KOLO TV Reno
Four local boxers heading to National Silver Gloves Tournament
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four young local boxers are set to fight in the National Silver Gloves Tournament this week. Three are from Carson City and one is from Reno. 16-year-old Jimmy Sapien is one of four local kids heading to the tournament. In his weight class, he’s ranked as the number one Junior Men’s Boxer in Nevada and 5th in the nation.
KOLO TV Reno
US Navy Concert Band performs in Reno on March 15
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The U.S. Navy Concert Band performs in Reno on March 15, one of 15 cities during its 2023 national tour. It performs March 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Nevada, Reno Nightingale Concert Hall at 1335 N. Virginia St. Performances are free, but some concerts...
KOLO TV Reno
Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the...
KOLO TV Reno
Are students at UNR using ChatGPT?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine you’re a student at the University of Nevada, it’s time for class but you forgot to write an essay. The good news is, you only need a few minutes to complete it. That’s thanks to ChatGPT. ChatGPT is an artifical intelligence program...
KOLO TV Reno
Clear Facial Bar hosting Galentine’s Day sip-n-shop event with other local businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get the girls together and come on out to Clear Facial Bar Thursday, Feb. 9 for a super fun shopping experience that’s all about the ladies. Owner, Jen Jeffers, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the one-day only event. From 4-7 p.m., Clear Facial...
KOLO TV Reno
Lantern Festival Celebration Welcoming New AAPI Legislators
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) and One APIA Nevada (OAN) hosted a Lantern Festival Celebration on Sunday, marking the last day of the Lunar New Year and with Monday kicking off the State Legislative Session, the celebration also applauded cultural representation. “For us its...
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT continues work on clearing Lyon County rockslide
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is continuing its work on clearing a rockslide in Lyon County. The rockslide happened on Jan. 10, and crews have been working to clear it ever since last month. The rockslide closed a portion of SR 208 through Wilson Canyon.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Sparks launches new app for service requests, other items
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is launching a new app for residents. The MySparks app will allow residents to have an easier time submitting service requests, getting important notifications, and accessing highly requested information. “The MySparks app allows residents to have a direct line of communication to...
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains causes, symptoms of Meniere’s disease
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, talked about Meniere’s disease. It’s an inner ear problem that can cause dizziness, vertigo and hearing loss. While it can happen at any age, typically it’s diagnosed in people between ages of 40-60. While there are some standard treatments to ease pain and symptoms, there’s no real cure. But at Gates Brain Health, Dr. Randall Gates has a different approach to helping people combat this disease that’s had incredible success, even near remission.
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO Cooks: This tasty spicy BBQ cream cheese dip will make you the real Super Bowl MVP
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether your living room is Eagles Country or part of the Chiefs Kingdom, you’ll come out victorious on Sunday with this delicious Spicy BBQ Cream Cheese Dip from Chef Jonathan Chapin of Reno Recipes! It’s fast and easy so that you don’t miss a moment of all the action.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno settles with ACLU observer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced a negotiated settlement of $250,000 with ACLU legal observer Rebecca Gasca. Gasca had sued the city, former police chief Jason Soto and others for alleged civil rights violations and claims of excessive force. On May 30, 2020, Gasca said she...
KOLO TV Reno
Two local teachers rewarded for their efforts with $25k checks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Lowell Milken’s foundation searches the country to find the teachers who have gone above and beyond. In return for their efforts, he rewards them with $25,000 checks. It’s an honor that is going to only about 40 teachers nationwide this year, with three being in Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 7:15 A.M. Update: The Sparks Police Department says it first responded to a domestic disturbance call on Sparks Boulevard around 10:40 Monday night. The victim said her husband, later identified as 34-year-old Dustin Salaun, had threatened to kill her and was armed. She also said he had already fired a gun.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City School District creates program to hire more teachers
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District has created a new program for people with bachelor’s degrees to become teachers. The Grow Your Own educator preparation program was created in partnership with iteachNEVADA and is designed to help the district hire more certified teachers amid continued shortages in the field.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks traffic stop leads to recovery of guns and drugs
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said its graveyard team stopped a vehicle as part of a domestic disturbance investigation and it led to the recovery of two guns and other illegal contraband from an ex-felon. Police booked Richard Cortell Blackman IV, 30, on Saturday on charges that included...
KOLO TV Reno
NV Energy explains hike in energy costs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is providing an explanation for the spike in energy costs. In an email sent out to customers on Monday, the energy company said the higher prices could be attributed to natural gas prices, which they say have increased nearly one-and a half times in the past 12 months.
KOLO TV Reno
What relators are recommending for 2023 home buyers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -As we’ve seen mortgage rates go down and stabilize, real estate agents say this could be a good time for some buyers to get into the housing market. Local realtors say to find out what exactly is going on with the seller or listing beforehand. Back...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man sentenced to 28 years on drug, stolen property charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man was sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison on drug and stolen property charges. 62-year-old Randall Dean Forcier pled guilty last December to charges of trafficking in a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of stolen property.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Police arrest man for possessing numerous drugs
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department have arrested a man on numerous drug charges. Kevin Resendiz was arrested over the weekend by Sparks PD after they pulled him over for an expired registration. While conducting the stop, officers noticed a digital scale with a white residue on the...
