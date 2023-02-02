ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor woman reported missing has been safely located

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department has safely located a Bangor woman who had been reported as missing. Lorna Bishop-Zezima, 28, of Bangor had last been seen on Feb. 3 when she was reportedly discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Her family had not heard from her in over a week, according to a news release from police.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews respond to fire at Gifford's plant in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Fire crews responded to the Gifford's ice cream plant in Skowhegan Thursday morning. Flames broke out around 9:30 a.m. on Hathaway Street in the processing room of the plant, according to a post on the official Gifford's Facebook page. Eight additional fire crews alongside Skowhegan Fire...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Future USS Augusta expected to be commissioned in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — A speedy warship bearing the name of Maine's capital city will likely be commissioned into service in the state. The future USS Augusta already has been christened at the Austal USA shipyard on the Alabama coast, and the ship could be ready to formally enter service this fall. Navy officials examined possible commissioning ceremony sites in Portland late last week, then traveled to Augusta to meet with local officials and tour the city, the Kennebec Journal reported.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Belgrade man faces 8-year sentence for bank robbery

PORTLAND, Maine — A Belgrade man was sentenced in a Portland court Monday for robbing a bank in Manchester, Maine back in 2016. Clinton Damboise, 47, received a sentence of 98 months in prison with three years of supervised release, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.
MANCHESTER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy