in Bangor in connection with a drug case, authorities say. Krismely Guzman, 24, and Eri Geilys Polanco Canceres, 22, both of Lawrence, Massachusetts, were arrested, according to a news release from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. The MDEA was...
Sub-zero temps, high winds creating scattered power outages
MAINE, USA — As temperatures plunge to well below zero, some Mainers are left without power due to high winds and severe cold. According to a Tweet from Central Maine Power, "Sub-zero temps and winds are impacting electrical equipment, causing scattered outages." The power company predicts the outages could...
Hundreds across the globe slide into Camden for US National Toboggan Championships
CAMDEN, Maine — Despite the weekend's cold conditions, hundreds gathered in Camden to take part in the 32nd annual U.S. National Championships. Hosted at the Camden Snow Bowl, sledders waxed their toboggans to perfection to line up to a makeshift snowbank chute when the original led to unfrozen pond, a last-minute effort by volunteers.
Two residents at Bangor jail charged in alleged drug smuggling case
BANGOR, Maine — Two Penobscot County Jail residents face charges in connection with an alleged drug smuggling case. Corrections officers responded to a "medical event" around 5:10 p.m. Jan. 19 within the jail, a news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Three female residents of the...
New York man faces sentencing after illegally possessing firearm in Maine
BANGOR, Maine — A New York man faces up to a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty Thursday in a Bangor court to illegal firearm possession during a traffic stop in Augusta. Court records show Camby Wilson, 22, "knowingly possessed a firearm during a March 2022 traffic stop in Augusta,"...
Live streaming brings Maine high school sports to a larger audience
BANGOR, Maine — On the hardwood at the Cross Insurance Center, John Bapst High School and Old Town High School are battling in basketball. A small crowd is in the seats of the cavernous auditorium. Many rows above the floor, Dale Duff handles the play-by-play announcing as a video...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0