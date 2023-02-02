ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

GPD releases identities of two victims of deadly shooting in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department has confirmed the identities of two people killed in a shooting at a home in Northwest Gainesville early on Thursday morning. Officers say Brittany Avery-Hoisington, 33, and Trayvon Henry Sheppard, 21, were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Williston Police investigate shooting

A Williston victim remains in critical condition following a Sunday afternoon shooting. According to Williston Police Chief Mike Rolls, the suspect is still at large as of Monday afternoon. The shooting took place in the 1100 block of NE 4th Street at 2:45 p.m. “The investigation is still active,” Rolls...
WILLISTON, FL
mycbs4.com

43-year-old man arrested following stabbing in Putnam County

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), they arrested a 43-year-old Matthew Thomas for breaking into a man's car and stabbing him. PCSO says a deputy responded to State Road 20 and County Road 315 after recieving a call of a man that was half-naked running and two men fighting on the ground. When the deputy arrived, the suspect began to run away. The deputy also discovered a man that had been stabbed.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Live Oak Busy Bee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was shot and killed by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper at the popular Busy Bee gas station late Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the location in Live Oak, just off I-10 and U.S. Highway 129, stated a news release sent out just after 9 p.m. The Trooper was not injured.
LIVE OAK, FL
WCJB

Williston man dies in the hospital after being shot in the head

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Police Department has confirmed a man who was shot in the head in Williston on Sunday has died from his injuries. Officers say the shooting happened on Sunday afternoon on Northeast Fourth Avenue near the intersection of 11th Street, less than a mile from the old Williston Middle School. It is the second shooting in that neighborhood within the last month.
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

‘I was scared’: Lake City home struck by more than 30 bullets; man left injured

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating two shootings, that left two people hurt. The first shooting happened near Northwest Ridgewood Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Officials are looking for a grey SUV that pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and released gunfire. The victim was shot twice and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LAKE CITY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Killer who left Florida teen's body in cemetery after deadly shooting still on the run

REDDICK, Fla. - A killer shot a teenager, leaving his body in a Marion County cemetery. Now, the victim's family is left with a gaping hole in their hearts and household. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Kenneth Carr Jr. was reported missing on Nov. 8, 2022. A day later, his family said they tracked his cell phone to Campground Cemetery in Reddick. It was there, his father found him shot to death.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Mother arrested after small boy found wandering along U.S. 301

A mother was arrested after her five-year-old son was found wandering along U.S. 301 in Wildwood. A couple found the boy, who was wearing only socks and shorts, at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 301 and Johnson Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The couple had been driving when they spotted the boy near the roadway. They dialed 911 and turned the boy over to police. He appeared to be “unhurt and happy,” the report said. He was holding a cell phone.
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police looking for missing, endangered 39-year-old man

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered 39-year-old man who was last seen in Ocala on Tuesday, January 31. Prior to his disappearance last week, Robert Lapuma made worrisome statements that have caused his family to be concerned for his safety, according to OPD.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala firefighters respond to four-vehicle crash with rollover on N Pine Avenue

Ocala firefighters responded to the intersection of N Pine Avenue and NW 10th Street on Monday morning after receiving reports of a multi-vehicle accident in the area. Shortly after 8:50 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 1, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the intersection. Upon arrival, crew members observed a multi-vehicle crash with rollover.
OCALA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville police search for suspect in double homicide shooting

A man was severely injured in a downtown Gainesville shooting that left two others dead, the Gainesville Police Department said. GPD responded to a 911 call around 1:43 a.m. Thursday, in which a man reported he was shot at 200 NW 3rd Ave, which is located two blocks north of University Ave.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lake City Reporter

Two shot in separate incidents

Two people were shot in separate incidents Friday night in Lake City. According to information released by the Lake City Police Department on Monday morning, one person was shot in their vehicle at 9 p.m. while driving on U.S. Highway 90. Another victim was shot in a house 90 minutes later in northeast Lake City.
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

24 firefighters respond to overnight fire at Bear Archery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Local firefighters responded to a working fire at a commercial building on February 6, 2023. At approximately 1:10 a.m., firefighters from Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue were dispatched to Bear Archery in response to a fire alarm and found a working fire. A total of 24 firefighters responded to extinguish the fire. The fire is currently under investigation to determine the origin and cause.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

LCPD are on the lookout for a missing 16 year old

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are on the lookout for a missing teen. According to the department, 16-year-old Janessa Wilson was last seen at the Walmart in Lake City on the night of February 5th. She was last wearing a blue crop top and blue and...
LAKE CITY, FL

